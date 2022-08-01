Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Jennifer Garner’s red carpet glam is unmatched. But when it comes to her day-to-day routine? She’s the first to ditch foundation and go au naturale. It’s a low-maintenance beauty practice she’s intent on passing down to her daughters Seraphina and Violet, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck. “My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,” the 13 Going on 30 star said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good.”

And while there’s nothing wrong with wanting a little filler here or Botox there, Garner takes a more conservative approach to injectables—and she wants her kids to do the same. “Be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face. Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything,” she said in the interview. “Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout."

The Alias alum speaks from experience. She previously opened up about getting Botox in a 2020 interview with Real Simple. “I’ve gotten Botox a few times and I don’t like it. I don’t want a frozen face,” she shared. Instead, she focuses on keeping her skin healthy. Her number one rule? Don’t ever sleep with makeup on.

“There is no excuse for going to sleep with makeup on your face,” she previously told Marie Claire. “I always wash makeup off, so I start with Neutrogena Makeup Removal Wipes (opens in new tab)—they're classic—and then I move to washing my face. I finish with the Neutrogena retinol oil and call it a night.” There you have it: It all starts with skincare.