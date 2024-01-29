Jacquemus runways always serve up noteworthy fashion, like the strong-shouldered coat Gigi Hadid wore down today's runway. But in the front row, beauty looks had a moment in the spotlight. Case in point: Julia Roberts' new bangs, which are marked by a substantially fuller fringe.
Styled by celebrity hair artist Serge Normant, the Pretty Woman actress wore her auburn hair in loose, tousled waves with her bangs straight and wispy. While Roberts has been embracing fringe for the past few months, her current style is perhaps her fullest, most dramatic take on the hair style yet. Given that French-inspired bangs are a huge trend for winter 2024, it's no surprise the Lancôme ambassador went all in.
The Runaway Bride star was also given an effortless glow by celebrity makeup artist Genevieve Herr. Herr used light makeup and a natural shade of lipstick to highlight the Roberts' natural beauty.
Roberts' outfit was as notable as her new bangs. She stepped out for the Jacquemus show, held at the Maeght Foundation in Saint-Paul de Vence, France, wearing a black-on-black midi coat dress, opaque tights, and pointed-toe shoes. Of course, no outfit would be complete without great accessories—so Roberts complemented her all-black look with a gold-strapped handbag and black rimmed sunglasses.
Whether you're tapping Roberts for outfit or hair inspiration, place this Jacquemus look front and center on your moodboard.
