Minimalism saw a spike in interest due to the TikTok-fueled quiet luxury movement, and the low-key movement continues forward for 2024. This year's take on the understated aesthetic emphasizes its original '90s look: clean, high-quality neutral pieces, occasionally complemented by tonal colors. Now, Jacquemus is continuing that mission—with Gigi Hadid leading the charge. The supermodel stepped out in France to open designer Simon Porte Jacquemus ' new " Les Sculptures " fashion show, outfitted in a decidedly sculptural take on businesswear.

Hadid strutted before guests, including Julia Roberts, Kristin Davis, and Kylie Jenner, in a smooth, creamy beige trench coat with rounded shoulders and sleeves, cinched by a round gold-buckled belt. Upon closer inspection, the versatile piece—layered over a white collared shirt with a similarly rounded neckline—also featured wide paneling embossed with large reptilian patterns, bringing it a sleek edge.

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage)

Playing off the rounded shape of Hadid's coat was a buttery leather handbag in the same soft sand tone, topped by a circular gold handle. A gold-toned pendant necklace, as well as mismatched post earrings—one a rounded sphere, the other a textured square—matched both pieces, further embracing the power of matching jewelry to tie simple items together.

Gigi Hadid walks in Jacquemus' 'Le Sculptures' fashion show. (Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Hadid's footwear playfully elevated her look's sleek '90s appeal: a pair of pointed pumps, complete with narrowed toes and thin slingback straps. The set earned a dash of Jacquemus' signature wit via thin bow accents atop each toe, as well as its stark white color palette rendered in glossy patent leather for a slick finish.

A closer look at Hadid's Jacquemus heels. (Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The recent Jacquemus show also affirmed the brand's commitment to playful minimalism. The collection included an array of suits, skirt sets, and separates in hues of black, white, soft beige, and red, with added flair from spotted leopard prints, soft leather bags, and an array of matching glossy pumps and double-heeled sandals. As an added testament, attendees were similarly dressed in black, gray, and white Jacquemus ensembles that spotlit the range and versatility of neutrals.

Gigi Hadid walks in Jacquemus' 'Le Sculptures' fashion show. (Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage)

While the moment marked Hadid's latest viral appearance ahead of Fashion Month's fall 2024 shows, it also cemented her role as a Jacquemus muse. The model has walked for the brand's runways since 2019. One particular standout moment was Hadid strutting in its fall 2020 show in a beige slit dress and, unbeknownst to the public at the time, she had just learned she was pregnant with daughter Khai Hadid Malik.

As Fashion Month continues, we're already anticipating what Hadid will wear next while on (or off) the runway.