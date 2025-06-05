Only Miley Cyrus manages to make micro bangs versatile. On June 4, the singer was spotted in New York City after an appearance on The Tonight Show, signing autographs for fans outside of her hotel. Dressed in a beaded halter top and denim shorts, she looked like the epitome of cool, finishing the look with a pair of sleek sunglasses. But it's her casual, rockstar-chic hairstyle that really catches my eye—mainly because I hadn't realized just how dynamic baby bangs can be.

Her naturally wavy hair was styled in loose curls and left down, flowing behind her and bouncing as she walked. A deep side part swept her micro bangs across her forehead, creating a look that lands somewhere between a coif and a layered cut. The effect is soft and cascading, with her highlighted strands perfectly framing her face.

Miley Cyrus is seen on June 4, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Micro bangs can feel like a standalone hairstyle, but Cyrus has clearly been having fun playing around with the edgy look. Back in April, she paired them with loose waves and oversized sunglasses for a modern take on a classic ‘70s style. And after her Tonight Show appearance, she's even been spotted in an updo with wispy curls framing her face—a completely different vibe from earlier that same evening.

Bangs can be a fun way to switch up your everyday hairstyle, but fair warning: I don’t recommend cutting them yourself at home. Instead, see a professional, and experiment with styling them using different tools and techniques. There are tons of products on the market that can help you get the bangs of your dreams, so keep reading to perfect your Miley Cyrus-inspired hair.

