Miley Cyrus’s Micro Bangs Are as Edgy as They Are Versatile

The hair chameleon strikes again.

Miley Cyrus headshot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ariel Baker's avatar
By
published
in News

Only Miley Cyrus manages to make micro bangs versatile. On June 4, the singer was spotted in New York City after an appearance on The Tonight Show, signing autographs for fans outside of her hotel. Dressed in a beaded halter top and denim shorts, she looked like the epitome of cool, finishing the look with a pair of sleek sunglasses. But it's her casual, rockstar-chic hairstyle that really catches my eye—mainly because I hadn't realized just how dynamic baby bangs can be.

Her naturally wavy hair was styled in loose curls and left down, flowing behind her and bouncing as she walked. A deep side part swept her micro bangs across her forehead, creating a look that lands somewhere between a coif and a layered cut. The effect is soft and cascading, with her highlighted strands perfectly framing her face.

Miley Cyrus with deep side part micro bangs.

Miley Cyrus is seen on June 4, 2025 in New York City. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Micro bangs can feel like a standalone hairstyle, but Cyrus has clearly been having fun playing around with the edgy look. Back in April, she paired them with loose waves and oversized sunglasses for a modern take on a classic ‘70s style. And after her Tonight Show appearance, she's even been spotted in an updo with wispy curls framing her face—a completely different vibe from earlier that same evening.

Bangs can be a fun way to switch up your everyday hairstyle, but fair warning: I don’t recommend cutting them yourself at home. Instead, see a professional, and experiment with styling them using different tools and techniques. There are tons of products on the market that can help you get the bangs of your dreams, so keep reading to perfect your Miley Cyrus-inspired hair.

Sheglam Automatic Curling Iron 1 1/4 Inch With 3 Temperatures Fast Heating, 2-Way Rotation, Anti-Scald, Anti-Tangle Rotating, Automatic Shut-Off for Hair Styling
SHEGLAM
Automatic Curling Iron 1 1/4 Inch

When curling shorter pieces of hair like bangs, I often opt for a larger barrel for that voluminous, bouncy effect. This one from SheGlam is a rotating curler, so it takes the hard work out.

Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray
Bumble and Bumble
Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray

Get Hollywood-worthy volume by using a thickening spray like this one. It's a cult-favorite formula for a reason.

Dart Pomade Stick
R+Co
Dart Pomade Stick

Keep flyaways at bay with a handy, easy-to-travel-with smoothing stick.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

