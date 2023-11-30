Julia Roberts Perfected French Girl Fringe

Julia Roberts is, and forever will be, a beauty icon. While I'd happily watch her movies no matter what her hair looks like, there's a certain delight in seeing her My Best Friend's Wedding curls in action. And the height she has in Mystic Pizza? Nothing beats it. Now, she's introducing another must-have look into the fold: Wispy French girl bangs. Roberts debuted her new fringe at a screening for her latest movie, Leave The World Behind, on Wednesday, November 29.

Dyed a warm brown, the majority of Roberts' hair was worn long and wavy for the London event, cascading well past her shoulders. The bangs ended just above her eyes, partially covering her primped brows.

(Image credit: Getty)

The fringe didn't exactly stop there. To complete her look, the four-time Oscar winner wore a full Gucci ensemble, the highlight of which was a pair of sling-back kitten heels dripping in strands of sequins.

As she walked, the fringe twinkled in the light—the perfect counterpart to her trimmed strands up top. While her bangs did appear curtain bang-esque at one point, they're notably fuller when styled as intended.

Roberts first made major hair transformation headlines in 1994, when she cropped her hair to her shoulders and wore straight-across bangs for an appearance on Diane Sawyer. While the new look isn't quite as '90s, it's certainly fun to revisit her iconic hair moments. Here's hoping the natural curls are next.