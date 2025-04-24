Blunt Bangs Are Back and Kerry Washington-Approved
Consider this your sign to stop playing it safe at the salon.
If there’s one thing that Kerry Washington is going to do, it’s switch up her hairstyle. On April 23, the actress posted a photo dump on Instagram, showing off her latest look to promote her new movie, Shadow Force. In the first picture of the carousel, Washington poses against a railing, her full outfit—black, gold, and incredibly chic in all its glory—on full display. My eyes, however, immediately went straight to her cool-girl, blunt bangs.
Washington has been spotted in everything from an afro to braids over the last few weeks, and her affinity for playing with different hairstyles is even more apparent with this latest look. Straight, mid-length strands that ended right above her lower back were paired with a blunt bang, giving her outfit a slight edge. No additional accessories were used for the look, and she kept her makeup fresh and skin-like. A simple swirl chrome manicure was the cherry on top of her glam.
A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)
A photo posted by on
Bangs have been received with mixed reactions in the past few months, with some convinced that the haircut is a cry for help (breakup cut, anyone?), while others have integrated them into their personal style. Miley Cyrus is one of the more recent celebrities to be seen sporting bangs (hers were of the micro variation), but others like Zendaya, Zoë Kravitz, and even Ariana Grande have also been spotted wearing the hairstyle as of late.
While I have never had bangs, I will say that as a beauty writer, I don’t recommend cutting them yourself at home. Still, there are a few products that can make styling the look much easier, so keep reading for the items you’ll want to stock up on should you decide to follow in Washington’s footsteps.
As a Black woman with very dry hair, I never understood the need for dry shampoo until I tried it and realized that it not only helps with oils from product buildup, but it also can add a bit of volume to a hairstyle. Since then, I've kept a bottle in my collection at all times, and the latest one that I've fallen in love with is this one from Amika, which has the same scent as Ellis Brooklyn's Miami Nectar perfume. I wish this weren't a limited edition product because I need it with me at all times.
Another handy product when styling bangs? Texture spray like this one from Morrocanoil. They can help you get that fresh, piecey texture, especially for blunt bangs like Washington's.
I help to blend my dry shampoo into my hair by applying a little bit of heat via a blow dryer. This one from Shark has a concentrator and diffuser attachment, allowing bangs of all types to get the zhuzh they need to look their best.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
This Dress Makes Madeline Brewer "Feel Like a Star"
She stepped into her most confident self for the 'You' season 5 premiere.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Early-Aughts Boho Bags Are Being Pulled Out of Retirement
Accessorize like an Olsen twin this spring.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Lila Moss's Low-Rise Jeans Outfit Takes Us Back to the 2010s
She walked out of a Hollister catalog.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
This Sleek Bun Proves Demi Lovato Is the Queen of Snatched
This slicked-back bun is the stuff of legends.
By Ariel Baker
-
Only Miley Cyrus Can Make a Micro Bang and Wolf Cut Mashup Look This Cool
And pull it off.
By Ariel Baker
-
Is It Unprofessional to Show Up to a Meeting with Wet Hair?
Let's discuss.
By Hannah Baxter
-
This Cult-Favorite $38 dpHUE Hair Gloss Made My Split Ends Disappear
Beauty miracles happen.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
We Can't Stop Obsessing Over Anne Hathaway's AI-Inspired Front Row Ponytail
The AI-inspired ponytail was front and center at the Ralph Lauren show.
By Ariel Baker
-
It’s Official: Paige Bueckers Has Found Her Signature Hair Color
The basketball star stopped by 'Good Morning America' and I simply can’t stop staring at her color.
By Ariel Baker
-
That Root Touch-Up Can Wait—Kathy Bates' Gray Hair Proves It
One look at her new style and you'll be canceling your root touch-up pronto.
By Ariel Baker
-
The C*nty Little Bob That Stole the Show at Coachella Is Awarded to Julia Fox
Leslie Bibb fans, rise.
By Ariel Baker