Selena Gomez is unintentionally proving that there's really no shortage of ways you can go about making a bob haircut look unique. The haircut has been the style of choice for several celebrities over the last few months, and we've seen it worn in several iterations thus far, from the French bob to the Riviera bob. For the better part of this year, Gomez has been wearing her hair in a long bob that she usually wears bone straight with a middle part when it isn't tied back into a slick bun, but to mark the official start of summer this weekend, the singer switched things up in a major way and transformed her lob into a choppy wolf cut with shaggy bangs.

The cut, which Gomez revealed via Instagram, is the work of her hairstylist, Orlando Pita. Her entire glam squad showed their support for her new look over the weekend, hard-launching the haircut via their own respective Instagram posts.

"New hair, who dis?" her makeup artist Hung Vanngo wrote alongside a selfie with Gomez. Gomez also eventually shared her own photo of the new cut, captioning a selfie, "I would, but I’d regret it, then get it redone so I simply wont #bangs."

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

The Only Murders in the Building star goes back and forth between long and short hair pretty often, and she's experimented with bangs on and off over the last few years. Back in 2022, she briefly wore her hair in a curly bob with matching bangs, and last year she debuted long, '70s-style bangs at the premiere of her friend Nicola Peltz's film Lola.

The bob and bangs combo is a pretty elite one, and if you're thinking of making the shag your summer hairstyle, read ahead for a few products you'll need to have on hand to make styling a breeze.

