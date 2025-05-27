Julianne Moore Is a Summer Siren With Her Fresh, Bouncy Bob
She's joined the bob-aissance.
Julianne Moore is giving me lots of hair inspiration this summer. On May 27, the actress was spotted outside of ABC Studios as she continues to do press for her new Netflix series, Sirens. Though her character on the show, Michaela Kell, has a gorgeous head of long, fiery-red hair, in real life, Moore has joined the long list of celebrities opting for short hair ahead of the summer.
Moore debuted her new bob look on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in early May, and since then, she's been having fun experimenting with her styling. For her press appointment, Moore’s hair was pin straight and the ends were flipped in to frame her face, thanks to an aptly positioned middle part. No accessories were added to the look, allowing her eye-catching hair color to be the star of the show.
Moore isn't the only star co-signing Hollywood's bob-aissance. A-listers like Gabrielle Union, Kim Kardashian, and even Pamela Anderson, have all been spotted in various versions of the look, proving that the style is much more versatile than many people may initially think.
Once I get out of my sew-in era and get a keratin treatment, I plan on joining the bob haircut train. That being said, here are the products I'm confident will make styling a bob haircut a breeze.
I've been finishing my styles with a hair mist to remove that burnt-hair smell whenever I overdo it with the hot tools, and this one from Touchland has been my saving grace.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
