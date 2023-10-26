Kylie Jenner Reveals the Exact Moment She Knew a Beauty Brand Was in Her Future

We instantly associate Kylie Jenner with her cosmetic empire (read: Kylie Skin, Kylie Cosmetics, and Kylie Baby), but rewind roughly a decade ago and the reality star's journey to becoming a beauty boss was just beginning. Before she had namesake products and "Get Ready With Me" videos, the now mom of two was simply playing around with product. It wasn't until she got a stamp of approval from her sisters that she realized she actually had a knack for the industry.

"When my sisters started asking me to do their makeup—that's when I knew [I was good at makeup]," Jenner said in an interview with WSJ for their The One series on YouTube , which premiered on Wednesday, October 25. Before her makeup skills surfaced, there was her deeply rooted love for makeup. When asked about the moment she discovered her admiration for makeup, Jenner recalled a time in sixth grade when she showed up to school with a purple cut crease on her eyelids, despite all her classmates being makeup-free. “That would probably be the moment I knew this was for me,” she explained.

Since becoming a mother however, Jenner's aesthetic has changed. Rather than doing full face beats, she's “just embracing natural beauty.” Jenner’s natural glam has been on full display for the promotion of her new fashion brand, Khy. Though the beauty maven is breaking into a new industry, there’s no doubting her flawless makeup looks will make an appearance in this new era.