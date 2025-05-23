Kylie Jenner's Vacation Wardrobe Includes a $1,050 Woven Jacquemus Clutch and Skintight Bustier Dress

What does a billionaire pack for vacation? According to Kylie Jenner, a whole lot of Jacquemus.

The makeup mogul has spent most of May at one tropical destination or another. She kicked off the month in Miami for the Formula 1 Grand Prix and, after a quick pit stop in New York City for the 2025 Met Gala, Jenner continued on to her favorite vacation spot, Turks and Caicos.

Like the rest of her generation, Jenner seems intent on dragging fashion back into the mid-2010s. While other Gen Zers have busied themselves with reviving flare jeans and Hollister-inspired leather belts, Jenner has made it her own personal mission to revive the '10s-era bodycon mini dress.

Though skintight dresses have never truly gone out of style, modern creations have mostly evolved past the straight-forward designs once found at Charlotte Russe. But Jenner, it seems, is a purist and has been wearing jersey knit styles consistently for weeks.

Kylie Jenner wore a full Jacquemus look in Miami for the F1 Grand Prix. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

In Florida, Jenner wore an F1-red design from Jacquemus, styled with a croc skin clutch from the label. And on her most recent beach getaway, the Kardashians star is continuing her Jacquemus dressing streak. She wore another full 'fit from the luxury brand, comprised of a white bustier-style mini dress and a beachy woven handbag (the $1,050 Rond Carré Clutch).

Weeks later, she wore similar a white bustier dress, also from the brand. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

The curve-hugging number bore a striking resemblance to the white latex style Bella Hadid wore just days before, from Jenner's own fashion brand Khy. While Hadid styled hers with archival pearls, Jenner chose chunky, crystal-encrusted earrings and a golden bangle to match. The details played nicely with the gilded cube detail on her clutch.

She styled the look with a woven Jacquemus clutch and gold jewelry. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

I guess it's time to call it: bodycon dresses are officially back.

