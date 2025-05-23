Kylie Jenner's Vacation Wardrobe Includes a $1,050 Woven Jacquemus Clutch and Skintight Bustier Dress
Bodycon dresses are officially back.
What does a billionaire pack for vacation? According to Kylie Jenner, a whole lot of Jacquemus.
The makeup mogul has spent most of May at one tropical destination or another. She kicked off the month in Miami for the Formula 1 Grand Prix and, after a quick pit stop in New York City for the 2025 Met Gala, Jenner continued on to her favorite vacation spot, Turks and Caicos.
Like the rest of her generation, Jenner seems intent on dragging fashion back into the mid-2010s. While other Gen Zers have busied themselves with reviving flare jeans and Hollister-inspired leather belts, Jenner has made it her own personal mission to revive the '10s-era bodycon mini dress.
Though skintight dresses have never truly gone out of style, modern creations have mostly evolved past the straight-forward designs once found at Charlotte Russe. But Jenner, it seems, is a purist and has been wearing jersey knit styles consistently for weeks.
In Florida, Jenner wore an F1-red design from Jacquemus, styled with a croc skin clutch from the label. And on her most recent beach getaway, the Kardashians star is continuing her Jacquemus dressing streak. She wore another full 'fit from the luxury brand, comprised of a white bustier-style mini dress and a beachy woven handbag (the $1,050 Rond Carré Clutch).
The curve-hugging number bore a striking resemblance to the white latex style Bella Hadid wore just days before, from Jenner's own fashion brand Khy. While Hadid styled hers with archival pearls, Jenner chose chunky, crystal-encrusted earrings and a golden bangle to match. The details played nicely with the gilded cube detail on her clutch.
I guess it's time to call it: bodycon dresses are officially back.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
