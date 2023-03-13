We love wearing makeup (lashes, bold lips, colorful eyeliners—we adore all the looks), but there’s something so powerful and uplifting when women are bare-faced. It’s special, unapologetic, and unguarded in the most important way.

Tonight, at the Oscars, Lady Gaga displayed our favorite beauty look of the evening when she went makeup-free while performing "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick. While singing, she paired her bare face with a tee shirt, ripped jeans, a long french braid and converse sneakers.

“I wrote this song with my friend BloodPop for the film Top Gun: Maverick in my studio basement,” she said before beginning her last-minute performance. “It’s deeply personal for me, and I think that we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life, and we all need a hero sometimes. There’s heroes all around us, in unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside.”

Although Lady Gaga launched a makeup company, Haus Labs, she isn’t a stranger to makeup-free looks. Last month, Gaga posted a gorgeous, makeup-free selfie thanking The Academy for her Best Original Song nomination. In 2020 Gaga dropped a bare-faced selfie paired with pink hair, and in 2019 when she was nominated for three Grammys, she shared a makeup-free photo with friends on Instagram stories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The casual look was a completely different look from hours before when she donned a black Versace gown, Lashify lashes, and smokey eyeliner on the “champagne" carpet. We honestly love both looks, but if we had to choose (please don't make us!) we'll always opt for whatever makes Gaga feel her most authentic, beautiful self.