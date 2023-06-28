Lizzo’s “Special 2our” Makeup “Holds for Hours” Thanks to These Two Complexion Products

I was lucky enough to see Lizzo’s “Special 2our”—and yes, it was phenomenal, amazing, jaw-dropping, all-the-positive-adjectives. But singing, flute playing, and dancing aside, I couldn’t stop focusing on the “About Damn Time” singer’s makeup. It didn’t budge one bit and looked flawless from opening to encore. Weeks have passed, and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about her glam. So, ahead of her Chicago show, I decided to get the scoop straight from her longtime makeup artist Alexx Mayo. And let me just say: The MVP products are already in my bag.

“We do one makeup look per show, so it’s super important that the products I use hold for hours while she’s on and off stage,” he exclusively tells Marie Claire. “I partnered with Clinique to create her glam looks and their products have truly proven to withstand even the longest days. There should be a makeup seal of approval stating which products are world tour-tested.”

So, which products make the cut? Clinique’s Even Better Clinical™ Serum Foundation is Mayo’s “go-to” for a base layer. “It works double time, serving as a serum and foundation to improve the skin’s appearance and create the perfect, long-lasting matte finish,” he says. But layering is key—so the Blended Face Powder, which is oil absorbing and lightweight, gets added on top before blush and highlighter.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Alexx Mayo)

Once that’s all said and done, it’s time to get creative. “Lizzo’s concert looks are meant to reflect her personality and match the energy that she brings on stage, which anyone that has seen her shows knows: She’s bold, fierce, and playful so everything is bolder, and more colorful, and more playful,” says Mayo. “I really try to think outside-the-box on how we can make the biggest statement with each look because her fans expect it!”

Take the Chicago show, where he recreated an “80s, rockstar, glamazon” vibe, complete with bright green eyeshadow, intense mascara, and a nude lip. To shop the Lizzo’s entire look—and have the longest-lasting makeup of your life—shop ahead.