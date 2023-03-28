Listen Up: Lizzo Just Dropped the *Best* Eyebrow Advice

We’ll take good makeup advice and beauty hacks wherever we can find ‘em, so you better bet our ears perked up when Lizzo decided to drop the best eyebrow advice her “glam master” Alexx Mayo ever gave her. What is it, you ask? Do your brows as the first step of your makeup routine. Why? According to Mayo, “We do brows first to really kind of give us that eye frame and really shape the face,” he said in the TikTok video shared to the “Special” singer’s page. “When you have a good brow, you can do anything.” 

The eyebrow tips and tricks don’t stop there. Do a deep dive on the Grammy Award winner’s page, and you’ll find yet another game-changing technique, which she completed with the Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil. “Alex taught me to comb all of the hair in both directions and then [brush it] up. Then, you fill her in a little bit—just light strokes,” Lizzo shared earlier this week.

As for the rest of her routine? She prepped her face with Paw Paw Ointment and eye patches. After all, a good base is the key to good makeup. Then, the whole glam routine goes by crazy fast. The good news? We were able to catch a few of the singer’s must-have, everyday products. She’s apparently a big fan of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer (we also spotted the brand’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in her bag), and Benefit Cosmetics Crystal Strawberry Pink Blush. She threw on some mascara, a shiny gloss, and a little bit of contour and the dinner look was complete. 

If you want to shop the rest of Lizzo’s night out makeup routine (and some five-star products we spotted in her makeup bag), scroll ahead. 

