I've Been to Over 100 Concerts, Which Means My Sweat-Proof Makeup Routine Is Basically Flawless

Here’s a fun fact about me: when I’m not writing about my favorite summer fashion trends, I spend most of the warm-weather season at my favorite concerts. And, after so many years of trial-and-error, I’ve managed to curate the best long-lasting beauty routine that doesn’t dry out my already-dry and dehydrated skin.

The latest of my live music escapades was the first of Charli XCX’s sold-out four-night Brat Tour extravaganza in Brooklyn, New York. I went to the Sweat Tour twice last year, and have been a fan of hers since her True Romance days. Brat was also my favorite album of last year (two of the songs off it were in my top-five on Spotify: ”Von Dutch” and “360,” if you were wondering). This was the concert event on my calendar.

So, I had to go all-out with a glimmering Brat green makeup look to celebrate seeing my favorite Essex girl in concert. But I needed my beauty routine to last through several hours of screaming, crying, and yes, sweating. I had general admission floor seats! It's to be expected.

My routine is full of fail-safe products, like a best-in-class foundation and a deodorant that quickly eliminates less-than-bratty body odor for up to 72 hours. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite finds.

A Smell-Proof Body Care Lineup

Dancing all night in a hot arena can lead to a lot of sweat, which generally leads to annoying body odor. A genuinely fantastic summer concert routine starts with products that stop that bad body odor at the source (and keep you smelling fresh). Opting for a whole-body deodorant is key to smelling fresh because you can spray it anywhere, and it's easy to reapply in a pinch. Teaming your favorite one with a long-lasting perfume is the perfect way to smell and feel your best all night long.

Dove Whole Body Deo Aluminum Free Anti-Chafe Deodorant Stick Coconut & Vanilla for 72h Odor Control 2.6 Oz
Dove
Dove Whole Body Deo Aluminum Free Anti-Chafe Deodorant Stick

The bathrooms at Charli's concert were well-stocked with Dove's Whole Body Deo, but I kept one in my bag just in case. I applied it to my underarms, but I know that the anti-chafing properties will come in handy for the festivals I have coming up this season.

CYKLAR, Sacred Santal Perfume Oil
CYKLAR
Sacred Santal Perfume Oil

This perfume oil from Cyklar is one of my favorites because it lasts forever, comes in a tiny bottle that I can keep stashed in my purse for a quick touch-up, and doesn't rub off onto my clothes. A quick swipe on both of my wrists and behind my ears is all I need.

Dove Whole Body Deo Aluminum Free Invisible Spray Deodorant Coconut & Vanilla for 72h Odor Control 4 Oz
Dove
Whole Body Deo Aluminum Free Invisible Spray Deodorant

For even more smell protection, I made sure to freshen up with this spray version of Dove's Whole Body Deo. The lightweight formula (somehow) doesn't show up on my black tees, making it easy to spritz on in between acts.

A Locked-In Base Routine

The last thing I want to deal with at a concert is melty makeup. So, after months of trial-and-error, I finally found a routine that lasts all night no matter how much I sweat. These are not my everyday products, but ones that I turn to when I need to lock in.

Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation With Fermented Arnica
HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA
Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation With Fermented Arnica

This foundation hails from Lady Gaga's Haus Labs range, so I knew it would perform under sweaty conditions before buying it. It has a weightless formula and is non-comedogenic, so I also know I won't break out. The natural finish looks like a second skin even on my dry, dehydrated texture, which is a miracle.

Surrealskin™ Awakening Concealer
MAKEUP BY MARIO
Surrealskin™ Awakening Concealer

This is my go-to concealer when I really need my makeup to last. It blurs my under-eyes and doesn't settle into the fine lines around my nose when I apply it there to conceal redness.

Yummy Skin Glow Serum With Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Yummy Skin Glow Serum With Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide

The best makeup looks start with a primer, and this one from Danessa Myricks Beauty provides glow and staying power. Long-lasting products tend to be more matte, but I need to glow at all times, and this handles that for me.

No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick
LYS Beauty
No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick

Another hack for makeup that sticks around? Layering your products. I team this cream bronzer under my powder formula for a natural-looking finished result. It blends seamlessly and literally melts into the skin.

Matte Bronzing Brick
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Matte Bronzing Brick

Speaking of powder bronzer, this formula was one of my must-buy products from Victoria Beckham Beauty. It's lightweight, blendable, and natural-looking. The two tones also make quick work of an easy, sexy eye look (more on that later).

All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray
Urban Decay
All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray

Top off your base routine with a setting spray. This one has been in routine for over a decade, so you know it's a must-buy. I love it because it doesn't dry me out and keeps my skin looking natural, not cakey.

A High-Impact Eye Routine

Charli XCX is known for her party girl-era eye looks, so I obviously had to copy her look for the Brat tour. The trick to getting a look that lasts is layering on a variety of liners with different formulas, and then topping it all off with a shimmery eyeshadow for more drama.

Eyeshadow Singles - Swamp Goddess
HALF MAGIC
Eyeshadow Singles - Swamp Goddess

There's been a lot of buzz online about Half Magic's eyeshadow in "Blushing Lizard," but I recommend trying "Swamp Goddess" for your Brat-themed looks. It's a lime-green duochrome that earned me tons of compliments.

Satin Kajal Liner
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner

I obviously turned to one of my favorite waterline-ready eyeliners to achieve Charli's iconic sexy smulder. I used the shade "Night Flash" (a shimmery silver-flecked black) to add drama and some sparkle.

B Structural Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara
HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA
B Structural Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara

Surprise! Another Haus Labs product made the cut. This volumizing mascara was one of my favorite beauty launches in recent memory because of its inky color, long-lasting capabilities, and smudge-proof formula. A few coats to my upper and lower lashlines added major drama.

Artist Color Pencil Longwear Eyeliner
MAKE UP FOR EVER
Artist Color Pencil Longwear Eyeliner

This was my pencil liner of choice to sketch out my blurred winged eyeliner look. The formula is creamy and forgiving before drying down, so you have a few moments to get your liner just how you want it.

Idôle Ultra-Precise Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner
Lancôme
Idôle Ultra-Precise Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner

After I designed the perfect wing, I layered this liquid liner over the top. I'm basically a liner newbie (I have borderline trauma from over-doing it in middle school), but this formula is so easy to use.

Naked3 Soft Pink Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay
Naked3 Soft Pink Eyeshadow Palette

I'm an OG Naked Palette superfan, so I turned to the darkest shade in the palette to smoke out my wing. It's a near-black plum shade that makes my green eyes pop while giving the same effect as a true-black formula would.

A Set-Down Hairstyle

To keep my hair out of my face, I opted for a slicked-back half-up, half-down style. I lean on my go-tos like a boar-bristle hairbrush and my husband's styling pomade to keep my hair in place. I could literally sleep in this style without it budging.

Mini Boar Bristle Hair Brush in Pink Sugar
Emi Jay
Mini Boar Bristle Hair Brush in Pink Sugar

This brush changed my life. I know that sounds dramatic, but my slicked-back looks have never been the same since it came into my life. It's small enough to fit into the palm of my hand and gives me the best, smoothest results.

Fairy Duster Volumizing Dry Shampoo Powder
dae
Fairy Duster Volumizing Dry Shampoo Powder

I use this hair dry shampoo powder every time I style to give my strands some grit at the roots. It also smells amazing—so much so that I get compliments on how good my hair smells when I use it.

Kitsch, Black Hair Ties No Damage - Strong, Stretchy Hair Bands

Kitsch
Black Hair Ties No Damage

This sounds silly, but these are the grippiest hair ties I've ever used. They're thicker than most and have a rigid texture that really holds onto my strands throughout a night of dancing.

American Crew Men's Hair Fiber, Like Styling Gel With High Hold & Low Shine, Travel Size, 1.7 Oz
AMERICAN CREW
Men's Hair Fiber, Like Styling Gel With High Hold & Low Shine

This is your sign to dig through your man's beauty cabinet. When I ran out of gel, I turned to this styling pomade and found that it held down my flyaways better than anything I'd ever used.

Goody Slideproof Bobby Pin Box With Magnetic Top - 75 Ct, Black Bobby Pins for Hair Styling, Lock in Style, Comfortable, Pain-Free Styling Accessories for Women & Men, All Hair Types
GOODY
Goody Slideproof Bobby Pin Box With Magnetic Top

I have some freshly-cut layers, so I use these bobby pins to keep them in place now that they don't fit into my ponytail. They're truly the unsung hero of my routine.

Dry Texturizing Spray
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray

This is another grit-adding product that I love. I spray this dry texturizing spray throughout the lengths of my hair to keep my strands together. Stylists say that day-two or day-three hair works best for a slick-back, and this gives me that oily (but not gross) texture in seconds.

