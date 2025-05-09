I've Been to Over 100 Concerts, Which Means My Sweat-Proof Makeup Routine Is Basically Flawless

Here’s a fun fact about me: when I’m not writing about my favorite summer fashion trends , I spend most of the warm-weather season at my favorite concerts. And, after so many years of trial-and-error, I’ve managed to curate the best long-lasting beauty routine that doesn’t dry out my already- dry and dehydrated skin .

The latest of my live music escapades was the first of Charli XCX’s sold-out four-night Brat Tour extravaganza in Brooklyn, New York. I went to the Sweat Tour twice last year, and have been a fan of hers since her True Romance days. Brat was also my favorite album of last year (two of the songs off it were in my top-five on Spotify: ”Von Dutch” and “360,” if you were wondering). This was the concert event on my calendar.

So, I had to go all-out with a glimmering Brat green makeup look to celebrate seeing my favorite Essex girl in concert. But I needed my beauty routine to last through several hours of screaming, crying, and yes, sweating. I had general admission floor seats! It's to be expected.

My routine is full of fail-safe products, like a best-in-class foundation and a deodorant that quickly eliminates less-than-bratty body odor for up to 72 hours. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite finds.

A Smell-Proof Body Care Lineup

Dancing all night in a hot arena can lead to a lot of sweat, which generally leads to annoying body odor. A genuinely fantastic summer concert routine starts with products that stop that bad body odor at the source (and keep you smelling fresh). Opting for a whole-body deodorant is key to smelling fresh because you can spray it anywhere, and it's easy to reapply in a pinch. Teaming your favorite one with a long-lasting perfume is the perfect way to smell and feel your best all night long.

Dove Dove Whole Body Deo Aluminum Free Anti-Chafe Deodorant Stick $12 at Amazon US The bathrooms at Charli's concert were well-stocked with Dove's Whole Body Deo, but I kept one in my bag just in case. I applied it to my underarms, but I know that the anti-chafing properties will come in handy for the festivals I have coming up this season. CYKLAR Sacred Santal Perfume Oil $24 at CYKLAR This perfume oil from Cyklar is one of my favorites because it lasts forever, comes in a tiny bottle that I can keep stashed in my purse for a quick touch-up, and doesn't rub off onto my clothes. A quick swipe on both of my wrists and behind my ears is all I need. Dove Whole Body Deo Aluminum Free Invisible Spray Deodorant $12 at Amazon US For even more smell protection, I made sure to freshen up with this spray version of Dove's Whole Body Deo. The lightweight formula (somehow) doesn't show up on my black tees, making it easy to spritz on in between acts.

A Locked-In Base Routine

The last thing I want to deal with at a concert is melty makeup. So, after months of trial-and-error, I finally found a routine that lasts all night no matter how much I sweat. These are not my everyday products, but ones that I turn to when I need to lock in.

A High-Impact Eye Routine

Charli XCX is known for her party girl-era eye looks, so I obviously had to copy her look for the Brat tour. The trick to getting a look that lasts is layering on a variety of liners with different formulas, and then topping it all off with a shimmery eyeshadow for more drama.

A Set-Down Hairstyle

To keep my hair out of my face, I opted for a slicked-back half-up, half-down style. I lean on my go-tos like a boar-bristle hairbrush and my husband's styling pomade to keep my hair in place. I could literally sleep in this style without it budging.

