I trust Mario Dedivanovic implicitly. His work (which you’ve definitely seen on the likes of Kim Kardashian) and his namesake makeup products are truly top of the line—and more interconnected than one might think. In fact, his brand, Makeup by Mario, was born out of a desire to create products born from his decades-perfected techniques. Over the past three years, the Bronx native has released user-friendly products that continuously go viral and sell out—they're that good.

Take the Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil—its tug-free formula and dual-ended smudger is the only lip liner I’ve ever been able to use. The Awakening Concealer is self-setting and finger-friendly. And, his brushes take the guesswork out of how to blend appropriately. That makes up just a few of my favorite Makeup by Mario products. I’ve tried each and every one since the brand’s inception, and while you truly won’t regret buying any, these eight are my holy grails.

Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette $68 at Sephora This limited-edition palette quickly became a fan favorite, and due to popular demand, Mario (the nice man that he is) decided to bring it back this month. It’s not a permanent fixture in the range, so definitely scoop it up while you can. With 12 stunning shades in a mix of matte and shimmer finishes, it has everything you need to create a natural-looking aesthetic. You can definitely apply the shadows with a brush (peep my favorite below), but I’ve found that the shimmer is much more intense when applied with my fingers. Pros: Can create multiple eye looks; Variety of finishes Cons: Limited edition

SurrealSkin™ Awakening Concealer $29 at Sephora After years working to perfect this concealer formula, it was released into the beauty ether earlier this year. And trust me: It does not disappoint. The shade range was expertly developed to work across all skin types and skin tones. The small doe-foot applicator is perfectly shaped for the crevices of my under-eye but holds enough product for a one-and-swipe across my nose or forehead. The best part: This formula truly doesn’t require setting powder; let it sit for a few seconds and will dry down without creasing or caking. I find myself using it to brighten and blur different areas of my face. Pros: Great shade range; Self-setting formula Cons: Not super full coverage

SurrealSkin™ Liquid Foundation Visit Site I had high hopes when Mario finally leaned into the complexion category, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that his foundation remains my everyday go-to. It has a glowy-not-greasy finish that amps up skin’s natural luminosity, with buildable coverage that can go from super-sheer to true medium depending how heavy you go. Unlike other foundations that only play with creams or powders, this truly works with every texture out there. Perhaps the best part is that it wears well throughout the day. It doesn’t separate or oxidize—it truly looks just as good in the morning as it does at night. Pros: Long-wearing; Buildable coverage Cons: Might be too dewy for oily skin types

Ultra Suede® Sculpting Lip Pencil $24 at Sephora If you’ve found yourself on BeautyTok within the past year, I’m fairly confident that Mario’s lip liner hack landed on your “for you page.” Essentially you take this gorgeous lip liner and overline your cupid’s bow and the center section of your bottom lip—everything else stays in the lines. Flip the pencil over and use the very handy buffing brush to diffuse harsh lines and create the illusion of plumper, albeit natural-looking lip. It’s truly a foolproof technique, and, thanks to this particular pencil’s creamy, tug-free formula, it’s even easier. I’m partial to shade Toasty, but you really can’t go wrong. Pros: Great texture; Dual-ended Cons: Only neutral shade range

Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil $30 at Sephora I know I said every product on this list is the “best,” but this is the best of the best. I use this creamy formula on my cheeks (and lips) every day and continuously get stopped by strangers to ask what I’m wearing. For a creamy, dewy, glossy formula, it has insane staying power, with pigment lasting well above eight hours. Its blendable formula works best with warmed up fingers, melts right onto the skin, and leaves a gorgeous flush behind. You can build up the pigment, but I find the three dots per cheek is the magic quantity. Pros: Dewy finish; Long-lasting pigment Cons: None

E 3 Brush $24 at Sephora Eyeshadow brushes don’t normally bring out swarms of fans and elicit undying affection, but that’s exactly what you’ll get from E3. Seriously—the dome shape and low density (soft) bristles come together to create a multi-purpose eyeshadow brush that blends powder products with such unbelievable ease. I’m not an eyeshadow pro by any means, but my eye look comes out perfect each and every time thanks to this design. I pick up a single shade and sweep the pigment gently across my lid. There’s never any harsh lines, fallout, or rigid cut creases. Pros: Easy to use; Soft, synthetic bristles Cons: Not dual-ended

Master Secret Glow® $24 at Sephora This is an OG—I remember unboxing it as a part of the brand’s initial press package. It was my favorite then, and it remains one of my holy grails to this day. The glossy formula is the key to glass-like cheek or dewy eye; it can even be patted across the lips for added shine. It has a translucent finish with absolutely no sparkle, so you can expect your skin to look fresh, healthy, and hydrated with just a swipe. Pros: Glossy finish; Multi-purpose Cons: Can feel a little sticky on the skin