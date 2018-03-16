The Weird Way Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Cleans His Makeup Brushes

Okay, guys—if you're not already cleaning your nasty, bacteria-riddled makeup brushes on a regular basis, please stop what you're doing (yes, even reading this article) and go clean them right now. Your skin, and the beauty gods, will thank you for it.

Seriously though; you can use Dawn dish soap, some baby shampoo, or, if you're supremely lazy, just hold the damn brush under the faucet and rinse with some Dawn dish soap (been there; done that). But of all things I've ever cleaned my brushes with, it's never crossed my mind to try...body wash.

Yes, body wash, which is apparently the cleaner of choice for Kim Kardashian's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Dedivanovic posted a video on Instagram yesterday talking about his favorite face and body wash, Philosophy's Purity Made Simple, which he's been using since he worked at Sephora 18 (!) years ago.

Not only does it remove eye makeup without making his face feel dry, he says, but it also doubles as a brush cleanser: "Another reason I really love it is that it does a really good job at cleaning the makeup brushes, too. So, I do use it to clean my makeup brushes every now and then."

And honestly, it makes sense why Dedivanovic loves the cleanser: Not only does it contain sulfates (which dissolve grease and oil), but it's also formulated with a mix of lightweight oils, which work to condition your brush bristles (or, realistically, your skin) to keep them from drying out.

Genius hack, or maybe just common sense? Either way, I shall be copying him immediately.