Kim Kardashian’s “Ultimate Celebrity Crush” is Extremely Relatable

Though the buzz cut she debuted in the newest edition of CR Fashion Book was polarizing, Kim Kardashian’s choice of celebrity crush is not (weren’t we all in love with him at one point?). It’s JFK Jr. (rest in peace)—well, he’s one of them anyway. In her fourth cover with the publication, she told editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld that she has “one or two,” adding that she and Roitfeld have talked about them, but “you can never tell,” Kardashian said. JFK Jr., however, is her ultimate celebrity crush.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Kardashian continues to innovate and surprise (we were not expecting her role in American Horror Story’s season 12, or in an appearance alongside Usher to announce he is headlining the next Super Bowl halftime show), her look within the magazine’s pages is just the latest iteration in Kardashian’s continual evolution. In the interview, we get snippets into her life, like when she feels the sexiest (“After a good workout, or when I wake up with messy hair and no makeup!”), what she does when she first wakes up (“Brush my teeth and say a little prayer of gratitude”), or when she feels the most peaceful (“When my babies are all asleep at home and I have some time in silence before I pass out”). She also revealed who her icons are—Roitfeld herself (“I’m not just saying this,” Kardashian said), as well as Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, her mom, Kris Jenner, her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Taylor was chosen because of “her heart and activism to change the world”; Monroe is “just an iconic strong woman to me.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“An icon to me is someone who fights for what they want and goes after their dreams and makes them happen,” Kardashian said. “Someone who is so unapologetically themselves but maintains the kindness and warmth I connect to.”

Kardashian also shared that she has a lot of projects in the pipeline, and that “I’m super inspired right now and it’s such an energizing feeling,” she said.

The latest edition of CR Fashion Book drops on October 2. Until then, American Horror Story: Delicate (in which Kardashian stars) began on September 20, and season four of The Kardashians premieres September 28 on Hulu.