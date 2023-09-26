Kim Kardashian’s “Ultimate Celebrity Crush” is Extremely Relatable

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Though the buzz cut she debuted in the newest edition of CR Fashion Book was polarizing, Kim Kardashian’s choice of celebrity crush is not (weren’t we all in love with him at one point?). It’s JFK Jr. (rest in peace)—well, he’s one of them anyway. In her fourth cover with the publication, she told editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld that she has “one or two,” adding that she and Roitfeld have talked about them, but “you can never tell,” Kardashian said. JFK Jr., however, is her ultimate celebrity crush.
As Kardashian continues to innovate and surprise (we were not expecting her role in American Horror Story’s season 12, or in an appearance alongside Usher to announce he is headlining the next Super Bowl halftime show), her look within the magazine’s pages is just the latest iteration in Kardashian’s continual evolution. In the interview, we get snippets into her life, like when she feels the sexiest (“After a good workout, or when I wake up with messy hair and no makeup!”), what she does when she first wakes up (“Brush my teeth and say a little prayer of gratitude”), or when she feels the most peaceful (“When my babies are all asleep at home and I have some time in silence before I pass out”). She also revealed who her icons are—Roitfeld herself (“I’m not just saying this,” Kardashian said), as well as Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, her mom, Kris Jenner, her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Taylor was chosen because of “her heart and activism to change the world”; Monroe is “just an iconic strong woman to me.”
“An icon to me is someone who fights for what they want and goes after their dreams and makes them happen,” Kardashian said. “Someone who is so unapologetically themselves but maintains the kindness and warmth I connect to.”
Kardashian also shared that she has a lot of projects in the pipeline, and that “I’m super inspired right now and it’s such an energizing feeling,” she said.
The latest edition of CR Fashion Book drops on October 2. Until then, American Horror Story: Delicate (in which Kardashian stars) began on September 20, and season four of The Kardashians premieres September 28 on Hulu.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Princess Kate Narrowly—and Expertly—Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction in Her Seventh Pantsuit in a Row (But Who’s Counting?)
She nailed autumnal fashion in forest green Burberry.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ashley Graham Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Herself (and Gigi Hadid!) at BOSS’ Milan Fashion Week Show
Plus, a collection of our favorite looks from Graham throughout the week.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez’s Icy Blue Eye Makeup Is Undeniably Chic
Hands-down, this is my favorite beauty look from Paris Fashion Week
By Samantha Holender
-
Is Kim Kardashian Dating NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr.?
Here's what we know.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Scolds Son Saint, 7, When He Gives the Middle Finger to the Paparazzi
Flipping off cameras seems to run in the family.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle and the Kardashians Against the World? It Could Happen
The powerhouses are apparently keen to collaborate as Meghan prepares to return to Instagram soon.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kim Kardashian’s Hair Transformation Journey Continues—with Baby Bangs This Time
Kardashian mingled with a star-studded crowd, including Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, at a charity event last night.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kim Kardashian Bought Princess Diana's Amethyst Cross for $200k, And Now It's an Amazing Meme
I'm sorry for laughing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Said She's "Disgusted and Outraged" by Balenciaga's Holiday Campaign, Is "Re-evaluating" Her Relationship With the Brand
The star has worked with Balenciaga many times.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
See the Kardashian Sisters Dressed Up as Kris Jenner for Her Birthday
Halloween isn't over in Calabasas.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Skilfully Summed Up Kim's "Get Your F***ing Ass Up and Work" Controversy
Khloé knows what's up.
By Iris Goldsztajn