36 Beauty Gifts for Every Kind of Friend You Have

We do a whole lot for our friends: literally bend over backwards to catch their best angles, stay on the phone forever for girl talk, embarrass ourselves playing wing woman, the list goes on. Every holiday season, we're also tasked with gifting our friends thoughtful things, which can be really hard, especially if they're obsessed with makeup, skincare, and all things beauty, and you want to get them something they'll actually use. Look no further, though, because I've rounded up the best new beauty gifts for every type of friend in your life. Literally *every type*: That extra friend, that frugal friend, those makeup-loving, or fragrance-obsessed friends—they're all covered. Ahead are gifts you'll probably want to keep for yourself, but should definitely treat your girls to.