Diptyque’s Advent Calendar Means 25 Days of Best-Selling Scents

The just-launched gift is filled with luxurious candles, perfumes, and body lotions.

Lifestyle imagery of Diptyque Paris 2024 advent calendar set in front of red, green, blue christmas tree background
(Image credit: Diptyque Paris)
We're just getting into peak spooky season, but I'm already in a festive mood. My brain has been hyper-focused on the holidays because beauty advent calendars are already available. My favorite brands—like Charlotte Tilbury and Revolve—have released treasure troves filled with limited-edition products and full-size items. Plenty of them are on my wishlist (sorry, Mom and Dad!), but Diptyque’s 2024 Advent Calendar is the just-launched set I’m hoping makes it under the tree.

The French fragrance brand has that je ne sais quoi—every scent has a cool-girl feel, whether it’s the spicy sweetness in Eau Duelle or the floral take in Oud Palao. Diptyque’s candles are some of the best luxury candles on the market, with unrivaled throws, rich scents, and a celebrity fan base including Victoria Beckham, Adele, Zoey Deutch, Rita Ora, and more.

Lifestyle imagery of Diptyque Paris 2024 advent calendar set in front of red, green, blue christmas tree background

(Image credit: Diptyque Paris)

This year’s Diptyque advent calendar is just as luxurious as expected. The 25-day set is housed in a huge yet charming sewing box that echoes the world of felt artist Lucy Sparrow.

Inside, you’ll find a treasure trove of scented surprises ranging from candles, perfumes, home fragrances, body lotions, and body washes. You'll get a sampling of the brand’s best-sellers (I won’t spoil the surprise), as well as three new holiday candle arrivals: Sapin (Pine Tree), Étoile (Star), and Friandise (Sweet Treat). A few home decorations made their way in, too, offering an extra special treat.

Diptyque Advent Calendar 2024
Diptyque Advent Calendar 2024

With a price tag of $495, this advent calendar is a luxury gift, but one that any fragrance lover would be over the moon to unwrap. It contains a fragrance—both in a perfume and candle format—for nearly every scent preference.

Something tells me this is one beauty advent calendar that will go fast, so don’t wait before checking it off your shopping list. And if the calendar isn’t on your list, keep scrolling to shop for other Diptyque favorites.

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

