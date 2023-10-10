Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Eyeshadow application can sometimes feel like an Olympic sport. There’s a race to buff and blend before your product dries down and it seems like fall-out is enemy number one. Practice makes perfect with cream and powder pigments, but if you’re looking for an easy, efficient, and stunning alternative, the best liquid eyeshadows should be your go-to. “Generally the appeal of liquid eyeshadows is that they are very user-friendly,” says celebrity makeup artist Ehlie Luna. “This means you can go ahead and use it straight from the applicator onto the lid and use your finger to blend out any edges or seams.”

There’s no shortage of options to choose from—you’ll find matte finishes, shimmers, and glitter eyeshadows on the market in just about every shade imaginable. Some offer more play time than others, and a handful will deliver a crazy intense pigment coupled with all-day wear. To determine which swipe-and-go shadows are the best of the best, we tapped a handful of professional makeup artists to share their favorites—and did some extensive testing of our own.

What to Look For

Play Time

By nature, liquid eyeshadows start out with some flexibility. How fast it transforms from a wet liquid to a dry finish however varies greatly. “For liquid shadows with a faster drying time, it's best to do one eye at a time,” explains celebrity makeup artist and brand founder Danessa Myricks. “For more opaque coverage with your liquid shadows, choose to build up the color in layers letting one layer dry before applying the next or tap on color with your finger or a brush to build coverage.”

Payoff

Liquid eyeshadows are versatile at their core. On the one hand, they can be used as a quick wash of pale color that primes your lid for additional powder shadows or more intense liquid pigments. However, they can also be a one-and-done product that provides a pop of color or shimmer lid. A pro tip from Myricks? Use a “flat, more dense brush for more color pay off.” Finger application will inherently give a more sheered out finish.

Longevity

Perhaps the trickiest criteria to nail with a liquid eyeshadow is staying power. By nature of liquid formula, the product is more prone to creasing and fading. Every item on this list however is guaranteed to provide at least 12-hour wear.

The Best Liquid Eyeshadows

The Best Liquid Eyeshadow Overall Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow $36 at Sephora I promise: You’ll find this liquid eyeshadow in every single makeup artist’s kit. It’s a classic, and for a very good reason. The formula is thin yet pigmented and comes along with 16 hour, crease-free staying power. (It even holds up on my oily eyelids.) There are matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes to choose from, but all the formulas play well together so feel free to mix and match. Pros: Longwear; Crease-free; Good for oily eyelids Cons: Can be a bit patchy Customer Review: “Such a great overall product! Very versatile and beginner friendly! As someone who struggles with eyeshadow looks, this product has changed the game for me. It blends out easily and is buildable. I've bought five shades so far, I am absolutely obsessed!!! The shimmer can be used as a highlighter as well.” — Sephora

The Best Liquid Eyeshadow for Beginners Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix - Multi-Use Eye, Cheek & Lip Waterproof Liquid Pigment $20 at Sephora “This award winning formula boasts five different finishes in Mattes, Nudes, Creams, Foils, and Liquid Metals. Each formula is waterproof, crease proof, fallout free, and gives you 24hr+ wear. What I love most is that they are super easy to apply with a finger or a brush and all of the textures can be worn alone or layered together to create easy, eye-catching looks at any skill level.” — Danessa Myricks, Celebrity Makeup Artist Pros: Makeup-artist recommended; Easy to use Cons: Feels a little heavy Customer Review: “It’s shiny and dimensional, especially in sunlight, and the edges can be blended out for a diffused look. I did notice that it feels thick and doesn’t lay evenly if you don’t work in thin layers. I wouldn’t do more than two but you need to wait until they dry completely, (at least a minute), before adding another.” – Sephora

The Best Liquid Eyeshadow for Long-Wear VIOLETTE_FR Yeux Paint $31 at Moda Operandi “I’m a huge fan of the Violette_FR Yeux Paints. They offer beautiful tones that have a sophistication about them,” notes Luna. “There are everyday options and some fun ones for a night out.” Each shade is truly buildable, so you can create either a diffused, light wash of color or go all-out with a bold, bright lid. I’m personally partial to the twinkling shades, which have a little sparkle, but there’s also a handful of matte finishes to choose from. Pros: Makeup artist-recommended; Buildable; Long-lasting Cons: Fast drying Customer Review: “I love the overall aesthetic and the product was exactly as advertised. Super smooth and easy to apply (even for those of us who don’t wear a lot of makeup). Would definitely recommend it.” — Violette_FR

The Best Liquid Eyeshadow for Intense Pigment about-face Matte Fluid Eye Paint $16 at Ulta $16 at Ulta Beauty $25 at Ulta Beauty If you’re in the market for an intense pigment, are looking to create a dramatic cut crease, or want a graphic design, Halsey’s makeup brand, about-face, is for you. “These are beginner-friendly, have fun, colorful packaging, and bold payoff,” explains Luna. “They pack a punch.” If a full wash of color feels a bit too intimidating, try using the pigment as a bright liner. Just grab a precision brush. Pros: Makeup artist-recommended; Intense color payoff Cons: Certain shades aren’t as opaque as advertised (read: yellow and orange) Customer Review: “This is the perfect liquid shadow. I couldn't make it go on patchy if I tried. You can use it as a base for shimmers, a quick wash of color, or graphic liner. It goes on so beautifully, you barely need to blend. Long lasting, great packaging, beautiful color selection, what's not to love?” — Ulta

The Best Neutral Liquid Eyeshadow Kosas 10-Second Eye Gel Watercolor Eyeshadow $15 at Credo $15 at Amazon $15 at Nordstrom Liquid eyeshadow is beginner-friendly to begin with, but this Kosas formula is extra fool-proof. Every color in the range falls into neutral territory and has ample play time, so you can blend and sheer until you’re content with the final look. On days when I’m hoping to have a more intense shimmer payoff, I’ll apply a heavier layer and let it sit for a full 10 seconds before diffusing the outer edges. Pros: Easy to work with; Buildable Cons: Not high pigment Customer Review: “This product is fantastic for a quick and easy look. I prioritize sleeping over waking up early to do my makeup. This literally takes me less than a minute to apply, and it stays on all twelve hours without flaking or looking gross!” — Sephora

The Best Luxury Liquid Eyeshadow CHANEL OMBRE PREMIÈRE LAQUE $36 at Chanel A happy medium between a statement eye and barely-there look, these neutral-hued eyeshadows with a metallic finish deserve to be a staple in your makeup routine. I find a single swipe to be daytime-appropriate, but love to layer an extra bit of product on my lid for a night out, or a more dramatic look. The applicator is extremely user friendly—and when held at a 45 degree angle, is perfect for dragging color along the lower lash line. Pros: Gorgeous texture; Buildable Cons: Dries down very quickly Customer Review: “This is a great creamy eyeshadow with lots of color and impact, but it does dry down really quickly so you have to blend it fast. Then it doesn't budge at all, which is great. Perfect one and done eyeshadow.” — Ulta

The Best Glitter Liquid Eyeshadow PAT McGRATH LABS FetishEYES™ Longwear Liquid Eyeshadow $29 at Sephora Pat McGrath knows how to do glitter right. Case in point? Her latest launch: FetishEyes Longwear Liquid Eyeshadow. With five, neutral-toned, radiant metallic shades in the range, these longwearing pigments don’t skimp out on impact; a little goes a long way. One small dot is enough to have your lid looking reflective and opalescent. The star of this formula comes by way of a popular skincare ingredient: Squalane. Hydrating in nature, it’s able to keep your eyelid hydrated and prevent patchy sections from forming over the course of the day. Pros: Gorgeous finish; All shades work across skin tones Cons: Dries down quickly Customer Review: “Honestly this is an amazing eyeshadow, probably the best liquid shadow that I have ever used. It stays on all day, doesn't move, and is the perfect shimmer and diffuses out seamlessly.” — Sephora