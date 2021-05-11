"Blemish Balms," commonly referred to as BB creams, are a coveted multi-tasking product for no-makeup makeup lovers who hate heavy-duty foundation. That you? If so, BB creams are a life-saver on days when you just can't muster up the energy to apply a full face of foundation, or when you're pressed for time and need to cut your complexion routine in half— BB creams to the rescue! These lightweight creams sit at the intersection of makeup and skincare, as they are jam-packed with skin-enhancing ingredients that mask imperfections.

What do BB creams do?

BB creams moisturize and prime the skin, while evening out discoloration, concealing blemishes, and protecting against UVA rays. Not to mention, they leave your skin looking poreless and radiant. BB creams come in sheer to buildable coverage and apply seamlessly to give you a smooth and effortless glow. You won't be concerned with looking too cakey or dry with these textures. Many offer added SPF protection, if you're looking to skip that very important step of applying sunscreen in your a.m. routine. What started out as a K-Beauty craze has evolved into a worldwide staple for beauty enthusiasts. Scroll on for the 20 best BB creams for every skin type and skin tone.

Best for Dry Skin bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer $33.00 at sephora.com In one simple step, this cream brings on the glow. It has a hydrating gel-based texture that's perfect for dry and dehydrated skin. It also has skin-plumping ingredients, such as squalene and mineral electrolytes, when your face needs a little lift.

Best for Dull Complexions NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer $45.00 at sephora.com This radiant-boosting moisturizer has long-lasting skin benefits that make it worth the investment. Not only does this tinted moisturizer provide a sheer, skin perfecting finish, it also refines discoloration and fades the look of dark spots and fine lines overtime.

Best Shade Range Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector $47 at Amazon $47 at Bergdorf Goodman $48 at Nordstrom For a wide shade range, look to Laura Mercier's line of tinted moisturizers. Reach for this glow-inducing cream when you need a quick fix for a dull complexion.

Best on a Budget e.l.f. BB Cream SPF 20 $5.50 at amazon.com For less than a latte, you can have impressive coverage in five shades, plus SPF and soothing cucumber, jojoba, aloe, and vitamin E. Those with darker skin should order the "deep" shade direct from e.l.f.

Best for Acne-Prone Black Radiance True Complexion BB Cream SPF 15 $6.49 at amazon.com This oil-free skin perfector provides a sheer, natural coverage that stops shine in its tracks. For a lightweight finish, apply one coat of this all over, or simply spot treat the areas of concern.

Best For Large Pores CoverGirl Clean Matte BB Cream $9.99 at ulta.com Consider this BB cream your secret weapon on S.O.S. skincare mornings. It reduces the look of large pores while covering redness and blemishes. Pick this up the morning after a late night when you fall asleep without washing your face.

Best for Sun Protection Kiehl's Since 1851 Skin Tone Correcting & Beautifying BB Cream $42.00 at dillards.com If you're the type that burns basically any time it's not overcast, invest in a higher SPF BB cream like this one with ingredients that masks skin imperfections like a pro.

Best for Clearing Pores Dr. Jart+ Dis-A-Pore Beauty Balm $37.00 at sephora.com It's all in the name. K-beauty experts Dr. Jart+ formulated a BB cream that works on shrinking those pores of yours, clearing breakouts, and controlling excess oil.

Best for Blackheads Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream 8-in-1 Skin Perfector $8.99 at ulta.com Maybelline's best-selling BB cream includes the welcome addition of salicylic acid, a gentle exfoliant that works to loosen up dead skin cells that can cause blackheads.

Best for Tired Skin L'Oreal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream $7.99 at target.com While this product only comes in one shade, blending it into nearly any skin tone results in a brightened, evened complexion. Those with both fair or deeper complexions did prefer this layered under a daily foundation or bronzer.

Best Natural Option Lily Lolo BB Cream Check Amazon $22.00 at credobeauty.com A little bit of coverage and a lot of nourishing botanical oils and skin supplements like vitamin E? Yes please and thank you. Five versatile shades, and no environmental guilt are just a cherry on top.

Best Skin Supplement Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Moisturizer $8.99 at target.com You don't need to have "aging" skin to enjoy the benefits of SPF 20 plus added retinol, which work in tandem to prevent complexion damage and repair any that's already been done.

Best for Dark Marks Iman Cosmetics Skin Tone Evener BB Crème $16.00 at amazon.com This drugstore gem can compete with all of its luxury counterparts. The formula absorbs quickly and even offers a dose of vitamin C to brighten uneven skin tones.

Best for Acne Scars Dior Capture Dreamskin Fresh & Perfect Cushion $82.00 at sephora.com Keep this convenient compact nearby when your skin needs touch-ups. It's a buildable formula that offers a sheer, satin finish.Keep this convenient compact nearby when your skin needs touch-ups. It's a buildable formula that offers a sheer, satin finish.

Best for Combination Skin ColourPop Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Acid Tinted Moisturizer $14.00 at ulta.com Looking for light and not oily coverage? Try this hydrating BB cream if your skin seems to soak up every last ounce of moisture. The hyaluronic acid will do the job.

Best for Summer COOLA Rosilliance BB+ Cream $36.40 at ulta.com This BB cream should be your go-to during hot summer months. The water-resistant, SPF-filled formula offers a light veil of coverage.

Best for White Heads Clinique Acne Solutions BB Cream $39.50 at sephora.com If you're acne-prone or have oily skin, here's a solution. Clinque's Acne Solution BB cream is made of silica, an ingredient that absorbs excess oil, and is a mattifying product that reduces shine and leaves you with flawless complexion for up to 12 hours.

Best for City-Slicker Skin boscia Skin Perfecting BB Cream $30.40 at dermstore.com Even out your discoloration and protect your skin from pollutants with this vitamin-packed formula. This skin perfecting BB cream is comprised of good-for-you ingredients, like turmeric, aloe vera, vitamin B, C, and E.

Best for Photos Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream $35.77 at amazon.com Feel free to use this cream as a foundation primer or apply it alone for a flawless, no-makeup makeup finish. Hence the name, Smashbox's Camera Ready BB Cream is like a filter for for you skin that blurs pores and imperfections in one easy step.

Best for Rough Skin Burt's Bees BB Cream with Noni Extract $14.99 at ulta.com This antioxidant-enriched cream is so lightweight that it rolls on the skin like silk. Fortunately, you can liberally apply this cream without having to worry about a cakey finish.

Best Mineral Option Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer $36.00 at ulta.com If finding the right shade for your skin is your biggest frustration (because honestly two options doesn't really cut it), do some tone-matching with the 10 different tints of this mineral-based moisturizer. P.S. It has a host of anti-inflammatory ingredients for super-reactive skin.

Best Anti-Aging Coverage Purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream $35.00 at walmart.com For those who are thinking "the less unpronounceable ingredients, the better," look to this natural, anti-aging cream that builds smooth, wrinkle-free coverage so you look naturally flawless by the time you walk out the door.