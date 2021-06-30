I don't need to take you back to sunscreen school, because you're a smart human who knows how crucial is it to apply sunscreen every single day. No, you don't have the liberty to decide when your skin needs to be protected or not—Mother Nature isn't set up that way. Even on rainy days, the sun is still projecting rays that can damage the fragile skin on your face. But it's fair if layering sunscreen—which historically is thick, chalky, and can cause breakouts—isn't the most appealing part of your daily routine. That's where tinted moisturizers with SPF come in. For starters, it's two birds with one stone—less steps, less gunk on your face—not to mention the sheer coverage and UVA and UVB protection. But also, the more elegant formulations allow for greater compliance, meaning you'll actually want to apply it each day, and your makeup will look l the better for it.

Tinted moisturizers spoil your skin with a natural, no-makeup makeup glow that works twice as hard to cover imperfections and keep your skin protected from harmful UV rays. Imagine if sunscreen and lightweight foundation had a baby...that's tinted moisturizer with SPF. They're ideal if you're into the effortless approach to the whole makeup thing, and really care about your skin's health. And for this hot, sweaty, humid kind of summer, the more weightless, the better. Here, our absolute favorites.

For Dry Skin Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30 $47.00 at sephora.com The beloved Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer is the OG of tinted moisturizers. This SPF 20-infused moisturizer cloaks your complexion with a glowy, sheer tint and a healthy dose of hydration. Lots of sodium hyaluronate is floating around in this formula, which will keep rough patches away and smooth fine, dry lines.

For Mature Skin Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector SPF 20 $11.22 at amazon.com Oh, retinol, and all of the powerful things it can do for skin! This $10 drugstore gem's formulation is no f-ing joke: retinol, SPF 20, and a sheer veil of coverage, which is clinically proven to erase the look of fine lines and keep the texture of your skin in tip-top shape.

For Hyperpigmentation NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 $45.00 at macys.com Another oldie but goodie coming at ya thirsty skin with some much-needed moisture. Thanks to its mineral rich sea water and kopara combo, your skin will feel softer and smoother than a baby's bottom. If you have a few dark spots or discoloration, you'll also be happy to know that it's powered by vitamin C, which help to brighten those spots overtime.

For Sensitive Skin CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30 $16.99 at amazon.com Your finicky skin will love this mineral-based formula that combines SPF 30 with essential ceramides to soothe irritation and protect it from environmental aggressors.

For Sensitive Skin First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 $28.00 at ulta.com Douse your skin in 12 hours worth of hydration found in this formula thanks to hyaluronic acid, which is my all-time favorite moisture-boosting ingredient. If you're dealing with a sunburn or a painful breakout, the natural antioxidants and oatmeal, which is safe for sensitive skin, will calm inflammation.

For Mature Skin IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream SPF 50+ $39.50 at sephora.com If you want no-BS coverage that will camouflage all of your problem areas like a magic marker, this is for you. Offering major sun protection with SPF 50, this stuff is also made with a special anti-aging serum full of hydrolyzed collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and antioxidants, to shrink your pores and reduce signs of aging.

For Dry Skin Lancôme Skin Feels Good Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer SPF 23 $35.00 at ulta.com Hydration is key when it comes to a smooth, bouncy canvas for makeup, and this moisturizing option glides on without chalkiness for radiant protection.

For a Budget e.l.f. BB Cream SPF 20 $6.00 at elfcosmetics.com This $6 (!!!) tinted moisturizer has a very appetizing ingredient list: aloe, cucumber, and vitamins A, C, and E, which will give your skin that well-nourished, hydrated, I-woke-up-like-this finish. Plus, it's silky texture is so breathable you'll forget it's there, which is ideal for warmer temperatures.

For Dry Skin Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint SPF 15 $56.00 at sephora.com Some tinted moisturizers are perfect for a bare face, but if you want to layer makeup on for a full look, then this is the formula to splurge on. Its formula offers an airbrush finish, and plays perfectly with all other textures.

For Mature Skin La Mer The Radiant Skin Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $85.00 at nordstrom.com The brand is known for its major wrinkle-fighting results, and this everyday formula is no different. It treats the skin while you wear it so you have a smoother, more bouncy complexion when it's time to wash it off.

For Fine Lines Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20 $36.00 at ulta.com Vitamin A is the anti-aging secret in this luxe formula. The antioxidant fights against damaging free radicles, promotes collagen production, and helps moisture retention.

For A Poreless Finish AMOREPACIFIC Color Control Cushion Compact SPF 50+ $15.00 at sephora.com Cushion compacts are a K-beauty export you need in your arsenal. Its barely-there, satin finish makes you look like you've got naturally amazing skin, and SPF 50 provides major protection if you've got a long, sun-filled day ahead.

For A Dewy Finish ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 $48.00 at sephora.com When Ilia dropped this super-lightweight formula, editors raved over its satiny, dewy finish. And it doesn't just look pretty: squalane and hyaluronic acid hydrate and plump skin, while an impressive SPF 40 stops UV light from harming the complexion.

For Evening Hyperpigmentation Thrive Causemetics Buildable Blur CC Cream SPF 35 $38.00 at thrivecausemetics.com Available in 18 inclusive colors—a.k.a. not just a single porcelain or sole deep shade—this silky liquid blots out redness and dark marks with only the tiniest dab, while also providing SPF 35 protection. I also like knowing my skin is getting vitamin C and softening flaxseed extract all the while.

For Vacation Alastin HydraTint Pro Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36 $55.00 at alastin.com Some tinted moisturizers are so good—and to me that means so foundation-like, with believable, featherlight coverage—it's hard to believe it's also delivering UVA and UVB protection. This is one of those, which also happens to be mineral-based for low irritation. Especially good for vacation times (when that's a thing again) as the formula is water resistant for up to 40 minutes.

For Redness Trinny London BFF Cream SPF 30 $46.50 at trinnylondon.com I hadn't heard of Trinny London before I started digging around for le best tinted moisturizers, but consistently popping up in my search was this product. This quenching version is versatile, protective, and can be decanted into the small included pot for on-the-go applications.

For Extra Benefits Beauty Counter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20 $38.25 at beautycounter.com Your skin has been good and deserves a treat, you say? Enter this vitamin booster, which contains the brightening blend of black currant seed oil, peony root extract, and vitamin C along with a sheer and satisfying coverage that doesn't feel greasy or slick.

The Insta-Fave Newcomer Saie Slip Tint SPF 35 $32.00 at saiehello.com Start with proven dark-mark reducer, licorice. Add a generous burst of moisture-attracting hyaluronic acid. Top it off with silky argan oil, all packaged in an elegant and easy-glide formulation. This is the answer to your tinted moisturizer woes, once and for all.

For Oily Skin Revision Skincare Matte Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45 $76.00 at amazon.com A knock on tinted moisturizer, at least in my experience, is that sometimes it can leave me looking overly glossed-up and dewy, almost like I've been dipped in sheen. This matte, peptide-dosed version provides coverage without shine, plus some anti-aging magic, too.

For Fine Lines Estee Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup SPF 45 $32.45 at Amazon $33.75 at dermstore $38.25 at Nordstrom If wrinkles or fine lines are your concern, it's ideal to find a formula that won't sink in and emphasize them. Estee Lauder's classic smoothes and covers them, adds hydration to plump the skin and reduce their appearance, and has a pretty off-matte finish, to boot.

For Oily Skin Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 $36.00 at sephora.com Piling thick, goopy sunscreen on top of your already oily T-zone is counterintuitive af. Instead, try this lightweight tinted moisturizer that won't leave behind a greasy mess or white residue. It's packed with powerful antioxidants and SPF 30, and it's made without chemical screens or silicones, which can harm sensitive skin.

For Under Makeup Tarte BB Tinted Treatment 12-Hour Primer SPF 30 $37.00 at sephora.com Secure the ultimate no-makeup makeup glow with this in-between lightweight to medium coverage BB cream. While it protects your skin with SPF 30, it'll also blur your pores, cover imperfections, and boost your skin's radiance thanks to its brightening effect. Bonus: It doubles as a primer if you're looking to double-up on SPF underneath your foundation.

For Oily Skin BAREMINERALS Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 $33.00 at nordstrom.com The texture of this oil-free tinted gel cream feels super-soothing to the skin, which is deal for a two-in-one that offers skincare and makeup benefits. Plus, it's extra creamy and blendable, so it won't take much work at all to apply. Just think about how hydrated your skin will feel thanks to squalene and mineral electrolytes, which are two star ingredients in the moisture category.

For Deeper Skin Tones Winky Lux White Tea Tinted Veil SPF 30 $28.00 at ulta.com Winky Lux's line features a gorgeous collection of diverse shades that are fit for all skin tones, which is sadly still a rarity in the market of tinted moisturizers. Thoughtfully made with SPF 30, white tea and pomegranate extract, along with vitamins A and E, this will do the skin right.