Through the ever-changing beauty trends, we’ve seen a lot of brow looks, from the pencil-thin brows of the ’90s to the fluffy laminated brow of 2021. The best part about these small patches of expressive pals is that they grow back, and different shapes can be easily achieved if using the right product . Maybe you decided to finally bleach your brows or completely shaved them off, or maybe you just need help with a few sparse spots, there are thankfully a plethora of tools that can be used to revive brows.

As we continue to wear masks our expressive brows are in full sight and deserve some TLC since they’re on constant display. Designated brushes for brows are the perfect way to fill in brows in large or specified areas. The traditional spoolie brush is a favorite for combing gels and pomade through brows, tinting hairs as it goes, while detailed brushes are ideal for individual hairlines. Another upside to having brow tools handy, any eyeshadow and gel can turn into a brow product if done properly. Just keep in mind that you don’t want to get too close to your eyes with any product that’s not made for that area.