The Soap Brow Trend, Explained
The TikTok youths are at it again.
By Tatjana Freund published
I think we can all agree that it's a massive relief to know that full brows are being lusted over again. I can sleep soundly at night knowing that in 30 years, I won't look back at pictures of myself in my 20s and be horrified at my skinny, barely-there brows. Now that I feel like I've mastered brow pencils and gels, it shouldn't come as a surprise that there's a new trend for me to master: Soap brows.
Soap brows are aptly named. Though this trend has been on the fringes for a while, the creative makeup-obsessed youths on TikTok brought it to the mainstream. The idea is to spray a bar of glycerin soap with either a facial spray or just plain old water, and then to use a spoolie to brush the brows. Seems simple enough, but with any new beauty trend, it always takes trying it yourself to figure out if it actually works. Marie Claire can confirm that this low-maintenance brow trick is what you need for a quicker brow routine.
Tiktok user @millieleer makes achieving a fluffy soap brow look easy, so Marie Claire decided to put it to the test. First our quick step-by-step guide.
@millieleer ♬ original sound - SUNRAE 🌞
- Spray a bar of soap with either water or a facial spray.
- Grab an eyebrow spoolie and rub it against the damp bar of soap.
- Brush your eyebrow hairs upwards, or in your preferred style.
- With your finger, smooth the hairs flat, or draw in additional hairs with a pencil.
The results are wild—even the wildest brow hairs can be tamed and slicked up into a faux-brow lamination look. Think feathery, brushed-up brows that are bushy and full, but still tame. Celebrity Brow Artist René de la Garza, founder of Brow Down Studio recommends using, “Longer lifting strokes in upward motion are the best way to apply brow waxes.”
While the results are undeniable, soap sitting on the skin for hours can be damaging for anyone with sensitive skin. “Soaps are technically safe for skin because most on the market are dermatologists proven to be safe, however, I wouldn’t leave soap on the skin as it can have a drying and dehydrating effect on the skin,” says Garza.
Luckily for us, beauty brands have been working overtime to create skin-safe brow products that mimic the soap-brow look without any sensitivity.
Shop These Soap Brow Essentials
Not to be confused with brow waxes, soap bros work in a similar manner, however not as long-lasting. Both products give brows a long feathery effect with varying movement. Garza prefers wax to soap brows for one vital reason. “Soap brows lather when you sweat, wax stays pliable and sculptable giving longer wear styling hold,” he says. However there are advantages to soap brows, mainly the product isn’t as thick and is much easier to remove than the build-up of wax.
If you still want to get that fuller-brow look with a pencil or other color-depositing product, after the soap or other product is applied, simply go in and draw on those additional hairs. I'm excited to look back at pictures of myself and be amazed at those feathery, brushed-up brows.
Shop These Soap Brow Dupes
Tatjana Freund is a Beauty Commerce Writer, covering makeup, skincare, and haircare products and trends. She's a fan of vodka tonics and creepy Wikipedia pages.
