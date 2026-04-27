The Purple Blush Trend Seems Incredibly Intimidating—I Promise It’s Not
The way I’m shocked my how much I like this.
I am very much a play-it-safe kind of girl when it comes to makeup. Never will you ever catch me in a colored mascara (brown is the limit of my experimentation), a red lip (scary), or blue eyeshadow. With that being said, you can imagine my complete and utter shock when I became the biggest fan of—wait for it—the purple blush trend. “It looks a little wild in the pan, but on the skin it reads way softer and more like a fresh, cool-toned flush,” celebrity makeup artist Lisa Aharon tells me. “Think of it as a brightening blush rather than purple; it wakes the face up in a really pretty way.”
It seems that we collectively just all got the memo that purple is the new pink, too. According to beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha, searches for purple makeup have surged 229 percent in the past month. Add that to the fact that the orchid-esque tone made its way onto multiple Fall/Winter 2026 runways (read: Carolina Herrera, Balenciaga, and Khaite), and it’s clear that this is about to be the it-color of the summer. “I think we’re craving something that feels a little different but still wearable. Purple blush is giving us that modern, almost editorial twist without being over the top,” adds Aharon.
But as with anything in the makeup world, the finish is only as good as the formula. Lucky for you, I’ve been busy testing more purple blushes than I know what to do with. My favorite (and Lisa’s favorite) is still under embargo (I promise to spill the tea when I’m allowed), but there really are so many gorgeous shades of violet out there. To shop our go-to purple blushes, and get some extra tips from Aharon, keep reading.
The Best Purple Blushes
Aharon calls this the “perfect wearable violet that blends like a dream.” It does run a bit pinky, so if you’re still intimidated—despite my best efforts to calm you down—this is a fabulous Purple Starter Blush. Bonus: it comes with a blush brush in the compact.
Selena’s blushes need no introduction. But if you’re unfamiliar, let it be known that these babies are ultra pigmented. When we say a little goes a long way, we mean it. A saftey pin tip-sized dot will be plenty for you to achieve the purple blush vibe.
For a softer, diffused look, the gives you that cool-toned flush without feeling too “done,” Aharon recommends this guy. It’s a reminder that purple blush doesn’t have to be reserved for a big night out or fancy event; it’s very wearable on the day-to-day.
If you have a deeper skin tone, Rihanna has created the chef’s kiss of purple colors. It’s a super deep plum with great pigment and even better staying power. I actually recommend applying this formula with your fingers, too, so it really couldn’t be easier.
Yes, foundation matters when you’re trying to blur your pores, but so does blush (!!). This blurring formula truly creates an airbrushed finish. The matte formula also helps smooth out any textured spots and is ideal for oily skin types. A win-win-win.
Ok, hear me out: these eyeshadows came out this past week and are incredible. While this is technically for the eyes, the formula is so creamy, long lasting, and sheer that I love swiping a little on my cheekbones. Don’t knock it until you try it—trust me.
While Euphoria makeup isn’t as out-there as it’s been in the past two seasons, we still have a Big Reasons to thank the show’s makeup artist Donni Davy. Case in point: this stunning magenta plum blush with the craziest pigment payoff. While the other purples on my list are softer, this baby has a true violet finish.
If this matte, satin blush is good enough for Dua Lipa, it’s good enough for me. The compact is so chic to pull out of my bag and the deep plum hue looks particularly gorgeous on olive skin tones.
How Do I Pick a Purple Blush for My Skin Tone?
Purple blush is a little tricky because the color you see in the pan isn’t quite how it actually shows up on your skin. The key, says Aharon is to pay attention to undertones. So if your skin is fair or light (hi, yes, that would be me), a softer lilac or lavendar is the way to go. “Medium to tan skin can handle something a bit richer, like a rosy violet,” she adds. For deeper skin tones, reach for a saturated plum shade.
How Do I Apply Purple Blush?
The key is to start small; go in with a light dusting and build up until your desired finish. Everything else—bronzer, highlighter—should stay pretty minimal to keep the purple tint the focus. “A neutral or slightly warm bronzer works best and adds dimension without competing,” says Aharon. “For highlight, think champagne, pearl, or even something with a subtle pink shift; don’t pick anything icy or metallic.”
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Meet the Expert
Lisa Aharon is a New York City-based, Vancouver-born makeup artist. She specializes in highlighting her clients’ natural beauty by creating flawless skin looks, working regularly with a wide variety of high-profile clientele, the likes of Rachel Brosnahan, Florence Welch, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dianna Agron, and Anna Kendrick, among others.
Aharon has created lip products for SOSHE, and regularly collaborates with brands such as Chantecaille, Oak Essentials, OSEA, and Trinny London, alongside teaching beauty masterclasses.
Her work is featured in the pages of Cosmopolitan, L’Officiel, The New York Times, ELLE, Marie Claire (Greece, Australia), et al, and in campaigns for brands like Benefit, Bluemercury, Ralph Lauren, David Yurman, and many more.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.