I am very much a play-it-safe kind of girl when it comes to makeup. Never will you ever catch me in a colored mascara (brown is the limit of my experimentation), a red lip (scary), or blue eyeshadow. With that being said, you can imagine my complete and utter shock when I became the biggest fan of—wait for it—the purple blush trend. “It looks a little wild in the pan, but on the skin it reads way softer and more like a fresh, cool-toned flush,” celebrity makeup artist Lisa Aharon tells me. “Think of it as a brightening blush rather than purple; it wakes the face up in a really pretty way.”

It seems that we collectively just all got the memo that purple is the new pink, too. According to beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha, searches for purple makeup have surged 229 percent in the past month. Add that to the fact that the orchid-esque tone made its way onto multiple Fall/Winter 2026 runways (read: Carolina Herrera, Balenciaga, and Khaite), and it’s clear that this is about to be the it-color of the summer. “I think we’re craving something that feels a little different but still wearable. Purple blush is giving us that modern, almost editorial twist without being over the top,” adds Aharon.

But as with anything in the makeup world, the finish is only as good as the formula. Lucky for you, I’ve been busy testing more purple blushes than I know what to do with. My favorite (and Lisa’s favorite) is still under embargo (I promise to spill the tea when I’m allowed), but there really are so many gorgeous shades of violet out there. To shop our go-to purple blushes, and get some extra tips from Aharon, keep reading.

The Best Purple Blushes

How Do I Pick a Purple Blush for My Skin Tone?

Purple blush is a little tricky because the color you see in the pan isn’t quite how it actually shows up on your skin. The key, says Aharon is to pay attention to undertones. So if your skin is fair or light (hi, yes, that would be me), a softer lilac or lavendar is the way to go. “Medium to tan skin can handle something a bit richer, like a rosy violet,” she adds. For deeper skin tones, reach for a saturated plum shade.

How Do I Apply Purple Blush?

The key is to start small; go in with a light dusting and build up until your desired finish. Everything else—bronzer, highlighter—should stay pretty minimal to keep the purple tint the focus. “A neutral or slightly warm bronzer works best and adds dimension without competing,” says Aharon. “For highlight, think champagne, pearl, or even something with a subtle pink shift; don’t pick anything icy or metallic.”

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Meet the Expert

Lisa Aharon Celebrity Makeup Artist Lisa Aharon is a New York City-based, Vancouver-born makeup artist. She specializes in highlighting her clients’ natural beauty by creating flawless skin looks, working regularly with a wide variety of high-profile clientele, the likes of Rachel Brosnahan, Florence Welch, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dianna Agron, and Anna Kendrick, among others. Aharon has created lip products for SOSHE, and regularly collaborates with brands such as Chantecaille, Oak Essentials, OSEA, and Trinny London, alongside teaching beauty masterclasses. Her work is featured in the pages of Cosmopolitan, L’Officiel, The New York Times, ELLE, Marie Claire (Greece, Australia), et al, and in campaigns for brands like Benefit, Bluemercury, Ralph Lauren, David Yurman, and many more.

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