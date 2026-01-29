My Uneven Skin Tone Runs Red—This Makeup Routine Gives Me a Flawless Complexion

Pimples, hyperpigmentation, and even rosacea stand no chance.

Siena Gagliano's avatar
By
published
in Features
discoloration routine makeup
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:

My Italian family is blessed with gorgeous, olive-toned skin. I, however, landed on the paler end of the spectrum—with a face that’s perpetually red and splotchy, thanks in part to its sensitivity. I have constant redness across my cheeks, nose, and chin, and because my skin is fair, it appears more pronounced. Add in hormonal breakouts—and the dark spots they leave behind—and uneven tone is just part of my daily reality. So I’ve gotten pretty clever about how I cover up my discoloration.

The key is color correction—green neutralizes red; peach and orange counteract darkness—and that step sets the tone for everything that follows. Once the base is balanced, you can layer complexion products in a way that evens things out without piling them on. I’ve refined this routine to the point where people think I’m naturally even-toned. The truth? It’s a strategy. Here’s my go-to routine for everything from redness to sallowness and dark spots to acne scars.

Neutralize the Redness

This step does more heavy lifting than you’d think. A green-tinted moisturizer neutralizes the red-tinged tone on my skin. This means that my complexion already looks calmer before I even get to foundation. I look for formulas that hydrate and correct in one go, because the more even your base is here, the less makeup you’ll need later.

Be Careful With Coverage

This is the one step I let change depending on how my skin is looking and my plans. On a calm, low-breakout day, I’ll use something sheer and skin-like, just enough to blend my face and neck. If I’m dealing with texture or heading to an event, I’ll reach for a foundation with more coverage.

Wake Up the Under-Eyes

Undertone is everything on this step. On pale skin like mine, pink-toned concealers brighten my under-eye bags and make me look more awake. On deeper skin tones, peach or red tones cancel out darkness beautifully. I like to use a lightweight formula and swipe a few times on the naturally highlighted areas of my face (i.e., under-eyes, chin, forehead) to brighten up my face.

Pinpoint Problem Spots

Now it’s time for the most precise part—covering up the pimples and dark spots. I prefer a pot or stick formula and a fine-point makeup brush. I tap it onto blemishes, around my nose, and over broken capillaries. I then gently tap it out with my finger.

Set It & Forget It

I’m loyal to loose powder—and for all the 2016 makeup girls out there, yes, I still bake. It’s ingrained in me. I press a little extra powder around my nose, chin, and anywhere oil or redness tends to creep back in, then let it sit for a few minutes before dusting off.

The difference now is that baking has evolved. Today’s setting powders come in color-correcting tones—soft pinks and yellows—so they don’t just lock everything in; they subtly brighten and balance the skin.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Siena Gagliano
Siena Gagliano
Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.