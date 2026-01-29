My Italian family is blessed with gorgeous, olive-toned skin. I, however, landed on the paler end of the spectrum—with a face that’s perpetually red and splotchy, thanks in part to its sensitivity. I have constant redness across my cheeks, nose, and chin, and because my skin is fair, it appears more pronounced. Add in hormonal breakouts—and the dark spots they leave behind—and uneven tone is just part of my daily reality. So I’ve gotten pretty clever about how I cover up my discoloration.

The key is color correction—green neutralizes red; peach and orange counteract darkness—and that step sets the tone for everything that follows. Once the base is balanced, you can layer complexion products in a way that evens things out without piling them on. I’ve refined this routine to the point where people think I’m naturally even-toned. The truth? It’s a strategy. Here’s my go-to routine for everything from redness to sallowness and dark spots to acne scars.

Neutralize the Redness

This step does more heavy lifting than you’d think. A green-tinted moisturizer neutralizes the red-tinged tone on my skin. This means that my complexion already looks calmer before I even get to foundation. I look for formulas that hydrate and correct in one go, because the more even your base is here, the less makeup you’ll need later.

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Soothing Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 $54 at Sephora I can't live without this color corrector; it's that magical. In addition to soothing ingredients like allantoin and centella asiatica that calm the skin, it also comes in a green tint that instantly neutralizes redness from breakouts to rosacea. Build up in trouble areas, then layer your makeup afterward without pilling. EltaMD UV Skin Recovery Red Color Correcting Green Tint SPF 50 $52 at Dermstore (US) Like every celebrity and influencer, I, too, am obsessed with all of EltaMD's sunscreens. When the brand dropped a green-tinted color corrector, you bet my uneven skin tone was happy. The mineral-based formula is awesome to use on days when I want to go foundation-free.

Be Careful With Coverage

This is the one step I let change depending on how my skin is looking and my plans. On a calm, low-breakout day, I’ll use something sheer and skin-like, just enough to blend my face and neck. If I’m dealing with texture or heading to an event, I’ll reach for a foundation with more coverage.

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream $47 at Sephora This list wouldn't be complete without the cult favorite CC+ Cream from IT Cosmetics. This formula basically set the standard for skin tints that came after it, and is one I always reach for when I want a glowier, more natural-looking finish. Don't be fooled, it still has full coverage. Hourglass Vanish Foundation Stick $49 at Sephora A thicker cream foundation may seem scary for those who prefer a skin-like finish or have any texture at all, but I'm here to say this formula is like no other. It's been my go-to since its debut, and I believe it's wholly underrated. I apply a few dots all over my face, then use a large kabuki brush to blend them in. It instantly looks like an airbrushed finish, making my skin all one tone, and it never feels heavy.

Wake Up the Under-Eyes

Undertone is everything on this step. On pale skin like mine, pink-toned concealers brighten my under-eye bags and make me look more awake. On deeper skin tones, peach or red tones cancel out darkness beautifully. I like to use a lightweight formula and swipe a few times on the naturally highlighted areas of my face (i.e., under-eyes, chin, forehead) to brighten up my face.

YSL Touche Éclat Awakening Concealer $40 at Sephora On the day-to-day, the YSL Touche Éclat is what I'm reaching for. My shade—1 Luminous Radiance—is a super fair color with pink undertones. Kosas Revealer Extra Bright Serum-Powered Color Corrector $32 at Nordstrom This is the newest color-corrector in my arsenal, and it's become somewhat of a staple on nights out. I love the original Kosas Revealer Concealer, so when this pink launch dropped, I instantly popped it in my cart. And it didn't let me down—my under-eyes have never looked so bright and awake.

Pinpoint Problem Spots

Now it’s time for the most precise part—covering up the pimples and dark spots. I prefer a pot or stick formula and a fine-point makeup brush. I tap it onto blemishes, around my nose, and over broken capillaries. I then gently tap it out with my finger.

Set It & Forget It

I’m loyal to loose powder—and for all the 2016 makeup girls out there, yes, I still bake. It’s ingrained in me. I press a little extra powder around my nose, chin, and anywhere oil or redness tends to creep back in, then let it sit for a few minutes before dusting off.

The difference now is that baking has evolved. Today’s setting powders come in color-correcting tones—soft pinks and yellows—so they don’t just lock everything in; they subtly brighten and balance the skin.

Givenchy Prisme Libre $62 at Sephora I grab this powder every day. It has pink undertones and features a combination of three shades of color-correcting powder for an all-over flawless skin finish. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Longwear Setting Powder $43 at Sephora No brand does setting powder quite like Laura Mercier, and every year it just seems to get better. Case in point: A soft pink version of the infamous Translucent Loose Setting Powder that has that same finely milled formula and airbrushed finish.

