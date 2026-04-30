Keke Palmer Might Convince Me to Ditch Neutral Eyeshadow For Good

If you see me getting rid of every neutral eyeshadow palette I own and only wearing pink until further notice, just blame Keke Palmer. The actress and singer was one of many faces in the music industry who stepped out at Billboard's Women in Music event in Los Angeles this week. She performed during the ceremony and walked the red carpet as well, wearing a one-shoulder mini dress with a sheer nude base beneath silver beaded tassels wrapped around her waist and torso. The tassels also hung from her waist, and she paired the dress with a set of open-toe silver pumps. If her chic disco dress hasn't already sold you on her look, her eye makeup choice for the night certainly will.

For her glam, Palmer wore her signature pixie cut, which she recently added more red to, and she opted for a show-stopping makeup look featuring pink eyeshadow that extended just past her eyelids, as well as black winged eyeliner. She doubled down on the pink for the night with a shimmery pink blush shade that she added to her cheekbones, pulled the look together with a nude lip and brown lip liner.

Keke Palmer wears pink eyeshadow to Billboard's Women in Music event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In case you missed it, colorful eye makeup is in its comeback era, and not just on the runways. “We’re seeing a real shift from the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic toward more mood board–inspired makeup,” makeup artist and Make Up For Ever educator, Randi Orlinsky, previously told MC. “It’s about creating a full story and experience, from the makeup to the hair, the outfit, and even the vibe of your selfies.” The clean girl look had its moment in the sun, but over the last few months, celebrities have been making a noticeable return to eye makeup with vibrant colors.

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Back in January, for example, Love Island star Olandria Carthen attended an event during Paris Haute Couture Week, where she wore a metallic pink blush that extended from her cheekbones to above her eyebrows, as well as red studs artfully placed around her eyes to match her bright red jumpsuit. Later, Zendaya attended the final premiere of The Drama in New York City, wearing a metallic blue smokey eye.

If you're thinking of making pink eyeshadow your color for the summer, read ahead to get the look.

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TOPICS makeup