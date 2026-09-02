I vividly remember my 12th birthday—it was a beauty makeover party at Libby Lou (real ones will remember), and my present from my parents was a trip to the mall‚ specifically the Clinique counter. I was allowed to create a multi-step (!!) skincare and makeup routine. I left with the obvious Chubby Sticks, Pep Start Eye Cream, Acne Solutions Clearing Gel, and Clinique Black Honey Lipstick. Fast forward 16 years, and the brand is still a staple in my routine. Well, with some tweaks.
I’ve transitioned into using some of the more advanced formulations, like the Smart Clinical Repair and makeup products that provide actual coverage (shoutout to the Even Better All Over Concealer). Unlike when I was a middle school student, I now have dark circles to cover, but I’ve also taken full advantage of the brand’s evolution. They’ve kept up with advancing technology, infusing their formulas with PDRN and peptides, responded to consumer demand by extending the famed Black Honey line, and even released lines like the Daily Calm range for targeted concerns.
Naturally, I have tried every single launch from the brand since 2010, so it’s only fitting that I—along with a little help from the rest of the Marie Claire team—break down the best seven Clinique products of all time. Oh, and PSA: if you subscribe to Marie Claire’s newsletters, you’ll gain access to an exclusive Clinique discount on your next purchase.
Moisture Surge 100h Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Gel Moisturizer With Hyaluronic Acid
If you’re on the hunt for a moisturizer under $40, Moisture Surge deserves to be at the top of your list. It has a gel texture that feels more akin to a water cream—but don’t mistake that for lighter hydration. It uses aloe bioferment—a fermented form of the aloe vera plant—to help the skin retain moisture while infusing it with a high dose of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E. It’s also gorgeous under makeup. It leaves a grippy base that almost doubles as a primer.
Review: “While Clinique definitely has some fragrance products in their range, I love that this baby is fragrance-free. In fact, the formula is free of all common irritants like parabens, oils, and drying alcohol, so my sensitive, rosacea-prone skin tolerates it so well. Honestly, I feel that my skin feels almost immediately calmer after I put a light layer of this. Pro tip: Keep a jar in the fridge, so after a hot summer day outside, you can slather it on for a cooling, hydrating pick-me-up.” — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
Best Clinique Foundation
Clinique
Daily Calm Makeup Balm Foundation
When this came out earlier this year, MC’s Beauty Editor Siena Gagliano was tapped to put it to the test. But as the resident sensitive-skinned, redness-prone girl on the team, she immediately told me I had to give it a shot. I typically find that a new foundation will trigger a bout of perioral dermatitis either right away or at the two-week mark. This formula did no such thing. It left my skin feeling calm, hydrated, and still like my skin—it’s not cakey or heavy in the slightest.
Review: The Makeup Balm comes in eight flexible shades, and I wear Light Medium 3 when I’m at my summer color. Because the coverage is sheer and the balm melts into the skin, there’s more wiggle room with the match than with a traditional medium- or full-coverage foundation. It still gives me enough tint to take down my redness, but eight shades is a fairly tight lineup, and “flexible” can only stretch so far—especially at the deeper end of the range. Something to keep in mind: the foundation color looks much darker in person, so be wary when choosing your shade.” — Siena Gagliano, Beauty Editor
Best Clinique Blush
Clinique
Chubby Stick Cheek Color Balm Cream Blush
As one of the first Clinique products I ever got my hands on, these little sticks hold a heavy dose of nostalgia. So obviously I stocked up on all my favorite colors during the relaunch earlier this year. Grandest Guava is shockingly my favorite—despite it looking pretty intense and bold, it actually blends most naturally with my fair skin. It’s so creamy and easy to blend, I can understand how 12-year-old me was able to apply them. They’re truly foolproof.
Review: “Clinique Chubby Sticks were some of the first ‘fancy’ makeup products that I used, and I can’t get over how nostalgic this revamped launch is making me feel. As for the products, I’ve been reaching for the contour stick in the shade ‘Really Rich’ constantly. This may sound a little intimidating, but it actually pulls quite warm on my skin, so I’ve been using it as a quick everyday bronzer and have been loving the results. Additionally, the highlighter in the shade Dazzling Dusk is a dream to use, and it leaves behind that beautiful, glassy, editorial glow that I have been obsessed with recently.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
I have both very fair skin and a massive aversion to bold lip colors, so the idea of Black Honey being a universally flattering color lived in my brain alongside a heavy dose of skepticism. I actually had never tried it during the OG hype, but I made sure to get my hands on the color—and the two shade extensions—last year. I was actually shocked at how much I liked the deep purple; it’s definitely on the redder/plum side of the spectrum, but the formula is so incredibly sheer that it’s not overpowering against my fair skin at all. That being said, I’m a creature of habit, and Pink Honey is my most used from the collection. It has the same creamy, silky texture and barely-there payoff, but is much closer to my natural lip shade.
Review: “As a peak millennial, I have fond memories of buying a Clinique Black Honey lipstick at the department store counter. The moody mauve color taps into an Emo-chic vibe that I still love to this day, and the sheer finish keeps it from feeling too precious or dramatic. It gave you that stain effect well before lip products came in 27 million different finishes. I still have a tube or two rolling around in a bag for the days when I want a deeper color without feeling like I need to touch up a bold lip every five minutes.” — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
Best Clinique Makeup Remover
Clinique
Take the Day Off Makeup Remover for Lids, Lashes & Lips
I graduated from using makeup wipes to a cleansing balm a few years ago, but the truest sign of maturity was adding this remover into my nighttime skincare routine. After dealing with two styes last year, I’ve been incredibly diligent about removing eyeliner and mascara. My ophthalmologist actually suggested using this—it’s suitable for sensitive eyes and fragrance-free. It’s such an easy addition to my routine and has made such a difference in my overall eye irritation. The whites of my eyes are noticeably whiter.
Review: “My eyes are always bloodshot because not only do I have chronic dry eye, but they also just are generally irritated. The fact that I tightline every day doens’t help. I was going to bed with such irritated eyes and flakes of my makeup would never fully be gone. Then, I started using this every night. I never have to tug too hard or rub intensely. It’s so easy.” — Mindy Holender, Contributing Beauty Writer
Best Clinique Serum
Clinique
Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Clearing Serum With Vitamin C
Most of Clinique’s products are under $50, so this one, ringing in at $65, is on the more expensive side of the spectrum. But—it delivers on its promise for great results. It’s more powerful than any of its previous dark spot correctors, leveraging a proprietary brightening molecule, niacinamide, and vitamin C. While nothing is immediate (expect a pretty glow), you’ll notice fewer dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and sun spots over time. Now that summer’s over, it’s the perfect time to invest.
Review: “My skin and vitamin C have a finicky relationship—there are very few I can tolerate. This is an exception—it’s gentle on my sensitive skin and fragrance-free, so I’m left with a great glow and minimal irritation. It’s one of the newer formulas I’ve tried from the brand so I can’t speak to long-term results just yet, but the immediate glow is enough for me to continue using it.” — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
Best Clinique Mascara
Clinique
Lash Power Mascara Long-Wearing Tubing Formula
I’ve been in a brown mascara mood recently—it’s just a bit more natural and soft than black—and this tubing formula is not only the perfect warm shade, but it’s also so long-wearing. It never flakes off onto my under-eye and lasts me for hours, but in the same vein, it comes off with just a splash of water. The wand is the Goldilocks of sizes—it’s chunky enough to give me volume and density, but not too large for me to apply the formula to my lower lash line.
Review: “If you have sensitive eyes and haven’t tried a tubing formula, well, you’re missing out. It takes a little trial and error to find the perfect formula, but once you do, it’s a total game-changer. I particularly love that this one gives me length and density, but never looks clumpy—each lash remains individually defined.” — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.