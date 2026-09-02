The 7 Best Clinique Products That Will Always Remain In My Beauty Routine

From the re-launched Black Honey Lipstick to the iconic Moisture Surge.

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plum background with two models with clear skin and three clinique products in glass and siver packaging
(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Clinique)
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I vividly remember my 12th birthday—it was a beauty makeover party at Libby Lou (real ones will remember), and my present from my parents was a trip to the mall‚ specifically the Clinique counter. I was allowed to create a multi-step (!!) skincare and makeup routine. I left with the obvious Chubby Sticks, Pep Start Eye Cream, Acne Solutions Clearing Gel, and Clinique Black Honey Lipstick. Fast forward 16 years, and the brand is still a staple in my routine. Well, with some tweaks.

I’ve transitioned into using some of the more advanced formulations, like the Smart Clinical Repair and makeup products that provide actual coverage (shoutout to the Even Better All Over Concealer). Unlike when I was a middle school student, I now have dark circles to cover, but I’ve also taken full advantage of the brand’s evolution. They’ve kept up with advancing technology, infusing their formulas with PDRN and peptides, responded to consumer demand by extending the famed Black Honey line, and even released lines like the Daily Calm range for targeted concerns.

Naturally, I have tried every single launch from the brand since 2010, so it’s only fitting that I—along with a little help from the rest of the Marie Claire team—break down the best seven Clinique products of all time. Oh, and PSA: if you subscribe to Marie Claire’s newsletters, you’ll gain access to an exclusive Clinique discount on your next purchase.

The Best Clinique Products

Best Clinique Moisturizer

Best Clinique Foundation

Best Clinique Blush

Best Clinique Lipstick

Best Clinique Makeup Remover

Best Clinique Serum

Best Clinique Mascara

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Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.