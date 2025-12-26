After scrolling through #beautytok and chatting with a few professional makeup artists, one thing is clear: we’re collectively craving more personality and expression in our makeup. Think bolder, brighter, and far less restrained (bye-bye clean-girl minimalism...for now). According to the pros, 2026 will be defined by luminous skin paired with unapologetic color—whether that shows up as bright and colorful eyeshadow , bold statement lips, or flushed, rosy cheeks .

“The theme will be divided. I think there will be some that still cling to the 'clean girl' aesthetic, while others are starting to rebel and revert to colorful, bright, fun makeup,” says New York City-based celebrity makeup artist Emily Gray . “I’m seeing this with celebrities like Zara Larsson, whose recent tour featured some of the most fun, bright, tropical-colored makeup—a cute and nostalgic nod to the highly creative makeup looks of the 2016 era."

This bold approach is extending beyond shadows and into lashes, too, with a focus on dramatic falsies that pop against soft-focus skin. Ultimately, your makeup look is entirely up to you, but I'm choosing to view 2026 as a time to experiment again. The future of makeup isn’t about choosing between minimalism and maximalism, but about embracing whatever makes you feel most confident in your own skin. That in mind, let's get into the biggest makeup trends pros are predicting for the next calendar year.

Luminous Soft-Focus Skin

While dramatic eyes and lips will dominate, skinimalism is the one trend from 2025 that we expect to carry over into the New Year. “People still want to look more natural and healthy, with hydrated and glowy makeup looks,” says celebrity makeup artist, Erika La’Pearl .

Bridge echoes this statement, referencing the glowy, hydrated, and luminous complexions she created on models during the Tom Ford SS’26 runway show. “I’ve been using two key complexion products in my kit, the Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo (it’s a classic, and it has been in my makeup kit since it first launched) and the new Architecture Radiance Hydrating Foundation SPF 50+. You can easily enhance your natural features using a great foundation and crème contour palette,” she adds.

A model at the Thom Browne Spring-Summer 2026 show with luminous skin. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Statement Lashes

I spotted a few ’60s-themed dramatic lash looks on the spring/summer 2026 runway that create a stunning doll-like look, and makeup artists are excited to be seeing more of the retro style soon. “I love playing with lashes in an unconventional way. For spring, I think we’ll see a lot of subtle drama in the eyes," says Bridge. To create a similar style to her “broken lash” look, you can use individual lash extensions and a few swipes of mascara. Press the lashes together with your fingers to create a point. “It was a fun way to add some unexpected drama to the eyes,” adds Bridge.

A model at the Thom Browne Spring-Summer 2026 show wearing blue lash extensions. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bold, Lacquered Lips

While understated, nude lips dominated this year, lip makeup is about to become much brighter and more expressive. “Goodbye nudes—hello bold color,” says Gray. “Bright, fun shades aren’t just for the eyes anymore; they’re taking over lips, too.”

A model at the Lacoste spring-summer 26 fashion show wearing a bold reddish orange lipstick. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bright, Colorful Eyeshadow

“Because of Zara Larsson and '80s makeup trends coming back, I am seeing so many fun, bright colored shadows on the eyes.—colors like pink, green, and blue," says Gray. When I do bright eyeshadow looks, I love to use Viseart’s Editorial Brights. This palette includes every bright color known to man (and you can mix them), and they blend easily.

A model at the Shuting Qius spring/summer 25 show wearing bright pink eyeshadow. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Draped Blush

As a beauty lover with a collection of over 50 blushes (I have a problem, I know,) I’m happy to say that blush will be bigger and better in 2026. Experts expect it to be used in various techniques. “Draped blush is a technique I keep seeing coming back. This time, it rewrites the use of color in a modern way. It's all about a lifting effect and enhancing the person's bone structure,” says makeup artist Christian Briceno. “It's so flattering in person and even better on camera; it doesn't just look naturally flushed; it looks sculpted." For this technique, I usually mix textures: a cream base for saturation, followed by a soft powder blush to set everything in place without compromising the skin's natural texture.

A model at the Leonard spring-summer 26 show wearing draped blush. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bold Winged Eyeliner

Winged eyeliner will be getting a bold refresh for 2026. Instead of the ultra-precise, barely-there lines that have been popular in recent years, the look is evolving into something more expressive and intentional. Expect thicker wings, sharper angles, and playful variations, including elongated liquid cat eyes , floating wings, and graphic shapes that extend past the outer corner. Black liner will always be a staple, but makeup artists are also experimenting with rich browns, inky blues, and unexpected pops of color to make the wing feel modern.

Maya Jama at the Fashion Awards 2025, wearing black thick winged eyeliner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

