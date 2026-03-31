For me, blush is the first makeup product to change when the seasons do. Foundation, mascara, contour—those stay relatively constant in my routine. But blush? That’s where I really love to play. The deeper shades that carried me through winter suddenly feel a little heavy on my cheeks, and I start gravitating toward brighter colors that give my skin a little life after its hibernation over the past few months.

Of course, the internet has a few ideas about what that color should be. Lately, TikTok has been obsessed with “Wuthering Heights blush”—i.e., a windswept berry hue across the cheeks and nose that looks romantic and slightly undone. But scroll a little further, and you’ll see a whole spectrum of spring cheek colors taking over feeds: bright corals that wake up the complexion, delicate pinks that mimic a natural flush, cool lilac tones that feel unexpectedly fresh, and warm, sunburnt shades that recreate that just-came-back-from-the-Maldives glow.

Which is exactly why blush becomes so much more fun this time of year. Here are the color families I plan to play with now that spring is in full swing and summer is just around the corner.

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Coral Crush

Coral’s pink-meets-orange tone instantly lifts my face and brings color back to my cheeks without making me look overly rosy. On my olive skin, it reads bright, lively, and especially right for spring.

Rhode Pocket Blush in Spicy Marg $25 at Sephora The catchy name is only one part of what makes this blush great. The formula is perfectly creamy, lasts all day on the skin, and the shade is a bright coral that flatters a range of skin tones and can be built up depending on your preferred intensity. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush Collection in Dim Infusion $48 at Sephora If you want to lean into the coral but aren’t quite ready to go so vibrant, opt for a diffused shade like Dim Infusion from Hourglass. It comes from the brand’s beloved Ambient Lighting line, which creates the most stunning, luminous glow.

Berry Flush

Deeper than classic pink, berry blush adds a richer wash of color to the cheeks. Think of a super ripe plum, or your fingers after eating blackberries—it’s that pretty jammy color. It’s also the shade behind the Wuthering Heights blush trend making the viral rounds.

Chanel N°1 De Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm in 9 Purple Energy $50 at Ulta Beauty I absolutely love this gorgeously formulated cream blush that melts into the skin upon contact. Berry Boost is the exact shade used in Wuthering Heights, but due to the virality, it’s out of stock. Purple Energy gives that same ripe berry tone in a just a bit richer of a color. Benefit Benetint Liquid Lip + Cheek Blush Stain in Raspberry $28 at Sephora I couldn’t call out berry shades without paying homage to the OG, Benetint. This formula acts as a stain for your lips and cheeks, and the expanded shade range includes the aptly named Raspberry for the perfect berry hue.

Petal Pink

Soft pinks tend to mimic the color of naturally flushed cheeks, which is why they’re so easy to wear. In spring, when makeup often gets a little lighter and fresher, that barely-there flush works for nights out and days I want a lighter makeup look.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick in Petal $48 at Sephora Westman Atelier makes the creamiest blush formulas that sit stunningly on the skin, no matter what point in your routine you apply them. Petal is my everyday shade and my desert island pick. Ilia Soft Focus Blurring Blush in Closer $36 at Sephora The finely milled powder of this blush creates an ultra-blurring, poreless effect on the skin. It’s also filled with a hint of light-filtering powders that give a stunning glow—a combo that, with the baby pink color, gives you the prettiest flush ever.

Cool Lilac

Cooler undertones set lilac blush apart from traditional pink and rosy shades. The color has been popping up more last year and into this spring, offering a fresh, slightly unexpected take with its hint of purple.

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Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo in Thank Me Later $40 at Sephora Dior Rosy Glow Powder Blush in Pink Lilac $42 at Sephora Another scary-in-the-pan shade, Dior’s Pink Lilac has pH-adjusting technology to create a custom color for each wearer, resulting in a natural look.

Sunburnt Flush

Somewhere between blush and bronzer, these shades lean terracotta or warm red to emulate the color you get after a little sun (or faking it, because we’re all wearing our SPF, right?!). These shades remind me of a long day after the beach, when your skin looks healthy and kissed by the ocean.

Kosas Blush Is Life in Dreamland $29 at Sephora On natural-makeup days where I reach for a skin tint and some light mascara, I love to sweep Dreamland across my face and over my nose. When I want a brighter, more bronze effect, I reach for the shade Thrill, which is more vibrant. Rhode Pocket Blush in Tan Line $25 at Sephora I love the formula of the Rhode Pocket Blushes so much, I had to list them twice (hire me for all your taglines, please and thanks). Tan Line is the epitome of summer skin, and you truly can’t overapply this perfect tanned pink.

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