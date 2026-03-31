The 5 Spring Blush Shades I'm Using for a Seasonal Makeup Reset

Bring in the warmth and glow.

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For me, blush is the first makeup product to change when the seasons do. Foundation, mascara, contour—those stay relatively constant in my routine. But blush? That’s where I really love to play. The deeper shades that carried me through winter suddenly feel a little heavy on my cheeks, and I start gravitating toward brighter colors that give my skin a little life after its hibernation over the past few months.

Of course, the internet has a few ideas about what that color should be. Lately, TikTok has been obsessed with Wuthering Heights blush”—i.e., a windswept berry hue across the cheeks and nose that looks romantic and slightly undone. But scroll a little further, and you’ll see a whole spectrum of spring cheek colors taking over feeds: bright corals that wake up the complexion, delicate pinks that mimic a natural flush, cool lilac tones that feel unexpectedly fresh, and warm, sunburnt shades that recreate that just-came-back-from-the-Maldives glow.

Which is exactly why blush becomes so much more fun this time of year. Here are the color families I plan to play with now that spring is in full swing and summer is just around the corner.

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Coral Crush

Coral’s pink-meets-orange tone instantly lifts my face and brings color back to my cheeks without making me look overly rosy. On my olive skin, it reads bright, lively, and especially right for spring.

Berry Flush

Deeper than classic pink, berry blush adds a richer wash of color to the cheeks. Think of a super ripe plum, or your fingers after eating blackberries—it’s that pretty jammy color. It’s also the shade behind the Wuthering Heights blush trend making the viral rounds.

Petal Pink

Soft pinks tend to mimic the color of naturally flushed cheeks, which is why they’re so easy to wear. In spring, when makeup often gets a little lighter and fresher, that barely-there flush works for nights out and days I want a lighter makeup look.

Cool Lilac

Cooler undertones set lilac blush apart from traditional pink and rosy shades. The color has been popping up more last year and into this spring, offering a fresh, slightly unexpected take with its hint of purple.

Sunburnt Flush

Somewhere between blush and bronzer, these shades lean terracotta or warm red to emulate the color you get after a little sun (or faking it, because we’re all wearing our SPF, right?!). These shades remind me of a long day after the beach, when your skin looks healthy and kissed by the ocean.

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Siena Gagliano
Siena Gagliano
Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.