Meghan Thee Stallion's Long Blonde Hair Is a Tribute to Regina George

Much like a certain Y2K movie character (cough cough: Regina George), Megan Thee Stallion knows that anything she wears will come into style. Her latest look is a testament to this power.

"It’s not my fault you’re like in love with me," the "Sweetest Pie" artist wrote alongside a photo posted to her Instagram profile on Thursday, December 14, paying homage to Rachel McAdams' iconic 2004 Mean Girls character. Megan also honored Regina George in a couple other ways. First and foremost by sporting the perfect pink velour outfit, and, secondly, rocking a head full of luscious blonde locks.

The 28-year-old's regular hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, used lace installs by Flawless Illusion Hair to create the look. Megan's strands were dyed a pale blonde and styled in a deep side part with big, loose curls hanging over her shoulder. In fact, the hairstyle was so good that one of the biggest blonde icons, Paris Hilton, paid the Texas native (and thus her styling team) a well-deserved compliment. "So f**in hot sis!!" Hilton commented on the Instagram post.

The Grammy winner completed her transformation with impressive lashes and a heavily lined pink lip. And while I wouldn't be surprised if it was just how she felt like dressing on a Thursday, inspiration for the glam can be attributed . It was all to promote her new song "Not My Fault," which she recorded in collaboration with Mean Girls: The Musical's Renée Rapp for the new Mean Girls movie. To promote the track, the women had a pink-themed photoshoot complete with, in Megan's case, a drippy stiletto manicure. Naturally, both of their blonde locks—the light shade is Rapp's natural color—were on full display.

"But I been told y'all, I'm the black Regina George," raps Megan in the song, which was released on Friday, December 15. "I woke up hotter than I was yesterday."