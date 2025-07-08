Megan Thee Stallion Unexpectedly Took On the Pastel Chrome Nail Trend With Her Newest Manicure
This is surprisingly neutral for her.
Megan Thee Stallion switches up her manicures so often that it's actually impressive to me. The "Whenever" rapper (and the primary source of my nail inspiration as of late) has pretty much become known for frequently wearing intricate, colorful designs on her nails, from anime-inspired art to metallic French manicures, though her most recent nail look is so neutral, it's almost unexpected.
Megan took to Instagram on July 7 to share a carousel of photos in which she's seen wearing a bright yellow baby tee and short shorts with her hair styled in super-voluminous, '70s-style curls and a side-sweeping bang. While her hair and outfit looked great as expected, it was her subtle manicure that caught my attention, as she switched things up this week and wore the pastel chrome trend with a light pink color on her extra-long, stiletto-shaped nails. It's a look that's slightly more subtle than what she usually goes for, and it's a pretty big departure from her last manicure, which featured a complex "devil fruit" design on each finger inspired by characters and themes from the anime series One Piece.
Pastel chrome nails began trending earlier this spring, and the look is similar to the glazed donut nail trend popularized by Hailey Bieber. Essentially, they're characterized by light, pastel colors painted underneath shiny chrome powder. “Chrome pastels are polite and sweet, but with an added touch of magic that gives grown-up mermaid vibes," celebrity nail artist Miss Pop previously told Marie Claire.
Luckily, the look isn't all that difficult to recreate at home. Should you want to mimic the trend on your own, check out a few products you'll need to DIY.
These press-on nails come in a ballet pink color and have a glossy finish. The kit comes with nail glue, a file, and an alcohol pad to prep and dehydrate the nails, making application seamless.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.