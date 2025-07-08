Megan Thee Stallion switches up her manicures so often that it's actually impressive to me. The "Whenever" rapper (and the primary source of my nail inspiration as of late) has pretty much become known for frequently wearing intricate, colorful designs on her nails, from anime-inspired art to metallic French manicures, though her most recent nail look is so neutral, it's almost unexpected.

Megan took to Instagram on July 7 to share a carousel of photos in which she's seen wearing a bright yellow baby tee and short shorts with her hair styled in super-voluminous, '70s-style curls and a side-sweeping bang. While her hair and outfit looked great as expected, it was her subtle manicure that caught my attention, as she switched things up this week and wore the pastel chrome trend with a light pink color on her extra-long, stiletto-shaped nails. It's a look that's slightly more subtle than what she usually goes for, and it's a pretty big departure from her last manicure, which featured a complex "devil fruit" design on each finger inspired by characters and themes from the anime series One Piece.

Megan Thee Stallion showing off her long, stiletto-shaped pastel chrome nails on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram: theestallion)

Pastel chrome nails began trending earlier this spring, and the look is similar to the glazed donut nail trend popularized by Hailey Bieber. Essentially, they're characterized by light, pastel colors painted underneath shiny chrome powder. “Chrome pastels are polite and sweet, but with an added touch of magic that gives grown-up mermaid vibes," celebrity nail artist Miss Pop previously told Marie Claire.

Luckily, the look isn't all that difficult to recreate at home. Should you want to mimic the trend on your own, check out a few products you'll need to DIY.