Megan Thee Stallion Unexpectedly Took On the Pastel Chrome Nail Trend With Her Newest Manicure

This is surprisingly neutral for her.

Megan Thee Stallion performing at Coachella 2025.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Danielle Jackson's avatar
By
published
in News

Megan Thee Stallion switches up her manicures so often that it's actually impressive to me. The "Whenever" rapper (and the primary source of my nail inspiration as of late) has pretty much become known for frequently wearing intricate, colorful designs on her nails, from anime-inspired art to metallic French manicures, though her most recent nail look is so neutral, it's almost unexpected.

Megan took to Instagram on July 7 to share a carousel of photos in which she's seen wearing a bright yellow baby tee and short shorts with her hair styled in super-voluminous, '70s-style curls and a side-sweeping bang. While her hair and outfit looked great as expected, it was her subtle manicure that caught my attention, as she switched things up this week and wore the pastel chrome trend with a light pink color on her extra-long, stiletto-shaped nails. It's a look that's slightly more subtle than what she usually goes for, and it's a pretty big departure from her last manicure, which featured a complex "devil fruit" design on each finger inspired by characters and themes from the anime series One Piece.

Megan Thee Stallion showing off her pink stiletto nails.

Megan Thee Stallion showing off her long, stiletto-shaped pastel chrome nails on Instagram.

(Image credit: Instagram: theestallion)

Pastel chrome nails began trending earlier this spring, and the look is similar to the glazed donut nail trend popularized by Hailey Bieber. Essentially, they're characterized by light, pastel colors painted underneath shiny chrome powder. “Chrome pastels are polite and sweet, but with an added touch of magic that gives grown-up mermaid vibes," celebrity nail artist Miss Pop previously told Marie Claire.

Luckily, the look isn't all that difficult to recreate at home. Should you want to mimic the trend on your own, check out a few products you'll need to DIY.

Press-On Nail Kit
Glamnetic
Ballet Pink

These press-on nails come in a ballet pink color and have a glossy finish. The kit comes with nail glue, a file, and an alcohol pad to prep and dehydrate the nails, making application seamless.

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Pinks - Baby, Take a Vow
OPI
Baby, Take a Vow

If you really want to go the DIY route, this color is both fast-drying and long-lasting.

Premium Press-On Nail Kit
Glamnetic
Polar Day

These pre-painted nails come with a chrome finish, helping you achieve the look with little to no effort.

Nails Inc You're Being Chromatic, Pink, Metallic Mirror Chrome, No Chip, Long Lasting, Quick Dry, Air Dry, Professional Manicures & Pedicures, Fingernails & Toenails, Vegan Nail Polish, 0.47 Fl Oz
Nails Inc
You're Being Chromatic

One swipe of this lustrous pink polish will give you that gorgeous chrome effect à la Megan.

Danielle Jackson
Danielle Jackson
Senior Beauty Writer

Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.