'Mean Girls' Iconic Character Glen Coco Was Never Meant to Be Part of the Movie

Mean Girls is full of ultra-iconic lines, obviously. But did you know that we almost didn't get treated to, "Four for you, Glen Coco, you go, Glen Coco! And none for Gretchen Wieners?"

There's actually a super fun story behind the character of Glen Coco, who very nearly wasn't meant to be. (Imagine the implications for the matrix...)

Back in 2014, actor David Reale—who portrayed Glen Coco—spoke to Dazed about how he snagged a role that didn't actually exist.

"I actually auditioned for a different part in the movie. I didn't get it. I wasn't 'officially' cast in the film at all—my first day was my only day. I just spent it trying not to look guilty while I ate all the free food," he explained.

Don't worry if you're confused: Reale went on to shed light on how this was possible.

"What happened was, they ended up filming a lot of the school stuff right across the park from my apartment in Toronto. One day I sort of wandered onto set to see if I could watch some scenes being shot and maybe get some free food (I was 19-year-old actor with no money so eating was daily mission)," Reale continued.

"I sort of hung around with the background performers and ended up getting lunch because everybody just assumed I was actually hired to be there. At one point the director recognized me from my audition and, as a consolation prize, said something like, 'Hey, I'm going to put you right in the front on this next scene and you'll have a name and everything.'"

The actor got a free lunch and an extra iconic role out of his chutzpah, but wasn't paid since he didn't actually have a contract.

Reale has since played small parts in the likes of Molly's Game and The Boys, but he absolutely doesn't resent being associated with Glen Coco—actually, he loves when people quote his part of the movie to him.

"If a hungry teenager can wander in off the street, get a free meal, sit in a chair, say nothing, and become part of an internet sensation that has people from all over the world saying nice things to him on a daily basis then anything is possible," he said. "Four for you...four for all of you. YOU GO!"