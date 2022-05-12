Beauty Around the Clock: Melissa Barrera

Welcome to Beauty Around the Clock, Marie Claire's weekly peek into the daily lives of some of the most game-changing women in their industries. Ever wonder how they get it all done in a day? Here's your answer.

Fresh from starring as Vanessa in the movie adaptation of In the Heights, and as Sam Carpenter in Scream, Melissa Barrera is on a roll. This year, she adds two new movies to her résumé: Carmen, directed by Benjamin Millepied, and Bed Rest, a supernatural thriller, which she’s producing, as well. “I also have a limited series for Netflix coming out [summer 2022] called Keep Breathing, which was one of the hardest projects I’ve ever worked on,” she says.

No matter the role, Barrera is a total beauty icon. So it comes as no surprise she also recently landed a role as a Clinique brand ambassador. Here, she tells us how she manages to look and feel her best as her star continues to rise.

Rise and Shine

I love sleep, so I try to get as much as I can. If I have time off from work, I sleep in. When I’m working, I have to get up super early, like 4:30 a.m. Life is about balance.

Mindful Moment

I give thanks for another day and then I cuddle my dogs for a bit.

Morning Maintenance

I start by washing my face. I then follow up with Clinique’s Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator , which I love because it has aloe vera in it—something I grew up using at home. We used it on everything: cuts, scrapes, burns, breakouts, or as a mask.

I apply sunblock and then, depending on the day and if I’ll have my makeup done for work, I will either curl my lashes or go for a little Even Better™ All-Over Concealer + Eraser to even out my skin tone, and use a chubby stick to add color to my cheeks and lips.

Power Start

If I’m doing something physical in the morning, I have a banana, almonds, or a protein shake. If I’m on set, I’ll sometimes cave for a breakfast burrito.

Signature Look

When I am doing my makeup myself, my signature look is very natural with a hint of sun-kissed. I have learned how to do my makeup over the years from people doing it on me, but with that said, I am better at doing a simple face versus something like elaborate eye shadow.

I keep it very straightforward with a little foundation ( Clinique Even Better Clinical™ Serum Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 25 ), mascara ( Clinique High Impact™ Mascara in Black ), some lip tint ( Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey ) and a touch of blush ( Clinique Cheek Pop™ Pearl in Ruby Pop ). For my foundation, I love Clinique’s Even Better Clinical™ Serum Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 25 .

My go-to beauty, hair and wellness products include: sunblock, moisturizer like Moisture Surge™ 100H , which literally saved me last year while filming in Whistler, and Even Better™ Clinical Serum Foundation . Olaplex does wonders for my hair, as does a daily dose of Wellness Formula to keep my vitamins and minerals in check.

Daily Playlist

Oldies. A little Britney, S Club 7, Backstreet Boys, Celine Dion, Evanescence, Dido, show tunes of course, and my family: I love listening to my sisters and my husband [musician Paco Zazueta] sing.

Fitness Fix

I love any and all outdoor activities, but on a daily basis, if nothing else I will get on the StairMaster for an episode of a show I’m currently binging, or on the treadmill at full incline until I’m soaked.

Self-Care Ritual

My go-to self-care ritual is to light incense or palo santo in my home—it helps me relax. I also like to do hydrating masks when I can.

Hair Help

I care for my hair by applying a hydrating mask once a week, and oil after I wash it.

Signature Scent

DKNY Be Delicious , for over 10 years.

Beauty Icons

Maria Felix and Salma Hayek.

P.M. Routine

I start by washing my face. I apply Clinique Smart Night™ Clinical Retinol on my forehead, around my eyes and laugh lines. Then, I apply Moisture Surge 100H in the morning on my face and neck, and finish with a lip mask.

Evening Wind-Down

I like to wind down at the end of the day by calling people I love on FaceTime to say goodnight, read a few chapters of a good book, and cuddle my dogs.

Lights Out

I usually stay up late. I’ve always been a vampire and get energy and creative surges at night.

This story appears in the May 2022 issue of Marie Claire.