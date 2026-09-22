Leather Was the Unofficial Cool-Girl Uniform at Burberry's London Fashion Week Show

London Fashion Week ended on a perfect 75-degree day, but that didn't stop the front-row regulars at Burberry's Spring/Summer 2027 show from layering up. Maybe because the British brand's outerwear is so beloved, attendees ranging from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Jodie Turner-Smith styled leather looks more suited for February's Fashion Month circuit. With colder forecasts fast approaching, though, the fall and early-winter wardrobe inspiration was more than welcome.
Autumnal leather looks, from Burberry's creative director Daniel Lee, stole the show on the catwalk, too. During the spring runway show, the shiny material adorned cropped trench coats, bomber jackets, and track shorts—in a variety of earthy, cool-toned colors. Meanwhile, in the front row, Huntington-Whiteley, Gemma Chan, and Nara Smith created a sea of all-black attire. While Huntington-Whiteley revived the leather trench coat trend, the Crazy Rich Asians actor doubled up on calfskin styling in (what appeared to be) a statement jumpsuit.
That's not to say all of the A-list spectators shared the same color story (we are looking at you, Turner-Smith and Fiona Shaw). Keep scrolling for Marie Claire's breakdown of the best leather looks at Burberry's London Fashion Week show.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Leather Look at Burberry
With her husband, Jason Statham, admiring her outfit from afar, friend of the brand and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed in a belted leather trench coat, strappy sandals, and diamond jewelry designed by Tiffany & Co. Beginning in 2023, similar calf-sweeping styles joined the coat racks of Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Sienna Miller (to name a few fans).
Gemma Chan's Leather Look at Burberry
Gemma Chan has been attending Burberry's London Fashion Week shows since 2011. So, her longtime stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, had no trouble getting her hands on a belted leather jumpsuit from the Fall 2026 collection. The actor accessorized with Cartier bling, a matching black bag, and glossy block-heel boots.
Jodie Turner-Smith's Leather Look at Burberry
Jodie Turner-Smith (another faithful Burberry fan) found her rightful place in the brand's front row, wearing a burgundy matching set from the Fall 2026 show. The actor's argyle-print stole appeared on the runway, too, but she took creative liberties by slipping knee-high boots, rather than the shorter style seen on the model, over the leather pants.
Nara Smith's Leather Look at Burberry
Back in 2024, when Nara Smith made her Burberry debut at the Summer 2025 show, the influencer and her husband, Lucky Smith, coordinated in leather trench coats. Lucky didn't join her this time around, but her buckled leather bomber jacket and pleated midi skirt held down the fashion fort.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Princess Olympia of Greece's Leather Look at Burberry
Recent Moda Operandi collaborator Princess Olympia of Greece was one of the few VIPs at the Burberry show to opt out of outerwear. The royal still tapped into the leather trend, styling a black T-shirt with the same pleated skirt as Smith.
Fiona Shaw's Leather Look at Burberry
Fiona Shaw brought the green color trend to Burberry's Monday evening soirée. The Irish actor chose a mossy, borderline-black trench coat from the Fall 2025 archives.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.