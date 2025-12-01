If you, like Nora Ephron, feel bad about your neck, I’ve got some options to share with you. In 2006, when Ephron’s moving and humorous collection of essays, titled I Feel Bad About My Neck: And Other Thoughts on Being a Woman, was published, choices for improving the appearance of the neck were slim (and harsh), but three decades later, we have a plethora of non-invasive treatments that can have you feeling downright enthusiastic about your neck in mere weeks (and even days, with some offerings).

The neck is a unique part of the body, particularly cruel at spilling the secrets our face is trying to keep. “The neck shows aging more quickly because the skin is thinner, has fewer collagen-producing cells, and is constantly in motion from looking down at devices,” says Rishi Chopra , MD, MS, FAAD. Common woes include crepey texture, horizontal “tech neck” lines, sagging, and sun-induced discoloration. “Add in the fact that many people skip sunscreen and skincare below the jawline— even though the neck is a highly sun-exposed area—and it becomes clear why it often ages faster than the face,” he says.

“These concerns aren’t unique to the neck, but they tend to appear earlier and progress faster there because the skin structure is more delicate and the area is constantly moving,” says Dendy Engelman , MD, FACMS, FAAD. To add insult to injury, “life stages like postpartum, menopause, and weight fluctuations can accelerate these changes,” says Jennifer Levine , MD, MS.

In the past, neck rejuvenation treatments relied on intense laser and surgical tightening, says Dr. Chopra. And while these can still be effective solutions today, they involve far more downtime and may not be a fit for all skin tones and lifestyles. Today’s minimally invasive innovations have a unique mindset: fix it before it’s broken. “A major advantage of these modern options is that patients can start earlier, addressing subtle changes or taking a ‘pre-juvenation’ approach to strengthen the skin before visible aging sets in,” says Dr. Chopra.

Take beloved makeup artist Nam Vo , who went to Seoul to address what she describes as a “loosey goosey” neck—aka signs of crepey skin and a lack of tightness. While she credits consistent microneedling—both at Aida Bicaj in New York and blood stem cell microneedling treatments at Cellora Clinic in Seoul—for her radiant glow, she was looking for a non-invasive neck treatment that could address the laxity. She tried XERF, which Vo says is the talk of the town in Seoul. After a single treatment, she notes her neck skin now looks “juicier,” tighter, and more plump. “It’s all about upkeep; it’s much easier to fix and tighten when it’s not all that loose yet,” says Vo. She says she’ll continue to do XERF (now finally available in the U.S.; read all about it below) and microneedling on her neck (as often as recommended by her medical team) to prevent, maintain, hydrate, and “snatch” the neck skin.

Whether microneedling, lasers, ultrasound, radiofrequency, or injectable biostimulators are right for you, here are the five buzziest and most impressive non-invasive neck treatments to consider with your board-certified dermatologist.

SkinPen

SkinPen uses tiny needles to create precise micro-injuries—almost like placing strategic “reset points” that prompt the skin to produce healthy, new collagen, says Dr. Chopra. It is effective for the face and neck, particularly at reducing the appearance of neck wrinkles, but is also noted for its ability to reduce the look of acne scars.

Ideal Patient: It is ideal for patients who can tolerate a bit of downtime and want to address crepiness, fine lines, early laxity, and textural concerns, with the understanding that results develop gradually over several weeks. Dr. Chopra notes that it’s great for all skin types, including those with darker skin tones.

Ideal Patient: It is ideal for patients who can tolerate a bit of downtime and want to address crepiness, fine lines, early laxity, and textural concerns, with the understanding that results develop gradually over several weeks. Dr. Chopra notes that it's great for all skin types, including those with darker skin tones.

What Does It Feel Like? With SkinPen, a numbing cream is applied first. The treatment feels like a light vibration with gentle pressure. Afterward, the skin appears pink and warm for a few hours, with a subtle sandpaper feel for a day or two.

Results: Results build gradually over four to 12 weeks as collagen forms, resulting in a smoother texture and reduced crepiness. Many patients will appreciate a series of treatments, ideally spaced four to eight weeks apart, as the results for SkinPen are cumulative.

Results build gradually over four to 12 weeks as collagen forms, resulting in a smoother texture and reduced crepiness. Many patients will appreciate a series of treatments, ideally spaced four to eight weeks apart, as the results for SkinPen are cumulative. Cost: SkinPen typically costs $250 to $700 per session, depending on the treatment area and provider.

Laser Genesis

Laser Genesis non-invasively warms the skin to a specific target temperature to boost collagen and calm redness without breaking the surface. “A major reason patients love Genesis is the lack of downtime and the immediate glow,” says Dr. Chopra. “While most collagen-stimulating treatments take weeks to see an effect, Genesis delivers a fresh, radiant, well-rested look the same day. It’s great for redness, dullness, mild firming needs, and anyone wanting a same-day glow with zero downtime,” he adds.

Ideal Patient: Laser Genesis is an excellent option for all skin types, including darker skin tones, says Dr. Chopra. It’s especially easy to integrate into a busy schedule as it restores radiance, refines texture, supports firming, and strengthens the skin without disrupting a daily routine, he adds. Plus, it is notable for its lack of pain or recovery.

What Does It Feel Like? Laser Genesis feels like a warm, soothing facial, and no numbing is needed. "Right after treatment, the skin is light pink—similar to a post-workout flush—that fades within minutes to hours," says Dr. Chopra. A huge benefit? There is no downtime.

Results: Patients get an instant glow, and with a series, see brighter tone and smoother texture, and subtle firming, says Dr. Chopra. Patients ideally need a series of three to six treatments, spaced about a month apart to achieve maximum results.

Patients get an instant glow, and with a series, see brighter tone and smoother texture, and subtle firming, says Dr. Chopra. Patients ideally need a series of three to six treatments, spaced about a month apart to achieve maximum results. Cost: Laser Genesis can range from $250 to $1500 per session, depending on the treatment area and provider.

XERF

The newest skin innovation on this list is finally available in the U.S. (FDA-approved in August), but XERF is already a successful treatment in South Korea. It uses multifrequency monopolar radiofrequency (RF) to remodel the structure of tissue and help restore firmness from within, offering a combination of immediate and lasting effects. “What makes it different is its ability to deliver multiple RF frequencies in a single pulse, reaching the shallow, middle, and deep layers of the skin—the areas where real change begins,” says Michelle Henry , MD, FAAD. “You’re getting all the skin-tightening, collagen-boosting power of RF energy without numbing, needles, or downtime, which makes it very easy to incorporate into your skincare routine,” she adds. The treatment is ideal for both face and neck, and the technology behind it was specifically designed to improve the appearance of sagging skin by tightening and strengthening collagen at multiple depths, adds Dr. Henry.

Ideal Patient: XERF is a great option for patients who want visible tightening but prefer to avoid needles or downtime. “Because it’s appropriate for all skin types and offers three depth settings and ten energy levels, the treatment can be tailored to each patient’s unique skin profile for a personalized experience,” says Dr. Henry.

What Does It Feel Like? "One of the things I appreciate most about the XERF treatment is how it was designed with comfort in mind," says Dr. Henry. "The treatment feels warm and comfortable, thanks to Integrated Cryogen Delivery (ICD) that monitors the temperature of your skin, and Wave Fit TM pulse, which balances energy delivery with cooling." There are no needles and no numbing required, fitting perfectly into a busy schedule. It usually takes around 45 minutes, and patients usually feel a warm and comfortable sensation.

Results: "Patients often feel what they describe as an immediate tighter feeling in their skin post-treatment," says Dr. Henry. "In the following weeks, collagen will continue to rebuild, enhancing the appearance of your skin over time." A number of sessions is ideal, but it depends on your skin condition and goals—your provider can help you develop a plan that is right for you.

“Patients often feel what they describe as an immediate tighter feeling in their skin post-treatment,” says Dr. Henry. “In the following weeks, collagen will continue to rebuild, enhancing the appearance of your skin over time.” A number of sessions is ideal, but it depends on your skin condition and goals—your provider can help you develop a plan that is right for you. Cost: The average cost of XERF can range from $1000 to $4000 per session, depending on the treatment area and provider.

EVERESSE

EVERESSE is a non-invasive skin-tightening treatment that uses radiofrequency energy to heat the deeper layers of the skin in a controlled way. “When that tissue warms up, it triggers your body to produce fresh collagen, which is what gives skin its firmness and structure,” says Dr. Engelman. “The big difference is that EVERESSE delivers that heat very smoothly and consistently, without the ‘hot spots’ older devices can create,” she adds. It also cools the skin at the same time, so patients note that the treatment feels perfectly comfortable. “The neck responds incredibly well to controlled radiofrequency because it’s an area where collagen loss shows quickly,” says Dr. Engelman. “EVERESSE is a great fit because it treats the full thickness of the skin safely and evenly, precisely what the neck needs to improve crepiness, horizontal lines, and laxity,” she notes.

Ideal Patient: Since the treatment is gentle but effective, you can tighten and smooth the neck without bruising, swelling, or extensive recovery. It’s ideal for any skin type with mild to moderate skin laxity, fine lines, or loss of firmness.

What Does It Feel Like? EVERESSE is easy to incorporate into your daily routine, as there's no numbing and no downtime. "Patients usually describe it as warm, like a hot-stone massage," says Dr. Engelman. Skin may look slightly pink for a few minutes, but that fades quickly. Most patients go right back to work or plans, she says.

Results: Individuals will notice some immediate tightening from the heat effect, but the real improvement comes gradually. "Long-term collagen stimulation will begin at four weeks and peak at 12 weeks," says. Dr. Henry. A series of two to three treatments yields the best and longest-lasting results.

Individuals will notice some immediate tightening from the heat effect, but the real improvement comes gradually. “Long-term collagen stimulation will begin at four weeks and peak at 12 weeks,” says. Dr. Henry. A series of two to three treatments yields the best and longest-lasting results. Cost: The average cost of EVERESSE can range from $400 to $3000 per session, depending on the treatment area and provider.

Ultherapy PRIME

Ultherapy PRIME is an energy-based device that can treat the face, neck, décolleté, and even the body, helping to improve the appearance of skin laxity. “Think of it as a way to ‘wake up’ your skin’s own collagen and elastin—the building blocks that keep skin firm,” says Dr. Levine. “It uses micro-focused ultrasound energy combined with vivid real-time visualization to precisely deliver thermal energy to targeted tissue layers, stimulating collagen and elastin production deep within the skin, delivering a personalized, natural-looking lift without downtime,” she adds.

Ideal Patient: Ultherapy PRIME is ideal for all skin types and skin tones to help maintain a youthful, healthy appearance, says Dr. Levine. “An ideal candidate is someone experiencing mild-to-moderate skin laxity, who seeks a non-invasive, personalized treatment with no downtime and natural-looking results,” she adds. “While Ultherapy PRIME is not a replacement for a surgical facelift, there are many people who may want some facial lifting but are not ready for surgery, whether mentally, physically, or financially,” says Dr. Levine. “There are also younger people who want to ‘stay ahead of the game,’ as well as patients wanting an aesthetic maintenance option,” she adds.

What Does It Feel Like? During treatment, patients may feel a warm, tingling sensation as small amounts of energy are deposited to precise depths, stimulating the collagen-building process. Dr. Levine says most patients report no pain or only mild discomfort as Ultherapy PRIME has significantly improved comfort and has 20 percent faster treatment times than the original Ultherapy treatment, allowing patients to return to their routine immediately after treatment.

Results: Patients may see some initial lift, but the ultimate results will take place over two to three months as the growth of new collagen and elastin develops, with results lasting up to a year or more. A single treatment can be impressive enough, but some patients might need touch-up treatments in certain areas months later.

Patients may see some initial lift, but the ultimate results will take place over two to three months as the growth of new collagen and elastin develops, with results lasting up to a year or more. A single treatment can be impressive enough, but some patients might need touch-up treatments in certain areas months later. Cost: The average cost of Ultherapy PRIME can range from $500 to $5000 per session, depending on the treatment area and provider.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Rishi Chopra Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rishi Chopra is a New York-based board-certified dermatologist with expertise in cosmetic dermatology and laser devices in particular. He practices at UnionDerm in New York and the Hamptons.

Dr. Dendy Engelman Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman is a New York-based board-certified dermatologist. She is known for her expertise in cosmetic and surgical dermatology, specializing in advanced skin treatments and patient care. She practices at Shafer Clinic in Midtown.

Dr. Jennifer Levine Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine is a New York-based double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, which gives her a unique knowledge of the face and neck and its underlying structures. She has her own surgical and medical practice on the Upper East Side. In addition to running her private practice, Dr. Levine is an attending plastic surgeon at Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Michelle Henry Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry is a New York-based board-certified dermatologist. She specializes in Mohs micrographic surgery, laser surgery, and cosmetic dermatology. She has her own practice, Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan, in Midtown.