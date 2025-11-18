Confession time: although I write about beauty for a living, I’d never known much about copper peptides in skincare until my esthetician recommended I try the ingredient after a laser treatment left my skin too pink for comfort (spoiler alert: they worked). If you’re in the same boat, allow me to share the TL;DR: copper peptides are small, naturally occurring protein fragments that consist of amino acids bound to copper ions, an essential mineral for healthy skin function.

According to Los Angeles-based aesthetic nurse practitioner and master injector Melanie Abeyta , copper peptides work by serving as messengers for the skin, letting it know that it's time to repair itself. “When the copper ion is delivered into the skin, it signals fibroblasts—the cells responsible for producing collagen and elastin—to ramp up their activity,” Abeyta explains. “They also have antioxidant properties that neutralize free radicals (which contribute to aging) and assist in removing damaged collagen so that new, healthy fibers can form. The result is stronger, smoother, more resilient skin over time.”

Essentially that means your skin will have a little extra boost to remain healthy, radiant, and free from inflammation. You can even expect to see plumped, juicy, more youthful-looking skin with regular use. The best part? Because of their versatility, copper peptides can be included in a variety of skincare products—though they’re most commonly found in facial serums.

Below are my favorite, science-backed copper peptide product picks—along with a deep-dive into why these skincare superstars will soothe your complexion and help it glow.

What Are the Benefits of Copper Peptides?

Think of copper peptides as the ultimate skincare multitaskers that simultaneously support skin repair and boost rejuvenation. “Copper peptides help stimulate collagen and elastin production, which improves firmness and elasticity over time, while also promoting wound healing and reducing inflammation,” explains Dendy Engelman , MD, FACMS, FAAD, a New York City-based board-certified dermatologist. “Additionally, they are rich in antioxidant properties, so they protect the skin from environmental damage and oxidative stress.”

Due to their soothing nature, copper peptides are a top option to hydrate and calm skin after aesthetic procedures such as microneedling, lasers, and chemical peels. “Because they enhance wound-healing and [skin] barrier repair, they’re excellent for calming post-procedure skin or helping repair damage from environmental stress, sun exposure, or over-exfoliation,” says Abeyta. “You’ll notice skin that looks plumper, healthier, and more even-toned.”

If your skin is on the sensitive side to begin with, don’t worry—according to Dr. Engelman, copper peptides are generally well-tolerated. “They’re a great option for patients who want to strengthen their skin barrier and achieve a smoother, more youthful complexion,” she says.

What Are the Risks of Copper Peptides?

While copper peptides are a low-risk ingredient to add into your routine, they do increase cell turnover (which can cause irritation), so it’s best to start out slow. “On rare occasions, over-use can cause mild irritation or temporary redness, particularly in highly concentrated formulas,” cautions Abeyta. “I always advise my patients to patch test new products and start slowly, especially if they have a compromised barrier or are using prescription retinoids.”

Generally, though, you have little to worry about when using this ingredient in moderation. “Overall, they’re one of the safest anti-aging ingredients we use in professional skincare,” says Abeyta.

How Do You Use Copper Peptides?

“[Copper peptides] are best used after cleansing and toning, and before heavier creams or oils,” shares Dr. Engelman.“If you’re using a serum with copper peptides, apply it to clean skin so it can penetrate effectively.”

It’s also important to consider the ingredients that you’re already using. “If you’re using ingredients such as retinol, vitamin C, or exfoliating acids, alternate them rather than layering, since high concentrations of those actives can interfere with peptide activity,” Abeyta explains.

Luckily, copper peptides play nicely with most other skincare ingredients—especially those of the moisture-boosting variety. “For most patients, copper peptides pair beautifully with hydrating and barrier-supportive ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide,” adds Abeyta.

Shop the Best Copper Peptide Skincare Products

Meet the Experts

Melanie Abeyta Los Angeles-based aesthetic nurse practitioner and master injector With over 13 years of expertise in aesthetics and wellness and named "Best Injector" by Real Self, what makes Melanie a leader in this field is her truly unique holistic approach to beauty and wellness. Melanie is passionate about the synergy between internal health and external beauty. She believes that addressing internal health through hormone optimization, nutrition, and stress management not only enhances longevity but also improves the effectiveness and sustainability of aesthetic treatments. By combining state-of-the-art aesthetic treatments with science-backed wellness solutions, she focuses not just on enhancing physical appearance but also on optimizing overall health and vitality. She provides a transformative journey that blends science-backed individualized treatments with a genuine commitment to inner vitality. This comprehensive focus empowers individuals to embrace their most confident, youthful selves, achieving long-lasting, radiant results.

Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD Social Links Navigation Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD is a board-certified, award-winning, New York City celebrity dermatologist, Mohs surgeon, and media expert who specializes in medical and cosmetic dermatology. Known to her patients and the media as "Dr. Dendy", Dr. Engelman is noted for her less-is-more approach to provide her patients with optimal, beautifully natural results. She frequently appears as a media expert in media, including The Today Show, Good Morning America, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and many more.