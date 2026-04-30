The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is headed to the O.C.

On April 22, 2026, Hulu confirmed that the pop-culture phenomenon that brought #MomTok and dirty soda to the masses will get the franchise treatment. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County will follow "a new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity," per the loglline.

It continues, "While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok."

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Though it's still early days for the new spinoff, it seems like Hulu's set to continue the breakneck production schedule that brought us four seasons of SLOMW within 18 months. Read on for everything to know about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County so far, from the veteran influencers in the cast to which original #MomTok member is switching cities.

The O.C. Mormon Wives, from left: Madison Bontempo, Ashleigh Pease, Chandler Higginson, Avery Woods, Aspyn Ovard, Salomé Andrea, and McCall DaPron. (Image credit: Disney/Maya Dehlin)

When will 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' come out?

Though Hulu has not announced an official release date for SLOMW: Orange County, the streamer confirmed that the reality spinoff will premiere in 2026.

On April 28, just days after the series's cast was revealed at Hulu's Get Real event, the O.C. Mormon Wives were spotted filming. According to TMZ, eagle-eyed fans saw production out and about in Newport Beach and Huntington Beach on the Monday and Tuesday after the announcement.

Who will be in the cast of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County?'

Hulu has announced the main cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County will include longtime influencer Aspyn Ovard, 30; former nurse and TikTok star Avery Woods, 31; Utah influencer Salomé Andrea; Mayci McNeely's sister McCall DaPron, 36; family YouTuber Madison Bontempo, 34; and newcomers Chandler Higginson and Ashleigh Pease, 32.

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It also appears that podcaster Bobbi Althoff, 28, will appear on SLOMW: OC in some capacity. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the "Really Good Podcast" host was not included in the original cast list, but she attended Hulu's Get Real event with the rest of the stars.

Like the original #MomTok women, the Orange County cast includes a mix of Saints and Sinners. Both Aspyn Ovard and Avery Woods have openly distanced themselves from the Mormon church in the past, though they both married and had children young. Bobbi Althoff has never publicly identified as Mormon, but she has described herself as "very Christian," per Decider. Both Ovard and Althoff have also been divorced.

Meanwhile, Salomé Andrea, Madison Bontempo, McCall DaPron, and Chandler Higginson have all either identified as Mormon, grown up in the faith, or been involved in the church to certain degrees. The religious background of Ashleigh Pease is unclear.

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Will any members of the 'SLOMW' cast appear on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County?'

After weeks of speculation, it seems that one SLOMW star is making the jump from Utah to SoCal. On April 26, Jen Affleck shared a video introducing the SLOMW: Orange County cast with a sitcom-style opening credits sequence set to the Full House theme. (Notably, Althoff was shown filming the rest of the cast, suggesting a bit of distance from the main group.)

It makes sense that Jen will appear on the spinoff: She previously revealed in an October 2025 PEOPLE interview that her family was moving from Utah to California.

As for the rest of Utah #MomTok, Disney exec Rob Mills hinted that the O.C. is open to more appearances from the flagship cast. "There’s definitely room for not just Jen, but many members of the Utah Mormon Wives," Mills told Variety. "That’s all being discussed. We’re really just starting the show, but as you see, Mayci’s sister is on there! I think in a perfect world, it’s something where there’s room for everybody to kind of pop in and out.