The Best London Fashion Week S/S '27 Beauty Street Style Looks Are All About Bows, Braids, and Bold Color

Once again, LFW wins most inspiring beauty street style.

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It's a tough act to follow New York Fashion Week, but the London S/S '27 season is proving that, at least when it comes to showgoers street style, there is endless hair and makeup inspiration to go around. The second leg of fashion month is always a feast for the eyes, with the street style set rushing between shows donning all manor of creative hair colors, maximalist manicures, and makeup that wouldn't look out of place at the weekend's hottest downtown party. Were there several haircut styles I'll be earmarking for my pending fall chop? Absolutely, but more importantly, there was an irreverent, playful energy that only the Londoners know how to do with their beauty choices. It speaks to how, at the end of the day, your hair and makeup should feel fun; like truest expression of who you are and not just enhancing your attractiveness.

Keep scrolling for the best beauty street style looks of the week, and be prepared to make some bold choices for your next glam transformation.

The Best London Fashion Week Beauty Street Style Looks

On the Down Low

an asian woman with long braided hair in a red and white shirt

Braids are having a serious moment in London and I'm living for this long, low, loose style. It's very devil-may-care in the coolest way.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Seeing Red

a white woman with red hair in a red jacket with bows in her hair

What better to pair with a gorgeous crimson hair color for fall than a few matching red bows and barrettes?

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Go for Bold

three older woman with wildly colored hair in black jackets on the streets of London

Okay, these might just be the coolest woman at London Fashion Week. The bold eyeshadow, the technicolor hair? I'm obsessed.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Sculpted to Perfection

a black woman in a blue dress smiling with a braided updo

Nothing hits quite like a sculptural braided updo, especially one that's paired with otherworldly glowy skin.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Perfectly Petite

a white woman in a black striped dress with a small bun

I've honestly never seen the half-bun, half-pony styled with such a wee bun before, but I'm kinda here for it.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

All Twisted Up

an asian woman in a black jacket with pins and her hair in a braid

I move to induct the slick back braided ponytail into the street style beauty hall of fame. It always looks so chic!

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

All Messed Up and Nowhere to Go

a white woman in a tan and white shirt with blonde hair in a bun

I wish I could get my messy bun to look this perfectly disheveled. Maybe I need a pair of curtain bangs for the fall to nail it...

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Ore You Ready For It?

a close up of a woman&#039;s blue and gold nails and colorful skirt with a purple dior bag

Brilliant blue and golden ore nails are some of my favorite vivid polishes to wear, but I'm obviously going to need to try out the shades on alternating fingers.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Put a Bow On It

a white woman with blonde hair in a pink top with sunglasses and bows in her hair

Honestly, the more bows the better, as seen on this wrapped up show-goer.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Aqua Chic

a woman with blue hair and pins from the back wearing a white top

Take that wild London color to the next level with a couple of rhinestone-embellished hair clips.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Ballet Beautiful

a white with red hair in a red jacket with a furry brown bag

When in doubt, pull your hair into a graceful ballerina bun with just a hint of your natural texture peeking through.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Platinum Party

a white woman with a short blonde bob in a plaid shirt and black shorts

I know the word on the street is that the bob's reign is over, but I'm very partial to this cute cropped platinum 'do.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Florals for Fall

a blonde woman from the back with her hair held by pink flowers in a pink windbreaker

The London crowd really turned up with their best hair accessories on display this season. This matching pink floral moment is seriously pretty.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Shell Yes

a white woman with bleached blonde hair held by a shell clip with a red top on

Another stunning hair clip! This time it's helping to keep those summer vibes alive with a conch shell design.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Feelin' Blue

a close up of a woman&#039;s black skirt, red bag, and blue nails

More blue nails! This time we're seeing an ombré gradient on the hands and a matching pedi in a deeper tone.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Gimme Gray

an older Indian woman in a green sari with long gray hair

Ugh, I love a silver siren letting her locks out to play. This show-goer looks so radiant with her natural gray hair.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Crimson Kiss

a woman in a red and white gingham dress and red lipstick with a white bag

It's not fashion month without a hearty dose of red lipstick outside the shows.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Blue Eyed Babe

a woman in a blue dress with a brunette bun and blue eyeshadow

Okay, this has some Cleopatra flavor with the eyeshadow and strong brows and I'm here for it.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Defying Gravity

a black woman in a leopard jacket with long hair and sunglasses

I can't quite figure out the secret to these gravity-defying ringlets the the overall effect is impressive.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Pony Power

an asian woman in a black and white shirt with a plaid skirt and a ponytail

The classic ponytail gets the London treatment, and it's simply perfect.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Pretty In Pink

a white woman with pink hair and bangs in a gingham shirt and plaid skirt

There is nothing more quintessentially London than a punk rock pink dye job.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

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Hannah Baxter
Hannah Baxter
Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.

She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.