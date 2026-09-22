It's a tough act to follow New York Fashion Week, but the London S/S '27 season is proving that, at least when it comes to showgoers street style, there is endless hair and makeup inspiration to go around. The second leg of fashion month is always a feast for the eyes, with the street style set rushing between shows donning all manor of creative hair colors, maximalist manicures, and makeup that wouldn't look out of place at the weekend's hottest downtown party. Were there several haircut styles I'll be earmarking for my pending fall chop? Absolutely, but more importantly, there was an irreverent, playful energy that only the Londoners know how to do with their beauty choices. It speaks to how, at the end of the day, your hair and makeup should feel fun; like truest expression of who you are and not just enhancing your attractiveness.
Keep scrolling for the best beauty street style looks of the week, and be prepared to make some bold choices for your next glam transformation.
The Best London Fashion Week Beauty Street Style Looks
On the Down Low
Seeing Red
Go for Bold
Sculpted to Perfection
Perfectly Petite
All Twisted Up
All Messed Up and Nowhere to Go
Ore You Ready For It?
Put a Bow On It
Aqua Chic
Ballet Beautiful
Platinum Party
Florals for Fall
Shell Yes
Feelin' Blue
Gimme Gray
Crimson Kiss
Blue Eyed Babe
Defying Gravity
Pony Power
Pretty In Pink
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Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.