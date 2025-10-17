Simone Biles Responds to Those Lingering Boob Job Rumors With a Simple Emoji

Simone Biles had the perfect response to rumors that she's made some recent changes to her body. Fans of the Olympic gold medalist have spent the last several months speculating on whether or not she went under the knife and received a breast augmentation sometime in the last year, and she may have just confirmed it via social media.

Biles took to Instagram earlier this week to share her excitement over the new house she and her husband, Jonathan Owens, recently bought in Houston, TX. In her Instagram Story, she shared a video of her doing a flip on a trampoline in their backyard with the caption, "first flip in a year at the new house with new 🍒." I'm no expert, but as an avid emoji user, I can assure you she's not actually referring to cherries.

Simone Biles celebrated being in her new home via Instagram Stories on Oct. 15. (Image credit: Instagram / Simone Biles)

Biles's admission comes amid the uptick in celebrities who, over the last few months, have used social media to speak up about the cosmetic procedures they've had done in the name of body transparency. Most notably, it was Kylie Jenner, who went viral earlier this summer for sharing the details behind her boob job in a TikTok comment, followed by her older sibling Khloé Kardashian, who also opened up about the work she's had done via Instagram a few weeks later.

Biles, on the other hand, hasn't officially gone on record to speak about getting plastic surgery, and to be honest, I don't think she needs to. Aside from the fact that speculating on whether or not someone has had plastic surgery at all is incredibly invasive, I've always been firmly planted on the side of plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments being a very personal choice, and no person, not even a celebrity, owes us transparency about their body and what they do with it. Should Biles happen to ever come forward with more words than just a cheeky emoji, I can only hope it's on her own terms.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors