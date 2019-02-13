A silver platinum dye job is a bold move. Long gone are the days when going gray was a bad thing. In fact, it's become one of the coolest hair trends to try; stars like Cara Delevingne have been rocking silver hair for years. But she's far from the first star to tread into gray lady territory. Here, find a slew of silver foxes that prove the supermodel's 'do puts her in some seriously badass company.