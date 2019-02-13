image
25 Celebrities Rocking Stunning Silver Hair Looks

Gray hair, don't care.

By Lauren Valenti and Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

A silver platinum dye job is a bold move. Long gone are the days when going gray was a bad thing. In fact, it's become one of the coolest hair trends to try; stars like Cara Delevingne have been rocking silver hair for years. But she's far from the first star to tread into gray lady territory. Here, find a slew of silver foxes that prove the supermodel's 'do puts her in some seriously badass company.

1 of 25
image
Getty Images
Dilone

Just in case you weren't sure if silver looks striking with short hairstyles: 24-year-old supermodel Dilone ditched her curls for this silver buzzcut, and just, wow.

2 of 25
image
Getty Images
Ciara

Long live the 2016 Met Gala, when Ciara won the red carpet with the metallic finger waves of my dreams. Her silver hair is shining so bright!

3 of 25
image
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian illustrates how blurring the line between silver and platinum with your hair color can turn out really freakin' beautiful.

4 of 25
image
Getty Images
Winnie Harlow

Supermodel Winnie Harlow makes slaying in silver hair look way too easy. Here's photographic proof that this color looks prominent even when it's pulled back.

5 of 25
image
Getty Images
Eve

At the 2019 Grammys, rapper Eve showcases how silver hair can be done in a subtle, yet still flawless way. I love how hints of grey are flowing throughout her hair in this half-up, half-down style.

6 of 25
image
Getty Images
Nafessa Williams

I'm in love with the silver-slash-sky-blue hue of this glossy bob worn by actress Nafessa Williams at the pre-SAG Awards party.

7 of 25
image
Getty Images
Iskra Lawrence

Supermodel Iskra Lawrence recently decided to go gray. Her loosely tousled waves make this shade look effortlessly cool.

8 of 25
image
Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg's metallic crimps gorgeously prove that silver hair looks just as good with textured styles.

9 of 25
image
Getty Images
Cardi B

Cardi B has donned every hair color of the rainbow. Remember when She wore extra-long, bone-straight, silver strands for a hot minute? My vote is that she brings this style back.

10 of 25
image
Instagram
Ariana Grande

Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton called Ariana Grande an "Ice queen 👑," with this hairstyle, and I honestly couldn't have said it better.

11 of 25
During PFW, Delevingne played up her new silver platinum dye job with a frosty highlight.
Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

During PFW, Delevingne played up her new silver platinum dye job with a frosty highlight.

12 of 25
Kelis styled her moonstone-hued waves into a cool, mullet-inspired style.
Getty Images
Kelis

Kelis styled her moonstone-hued waves into a cool, mullet-inspired style.

13 of 25
Leave it to Pink to infuse color—hints of violet and blue—into her bright silver dye job.
Getty Images
Pink

Leave it to Pink to infuse color—hints of violet and blue—into her bright silver dye job.

14 of 25

New color ice grey ish, call it #Brrr

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna

RiRi deemed her dye job "ice grey ish." And that's all you need to know.

15 of 25
Goulding's silvery strands were warmed up with flecks of yellow on the mids and ends.
Getty Images
Ellie Goulding

Goulding's silvery strands were warmed up with flecks of yellow on the mids and ends.

16 of 25
Always one for a statement dye job, Osbourne's charcoal tresses were enhanced with a rich wash of lavender.
Getty Images
Kelly Osbourne

Always one for a statement dye job, Osbourne's charcoal tresses were enhanced with a rich wash of lavender.

17 of 25
Once upon a time, Richie's hair had practically no pigment in it all. It was white with silver-blue undertones.
Getty Images
Nicole Richie

Once upon a time, Richie's hair had practically no pigment in it all. It was white with silver-blue undertones.

18 of 25
Polanco's dark gray-to-violet ombré popped against her warm, glowing complexion.
Getty Images
Dascha Polanco

Polanco's dark gray-to-violet ombré popped against her warm, glowing complexion.

19 of 25
Mamet's colorist calls this shade of silver "antique gray."
Getty Images
Zosia Mamet

Mamet's colorist calls this shade of silver "antique gray."

20 of 25
At the 2015 Grammys, Gaga matched her hair to her plunging metallic gown.
Getty Images
Lady Gaga

At the 2015 Grammys, Gaga matched her hair to her plunging metallic gown.

21 of 25

Matching my hair to my #SuperColor @adidasoriginals

A post shared by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on

Jourdan Dunn

Dunn went ahead and matched her hair color to her icy gray Adidas Supercolor originals.

22 of 25
Looking groovy as ever, the subversive singer injected shades of deep purple and sky blue into her faded curls.
Getty Images
St. Vincent

Looking groovy as ever, the subversive singer injected shades of deep purple and sky blue into her faded curls.

23 of 25
For the Manus-x-Machina-themed Met Gala, the supermodel added a violet-tinged silver ombré to her sleek bob.
Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn

For the Manus-x-Machina-themed Met Gala, the supermodel added a violet-tinged silver ombré to her sleek bob.

24 of 25
JLaw's cooler-than-cool shade walked the line between silver and classic platinum blonde.
Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence

JLaw's cooler-than-cool shade walked the line between silver and classic platinum blonde.

25 of 25
Jenner punched up her extra-long black strands with dipped-dyed, blue-silver color.
Getty Images
Kylie Jenner

Jenner punched up her extra-long black strands with dipped-dyed, blue-silver color.

