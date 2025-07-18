I'm Exclusively Wearing Pastel Manicures This Summer and My Nails Have Never Looked Better

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez are already on board.

pastel nail designs
(Image credit: Instagram)
Whenever it's time for me to get my nails done, I'm reminded that settling on a color and design is probably the most difficult part of the process. Between the bubble bath nail trend and the Italian summer manicure trend, there's endless polish and design inspiration to choose from. This season, though—with the weather heating up—I'm doubling down on all the pastel nail ideas. My new go-to shades are light, fresh, and allow me to play with color without being too dramatic.

“Pastel nails are perfect for summer because they help make your golden summer tan pop," says celebrity manicurist and imPress Beauty ambassador Gina Edwards. "Lighter shades feel right for the warm, long days of summer." Celebrity manicurist and KISS ambassador Julie Kandalec agrees, saying that pastel colors—especially butter yellow—offer a vibe that's softer and fresher than their brighter counterparts. "They can instantly make you feel like you're on vacation no matter where you live," she says. "The soft tones pop on tan or darker skin tones, yet they still flatter lighter skin tones as well."

The good news is that there's no shortage of options when it comes to playing with pastel nail colors. "You can wear pastels as a French manicure, an ombre manicure with two colors—like coral pink into yellow—or even a muted color blocking mani," Kandalec says. "As a bonus, you can put chrome over it to give it a multidimensional effect."

To give you a bit of inspiration, I've rounded up 20 stunning pastel manicures for you to bring to your next nail appointment.

Butter Yellow

pastel yellow nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @byjessicarolfe)

Hailey Bieber may have recently declared that the butter yellow trend is played out but this'll have to be one of the only times I'll disagree with her. It's the perfect kind of shade to wear if you want to add a bit of brightness to your nails without overdoing it.

Banana Split
Lights Lacquer
Banana Split

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Le Vernis

Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Atelier at the Bay
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Atelier at the Bay

Rainbow Pastel

rainbow pastel nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @thenaileditions)

Not only is this such an easy design to replicate at home, it's also perfect to try out on those days when you just can't decide on one color.

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Pinks - Mod About You
OPI
Mod About You

Essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish, Vegan, Blue, Cream, Tu-Lips Touch, 0.46 Fl Oz
Essie
Tu-Lips Touch

Pistachio
Dazzle Dry
Pistachio

Rainbow Pastel Tips

pastel rainbow nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @craftedbyaprince)

Add some flair to your traditional French manicure by playing with color. If DIY-ing the tips is too tricky, a press-on manicure set will be your best friend.

Press-On Nail Kit
Glamnetic
Press-On Nail Kit

Study Hall
Chillhouse
Study Hall

French Tips Press on Nails Almond Medium Fake Nails Rainbow French Nail Tip Acrylic False Nails Press Ons Colorful Glossy Glue on Nails Reusable Stick on Nails for Women Girls Manicure Art 24pcs
TOGZOM
French Tips Press on Nails Almond Medium Fake Nails

Butter Yellow Tips

French manicure with pastel yellow tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @craftedbyaprince)

Again, butter yellow appears to be one of the more popular colors of the season, but if you want to get in on the trend without going yellow all over, just add a tip. You can choose a bright base color, add a chrome topper, or stay traditional with a classic nude.

Yellow French Tip Press on Nails - Gjzez Spring Almond Short Butter Yellow Soft Gel Fake Nails, Stunning Salon Quality False Glue on Nail | 16 Sizes - 32 Reusable Nail Kit With Glue, Buttermilk
GJZEZ
Yellow French Tip Press on Nails

Londontown Lakur Nail Polish/topper - Chrome Glaze - Enhanced Color Long Lasting Top Nail Coat Gel-Free Shine Nail Look, Starry Chrome Topper, 0.4 Oz
LONDONTOWN
Londontown Lakur Nail Polish - Chrome Glaze

Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish, Reds/oranges/yellows - This Chic Is Bananas
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish - This Chic Is Bananas

Chrome Pastels

rainbow pastel manicure with chrome

(Image credit: Instagram / @charlotteellennails)

Pastel chrome nails have been trending since earlier this spring; they're almost like glazed donut nails, except these include bright colors as the base instead of pales or nudes. Throwing a bit of chrome powder on top of your color can make your nails look a little more funky and add a slightly futuristic vibe.

chrome press on nails
Olive & June
Bubblegum Chrome Press-On Nails

Press-On Nail Kit
Glamnetic
Something Blue

Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish - Gilded Galaxy
Essie
Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish - Gilded Galaxy

Soft Lilac

lilac purple manicure

(Image credit: Instagram / @bombshellnailslondon)

Soft lilac is a trending summer color that even Selena Gomez approves of. Just throw on a few coats and you'll have the pale purple manicure of your dreams.

Le Vernis
Chanel
Immortelle

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri, Lavish Lilac, Quick Dry, Long Lasting, Opaque, Creme Purple Nail Polish
Sally Hansen
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri - Lavish Lilac

Ilnp Dreamscape - Pastel Lilac Shimmer Nail Polish
ILNP Cosmetics, Inc.
Ilnp Dreamscape - Pastel Lilac Shimmer Nail Polish

Floral Rainbow Pastels

a rainbow french manicure with flowers

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbypaular)

Adding florals to a pastel manicure isn't as hard as you think it is—just grab some nail decals and pop them on each finger to accentuate your colorful French tips even more.

floral nail stickers
Olive & June
Mod Floral Stickers

Itpoyol 6 Sheets Flower Nail Art Stickers Decals 5d Embossed Self-Adhsive Nail Art Supplies Spring Summer Colorful Wildflowers Daisy Lavender Design Nail Stickers for Women Diy Manicure Decorations
ITPOYOL
6 Sheets Flower Nail Art Stickers

30 Sheets Flower Nail Art Stickers Decals Colorful Flower Nail Stickers 3d Self Adhesive Cute Daisy Floral Nail Decals Heart Nail Supplies Nail Art Design Decoration Accessories for Women and Girls
SPLOCUDU
30 Sheets Flower Nail Art Stickers

Strawberry Lemon Sherbet

pink and yellow airbrush nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @craftedbyaprince)

I can't think of a better color combination than pink and yellow, especially for summer. This pretty manicure blends both of the colors into a gradient design to mimic the appearance of sherbet.

Essie Nail Polish, Salon-Quality Yellow Nail Polish, Riviera Rush, Vegan, Limon Cielo, 0.46 Fl Oz
Essie
Limon Cielo

Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Polish, Riviera Rush, Sheer Pink Nail Polish, Vegan, Slushy Sun, 0.46 Fl Oz
Essie
Slushy Sun

Nailberry L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer | Elegance | Light Pink Semi-Sheer Nail Polish | Uv Protected Long-Wear Nail Polish | 12-Free | Vegan | Certified Halal | Cruelty & Gluten Free | 15 Ml
Nailberry
L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

Daisies with Negative Space

rainbow manicure with daisies

(Image credit: Instagram / @bycheznails)

Giving your nails the rainbow treatment already makes for a fun manicure, but adding a floral design gives it even more of an upbeat vibe, especially for summer. Place the stickers at the base of your nail for a half-moon vibe or at the top for a nail crown.

daisy nail stickers
StickerRay
White Daisy Nail Art Stickers

Olive & June Super Stick Mani Press-On Nails | Medium, Oval | No Glue Needed | 32 Tab Nails in 16 Sizes | Non-Toxic Tabs | Easy On-Off, Non-Damaging | Realest Look | 7-Day Wear | Big Duo Toned Flowers
Olive & June
Super Stick Mani Press-On Nails

Glamnetic Press on Nails - Pretty Bloom | Short Squoval Nails With Flower Accents, Reusable Stick on Fake Nails With Glue | Love in Bloom Valentine’s Nails | 15 Sizes - 30 Nail Kit With Glue
Glamnetic
Press on Nails - Pretty Bloom

Rainbow Squiggles

pastel nails with rainbow squiggles

(Image credit: Instagram / @thenaillologist)

Have you ever wanted your nails to look like a watercolor painting? That's the exact energy this manicure has, with two accent nails featuring a twisted rainbow design. Choose pastel shades for a softer finish.

Beetles Pink Gel Nail Polish- 1 Pcs 15ml Pastel Pink Gel Polish Nail Art Baby Pink Color Gel Nail Design Decoration Manicure Salon Diy Soak Off Home Uv Nail Lamp Needed Pink Nail Gel
Beetles
Pink Gel Nail Polish

Gaoy Pastel Gel Nail Polish, 16ml Soak Off Uv Light Cure Gel Polish for Spring Summer Soft Candy Nail Art Diy, Macaron 1648 Light Purple
GAOY
Pastel Gel Nail Polish

Beetles Baby Blue Gel Polish, 15ml Blue Gel Nail Polish Soak Off Nail Art Manicure Salon Diy Design at Home Gifts for Woman
Beetles
Baby Blue Gel Polish

All-Over Mint

mint nail color

(Image credit: Instagram / @dndgel)

When you think of pastels (especially in regards to nail colors), shades like baby pink and light blue might be the first to come to mind, but don't forget about mint green. It's an underrated in-between shade, and you can easily nail the look by simply painting your nails a solid mint color all over.

Opi Nail Lacquer That's Hula-Rious! | Opaque Soft Green Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Vegan, Quick Drying, Streak Free
OPI
That's Hula-Rious!

Gelement - Mint to Be
OPI
Gelement - Mint to Be

Nails Inc It's Topless Gel-Like Nail Polish, 4-In-1 Base Coat, Treatment, Color & Top Coat, Long Lasting, Strong, Chip Free Nails, Glossy Salon Quality Manicure, Air Dry, Camilla, 0.47 Fl Oz
Nails Inc
It's Topless Gel-Like Nail Polish

Abstract Shapes

colorful pastel nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @chatlotteellennails)

This design gets creative by combining a handful of pastel colors painted in abstract shapes. It uses just the right amount of shades (I recommend at least three) to make the manicure look out-of-the-box without being overwhelming.

Wisteria
Manucurist
Wisteria

peach nail polish
Londontown
Lakur - Paloma

Pistachio-M-G
Blank Beauty
Pistachio-M-G

Pastel Flames

colorful french manicure with flames

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyjanine.x)

Remember: French manicures don't have to be boring. Colorful tips can already liven things up, but if you really want to get fancy, turn your French tips into flames with fruit stickers. This one is a little trickier to DIY, so screenshot and bring it to your next salon appointment.

Mini Nail Stickers - Flower Power!
Le Mini Macaron
Mini Nail Stickers

9 Sheets Flame Nail Stickers Decals, Torokom 3d Holographic Self-Adhesive Fire Nail Decals White Black Silver Gold Red Flame Nail Art Stickers Nail Art Supplies for Nail Decor
TOROKOM
9 Sheets Flame Nail Stickers Decals

Dornail 6 Sheets Aurora Nail Stickers Holographic Laser Flame Nail Decals 3d Self Adhesive Nail Art Stickers Silver Fire Flame Nail Sticker Diy Nail Design Nail Art Decoration Nail Supplies
Dornail
6 Sheets Aurora Nail Stickers Holographic Laser Flame Nail Decals

Squiggly Tips

pastel french manicure lined in gold chrome

(Image credit: Instagram / @thenaillologist)

This fun design features pastel colors painted in squiggly shapes at the tip of the nail before being outlined in 3D gel and gold chrome powder.

Makartt 3d Nail Gel Nail Art - Sculpting Gel Nail Glue 15g No Wipe Clear Gel Polish for Nail Designs Diy Nail Art for Drawing, Molding, Sculpture and Decoration
Makartt
3D Nail Gel

Laza Chrome Nail Powder Mirror Effect Metallic Dust Holographic Glitter Glazed Manicure Decoration Reflective Pigment for Diy Gel Polish Nail Art, Resin Craft, Gifts - Gold
Laza
Chrome Nail Powder

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish

Blue and White Daisies

blue and white daisies on nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @charlotteellennails)

You can never go wrong with a baby blue pastel look, but adding daisies to an accent nail or two makes the look feel extra summery. While nail stickers are a solid options, daisies are actually pretty easy to DIY with a dotting tool.

Le Sweet Nail Polish Collection - Fleur Bleue
Le Mini Macaron
Fleur Bleue

Wildflower - Mini Nail Stickers
Le Mini Macaron
Wildflower Mini Nail Stickers

Fulinjoy 5pcs Dotting Pens With 3 Pcs Nail Painting Brushes, Nail Art Design Tools
FULINJOY
Dotting Pens

Color Block French Manicure

a french manicure with rainbow color blocks

(Image credit: Instagram / @bycheznails)

Another unique take on the French manicure? This look takes pastel shades and juxtaposes them with their bolder counterparts in a geometric design.

Kiss Voguish Fantasy Press on Glue Nails - Disco Ball
KISS
Voguish Fantasy Press-On Nails

7 Sheets Nail Striping Tape Metallic Lines French Tip Manicure Strip Adhesive Holographic Foil Design Gold Sticker Decals for Nail Art
Miss Forever
7 Sheets Nail Striping Tape - Metallic Lines

Nail Art Striping Tape Lines 18 Pcs Mermaid Candy Color Adhesive Nail Stickers,rolls Nail Strips Tape Decals for Design Hologram Purple Blue Grey Line Nail Art
Vonrui
Nail Art Striping Tape - Mermaid Candy

Soft Pink

baby pink nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @bombshellnailslondon)

If nail designs aren't your thing and a solid shade is what you're after, soft pink is always a reliable option. Cooler undertones should opt for pinks with a whiter base, while warmer undertones can choose something with a hint of yellow or red.

Essie Nail Color - Ballet Slippers
Essie
Ballet Slippers

Les Mains Hermès, Nail Polish, Rose Porcelaine
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès - Rose Porcelaine

Essie Nail Color Sew Gifted
Essie
Sew Gifted

Strawberry and Orange Sorbet

a pink and orange manicure

(Image credit: Instagram / @charlotteellennails)

This is another abstract design that leans into different shapes. The pink and orange shades compliment each other pretty well here, but something like this could also work with other pastel colors.

Cream Pop
ILNP
Cream Pop

Orly Breathable Nail Color, Happy & Healthy, 0.6 Fluid Ounce
Orly
Happy & Healthy

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Le Vernis

Lilac Chrome

purple chrome manicure with lilac designs

(Image credit: Instagram / @thenaillologist)

Lilac is another great all-over shade, but this design takes it to the next level with chrome powder added on top and an actual lilac outline on each nail.

Chrome Nail Powder, Metallic Mirror Holographic Nail Glitter Chrome Powder Reflective Glossy Nail Powder Pigment Manicure for Nail Art Diy Decoration (08 Purple Rose)
IMGDD
Chrome Nail Powder

Outlaw Country
Mooncat
Outlaw Country