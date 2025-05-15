Andie MacDowell’s Gray French Twist Deserves Its Own Palme d'Or
C'est chic.
I’ve always loved gray hair, but Andie MacDowell’s silver curls definitely take the cake. On May 14, the actress was photographed in France for day two of the Cannes Film Festival, as she left Hotel Martinez to head to the red carpet for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. While she dressed completely on theme in a black and white suit, my favorite part of MacDowell’s look was the chic French twist that she donned.
Though the actress doesn’t have an Instagram account to share the details of her glam, French twists usually follow a formula. It’s likely that MacDowell’s hair was first gathered into a ponytail, then twisted around her stylist’s fingers, and pulled to the top of her head. A few bobby pins to keep the style in place, and voilá, the chic hairstyle is born. While most French twists typically see all the hair being pulled up and back, MacDowell’s version had the most gorgeous side bang, which allowed her elegant ombré gray color to shine in its full glory.
French twists have long been lauded for their versatility. The hairstyle is perfect for formal red carpet events, as seen on stars like MacDowell and Mikey Madison, but it also bodes perfectly for a casual look. For me, the spring and summer are all about easy updos that keep my hair out of my face and off of my body, so I will be keeping this look in mind over the next few months. Keep reading for the products you’ll need to recreate MacDowell’s Cannes hairstyle, including my favorite French hairpin that makes this style easy to do at home.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
My 16 Favorite Summer Shoe Trends I Can Actually Wear to Work
These are the pairs I actually reach for Monday through Friday.
-
Julianne Nicholson Has No Idea Why She Was Cast as Dance Mom in 'Hacks'
The actress unpacks the hilarious turns in episode 7.
-
Zara Tindall Reveals "Disadvantages" That "No One Would Believe" About Being a Member of the Royal Family
It's not always what it's cracked up to be.
-
Jenna Ortega’s Flipped Lob May Outshine Her Dior Newspaper Dress
This hairstyle is the epitome of cool.
-
Eva Longoria Has Your Euro Summer Beauty Mood Board Sorted
What else is in the queue for the Croisette?
-
Bella Hadid's Summer Hair Era Is Off to a Very French (and Very Blonde) Start
Bella Hadid's new summer hair is off to a very French start.
-
Megan Thee Stallion Just Gave the Basic Bun a Major Glow-Up
Business on one side, party on the other.
-
Charlize Theron’s C*nty Bob Is Healing Something Inside Me
The actress showed off the hairstyle while on a recent press run.
-
22 Under-$50 Products at the Shopbop Beauty Sale I Swear By for My Summer Glow
My favorite self-tanners, bronzers, sunscreens, and more are currently 20 percent off at Shopbop.
-
Only Meryl Streep Can Make a Simple Braid Look This Chic
What can't she do?
-
The 2025 Met Gala Beauty Looks Were Even Better at the After-Parties
The behind-the-scenes hair and makeup we missed on the navy carpet.