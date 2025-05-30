Jenna Lyons Is the New President of the Blunt Bob Club

Short hair is shaping up to be the biggest summer trend.

Jenna Lyons wearing her hair down and straight and wearing a button up shirt and tie with a blazer over it.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The “bob-aissance” continues. On May 29, fashion icon Jenna Lyons attended fashion stylist Elizabeth Sulcer's birthday party in New York City. Lyons, who was pictured hand-in-hand with her girlfriend Cass Bird, was wearing her go-to uniform: a two-piece suit paired with an open button-up shirt. It wasn’t the sultry sliver of skin or even her chic red lip that made me double-take. Instead, it was her new bob haircut.

Lyons’ new hairstyle barely grazed the tips of her shoulders, a stark contrast to the lengthy waves that long-time fans have become accustomed to. Even with this transformation, Lyons kept her hair color the same with chic gray streaks toward the front of her head.

Jenna Lyons wearing a new bob haircut.

Jenna Lyons and Cass Bird attend Elizabeth Sulcer's birthday at Mercer in SoHo on May 29, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lyons joins the long list of celebrities who have debuted bob hairstyles this year. Others include Pamela Anderson, Julianne Moore, and even Michelle Williams, who is famous for her cropped pixie. While it’s not quite cunty-little-bob-status (which is defined by more of a chin-length chop), Lyons’ new hairstyle is proof that the resurgence of the hairstyle isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

As the resident bob enthusiast on the Marie Claire beauty team, I have a set product list that I love to use on my own haircut. If you’re ready to recreate Lyons’ hairstyle, keep reading for the products you need to keep in your bathroom cabinet.

Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Diffuse for Curly and Coily Hair
Dyson
Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Diffuse for Curly and Coily Hair

This is one of my favorite hair tools for any style. It makes drying and styling my bob in particular, extremely fast.

High Shine Gloss Mask
Moroccanoil
High Shine Gloss Mask

For Lyons's enviable shine, try a hair gloss like this one from Moroccanoil.

Yuzu + Plum Oil Sleek Stick
Briogeo
Yuzu + Plum Oil Sleek Stick

I once cut a scrunchie out of my hair because I couldn't be bothered to detangle it. As a result I have an insane amount of flyaways and always have a wax stick, like this one from Briogeo, in my bathroom cabinet.

Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

