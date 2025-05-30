Jenna Lyons Is the New President of the Blunt Bob Club
Short hair is shaping up to be the biggest summer trend.
The “bob-aissance” continues. On May 29, fashion icon Jenna Lyons attended fashion stylist Elizabeth Sulcer's birthday party in New York City. Lyons, who was pictured hand-in-hand with her girlfriend Cass Bird, was wearing her go-to uniform: a two-piece suit paired with an open button-up shirt. It wasn’t the sultry sliver of skin or even her chic red lip that made me double-take. Instead, it was her new bob haircut.
Lyons’ new hairstyle barely grazed the tips of her shoulders, a stark contrast to the lengthy waves that long-time fans have become accustomed to. Even with this transformation, Lyons kept her hair color the same with chic gray streaks toward the front of her head.
Lyons joins the long list of celebrities who have debuted bob hairstyles this year. Others include Pamela Anderson, Julianne Moore, and even Michelle Williams, who is famous for her cropped pixie. While it’s not quite cunty-little-bob-status (which is defined by more of a chin-length chop), Lyons’ new hairstyle is proof that the resurgence of the hairstyle isn’t going anywhere any time soon.
As the resident bob enthusiast on the Marie Claire beauty team, I have a set product list that I love to use on my own haircut. If you’re ready to recreate Lyons’ hairstyle, keep reading for the products you need to keep in your bathroom cabinet.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
At 40, I Finally Got My Boobs Back with a Subtle Breast Augmentation and Fat Transfer
B-cup runneth over.
-
Taylor Swift Reclaims Her Masters With Symbolic Jewelry
The star took ownership of her catalog in jewelry laced with meaning.
-
These On-Sale Finds Will Be the Backbone of My Minimalist Work Wardrobe
Polished staples to keep you stylish and cool for under $150.
-
Gigi Hadid's Vintage Bob Is Out of a '50s Time Machine
Can we talk about this side part?
-
Summer 2025’s Hair Color Trends Are Sun-Drenched, Low-Maintenance, and Easy to Grow Out
Golden tones and natural, sun-drenched highlights are on the menu for summer 2025.
-
Julianne Moore Is a Summer Siren With Her Fresh, Bouncy Bob
With a twist.
-
Emily Ratajkowski Is Convincing Me to Wear a Vintage Hair Scarf This Summer
A vintage-inspired dream.
-
I'll Be Copying Rihanna’s Easy, Half-Up Hairstyle All Summer Long
So easy to DIY.
-
Cara Delevingne's Jet-Black Hair Just Ended Her Blonde Era for Good
An indie-sleaze slay.
-
Naomi Campbell's Fanned-Out Afro Is the Only Cannes Red Carpet Beauty Look I Care About
Red carpet? More like the supermodel's runway.
-
Pamela Anderson Has Officially Caught the Bob Bug
Another Hollywood A-lister caught the bob bug.