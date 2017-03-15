6 Electronic Toothbrushes That Are Well Worth the $$$

Electronic toothbrushes are basically less work for better results. Studies have shown they do a better job of cleaning your mouth, as well as removing plaque, for an overall whiter smile. They also just look and feel like the future. Here, find the motorized offerings that get the job done and look good perched sinkside.

Apa Beauty Clean White Sonic Toothbrush

Cosmetic dentist Dr. Michael Apa's work of art delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute and has three different modes: clean, whiten, and massage.

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Rose Gold Electric Toothbrush

This rose gold number encourages attentive brushing with five different modes (Clean, White, Deep Clean, Gum Care or Sensitive) and a two-minute timer to ensure you're not cutting corners. You can expect to see whiter teeth in as little as a week.

3.Foreo Issa Mikro Toothbrush

This lightweight brush delivers high-intensity pulsations with soft silicone bristles that are less scratchy, yet just as effective for wicking away plaque.

4.Oral-B Black 7000 with SmartGuide

If your obsession with toothcare is borderline neurotic, this is the set for you. The brush not only has Bluetooth technology that will connect to your smartphone to give you real-time feedback about your brushing, but also comes with three different brush heads tailored to different kinds of cleaning.

5.Goby Electric Toothbrush

Among the most wallet-friendly of the bunch, the Goby is extremely attractive, comes in a slew of pretty colors, and has a special oscillating head with soft, but mighty bristles that nix every bit of bacteria.

6.Quip Metal Electric Toothbrush

Sleek is the word for this model, which has a bead-blasted aluminum handle and comes in a variety of bright and metallic shades. The no-frills vibrating head helps guide the basics. ••• For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter. SUBSCRIBE HERE

