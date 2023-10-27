30 of the Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Finds from Nordstrom's Fall Sale

Now that we're heading into November, it's time to start considering what gifts you'll be giving friends, family members, and colleagues for the holidays. Plus, with the weather growing colder, you may be in need of a new coat, hat, or warm pair of pants to get you through the day without shivering. If either (or both) of these predicaments applies to you, then you're in luck: Nordstrom's fall sale has officially begun, which means that prices are being slashed on hundreds of premium products across every category.

With so many items to choose from, though, shopping can feel pretty overwhelming. Thus, I've rounded up the best picks across beauty, fashion, and home to uncover the items that you or loved ones are destined to become obsessed with. But don't just take my word for it—I've enlisted Autumne West, Nordstrom's National Beauty Director, to help me identify some of the best products on offer this season. Ahead, our picks.

The Best Beauty Picks

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm Was $17, Now $15 at Nordstrom West recommends this cleansing balm from Elemis for those looking to give a gift to a loved one—or even to themselves. "Elemis has a classic cleansing balm, and then they have a rose one," she explains of this twist on the beloved original.

Jo Malone Ginger Biscuit Cologne Was $168, Now $142 at Nordstrom "With Jo Malone, no matter what you get, the packaging is ready to gift," says West. "It's all inspired by gingerbread houses."

Nars Afterglow Liquid Blush Was $32, Now $27 at Nordstrom West calls Nars' liquid blush her "top mini" product of the year, and explains that it's one of the brand's "newest innovations" in beauty.

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit USD Was $250, Now $213 at Nordstrom "For people who like a spa day at home, you've got the NuFACE set," says West. "Now, NuFACE isn't new in the game, but they made specifically a set with the pink edition in there."

MAC Cosmetics Lustrelite Lipstick Trio Visit Site "MAC has killed the game in minis," says West, adding that sets like this lipstick trio are a cute, affordable way to spark joy for the beauty lover in your life.

Best Fashion Picks

Franco Sarto Balin Platform Loafer Was $99, Now $69 at Nordstrom These loafers are perfect for channeling the dark academia style that's all the rage this fall. Pair them with a skirt and pair of lacy socks to contrast their chunky, masculine silhouette.

Zella Runyon High Waist Performance Joggers Was $69, Now $38 at Nordstrom While I love jeans and trousers, sometimes it's best to reach for your go-to pair of joggers. This pair from Zella is suitable for both high-performance activity and lounging about your apartment. Plus, they feature a drawstring waist for optimal comfort.

Nike Court Vision Alta Sneaker Was $85, Now $64 at Nordstrom Nike sneakers will always be scream cool, and are an essential in any sneaker lover's collection. And this pair puts a fun, colorful twist on the bran's classic check logo.

Vince Camuto Contrast High-Low Sweater Was $69, Now $35 at Nordstrom This loose-fitting sweater is made for comfort. Plus, it puts a unique spin on quiet luxury with its two-tone color scheme and high-low cut.

Thread & Supply Plaid Woven Shacket Was $49, Now $23 at Nordstrom Fall weather can be so unpredictable, so it's best to carry around pieces like this versatile shacket, which is made for layering. Plus, its plaid pattern will look perfect in apple picking pictures.

Best Home Picks

Marimekko Pieni Unikko Oven Mitt Was $30, Now $20 at Nordstrom Make cooking a joyful, designer experience with this floral-printed set of oven mitts. Not only does it double as décor when it's not in use, but it has an ambidextrous design so you can use if comfortably whether you're a righty or a lefty.

Voluspa Freesia Clementine Classic Candle Was $30, Now $23 at Nordstrom This citrus candle is made from 100 percent coconut wax, making its fumes safer to breathe in than more traditional alternatives. Plus, its glass container can be repurposed after it's done burning.

Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven Was $462, Now $300 at Nordstrom I swear by Le Creuset's products. They never fail to cook evenly and thoroughly, and many (like this chef's oven) are safe for both the stovetop and oven.

Balsam Hill Sugared Berry Forest 10-Foot Artificial LED Light Garland Was $289, Now $145 at Nordstrom Make holiday decorating easier with this garland, which stretches a whopping 10 feet and comes complete with realistic-looking pine needles, fake berries, and battery-powered LED lights.

Brightech Marble LED Table Lamp Was $100, Now $75 at Nordstrom This LED lamp is perfect for a small apartment, with its thin, marble stand that can fit in just about any cramped space.