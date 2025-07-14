Meet the 36 Deals Chic It-Girls Will Be Shopping at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

These discounts are epic.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially underway, and I, along with every fashion person I know, am pumped. With thousands of discounts spanning every category, it takes the cake as my favorite sale of the year—few other events have everything on my shopping list, including sneakers, summery linen pieces, and fall trends. So, I dropped everything to find the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale fashion deals worth getting excited about.

Ahead, I've rounded up the can't-miss deals at Nordstrom to refresh your capsule wardrobe. Whether you're looking to re-up your collection of affordable basics, get a jump on fall fashion with sweaters and denim, or add a trendy new pair of shoes to your rotation, Nordstrom is sure to have it. Essentially, consider this list as your one-stop shop to getting the most out of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop 36 incredibly chic (and heavily discounted!) finds from Nordstrom. The sale runs through August 3, but I suggest grabbing your picks now, as these stylish items are poised to sell out fast. And if you're curious about Nordstrom's beauty deals, we've got you covered there, too.

The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)

Best Basics Deals on Nordstrom

Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

MC's fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, dubbed these the softest linen pants on the market, adding, "They’re casual enough to be worn with a T-shirt, but I also wore them to a formal dinner with my family, and no one batted an eye."

AllSaints, Stevie Cotton T-Shirt
AllSaints
Stevie Cotton T-Shirt (Was $55)

Consider this the perfect white T-shirt to wear with everything.

Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $40)

A black T-shirt never fails to look polished.

Open Edit, The Curator Trousers
Open Edit
The Curator Trousers (Were $100)

These staple black pants can easily be dressed up or down.

Drapey Rib Polo
Madewell
Drapey Rib Polo (Was $58)

A polo top will instantly elevate your look.

Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt (Was $100)

You can never have too many crisp button-down shirts.

Best Sweater Deals on Nordstrom

Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Crewneck Cashmere Sweater (Was $149)

A cashmere sweater for under $100 is a steal of deal in my book.

Open Edit, Cozy Cardigan
Open Edit
Cozy Cardigan (Was $80)

This is the kind of cardigan you can throw on with anything.

BP., Relaxed Everyday Cardigan (Was $65)

BP.
Relaxed Everyday Cardigan (Was $65)

You'll want to have this sweater to cozy up in come fall.

Relaxed Short Sleeve Sweater
Treasure & Bond
Relaxed Short Sleeve Sweater (Was $60)

How pretty is this baby pink color?

Cable Pullover Sweater
BP.
Cable Pullover Sweater (Was $60)

A cable-knit sweater is just what your fall wardrobe needs.

Caslon, Textured Sweater Jacket (Was $109)

Caslon
Textured Sweater Jacket (Was $109)

From the shiny gold buttons to the classic stripes, this cardigan is so rich-looking.

Best Denim Deals on Nordstrom

Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $98)

These jeans are about as classic as they come.

Baggy Dad Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jeans (Were $108)

Leave it to Levi's to create the most perfect pair of baggy jeans.

We the Free Palmer Cuffed Baggy Jeans
Free People
We the Free Palmer Cuffed Baggy Jeans (Were $128)

These jeans are nothing short of cool.

The Darted Barrel Leg Jeans: Raw Hem Edition
Madewell
The Darted Barrel Leg Jeans: Raw Hem Edition (Were $148)

Show off your cutest pair of ballet flats or ankle boots with these cropped jeans.

Lennon Raw Hem High Waist Crop Bootcut Jeans
Pistola
Lennon Raw Hem High Waist Crop Bootcut Jeans (Were $158)

Everyone needs a pair of black jeans in their rotation—let it be this cool pair.

The Borrowed Mid Rise Boyfriend Jeans
FRAME
The Borrowed Mid Rise Boyfriend Jeans (Were $258)

These jeans are the perfect mix of slim and slouchy.

Best Dresses and Skirts Deals on Nordstrom

Sleeveless Cotton Blend Dress
Nordstrom
Sleeveless Cotton Blend Dress (Was $70)

Imagine all of the different ways you could style this little black dress.

Maya Shirred Sleeveless Flare Midi Dress
MANGO
Maya Shirred Sleeveless Flare Midi Dress (Was $100)

This color is simply stunning.

Crinkle A-Line Maxi Skirt
Nordstrom
Crinkle A-Line Maxi Skirt (Was $174)

The crinkly fabric on this skirt makes for a pretty pop of texture in your look.

Rib Midi Polo Dress
Julia Jordan
Rib Midi Polo Dress

In case you're in need of a new easy outfit for the office, this dress will do the trick.

Open Edit, Cowl Neck Asymmetric Satin Midi Dress (Was $90)

Open Edit
Cowl Neck Asymmetric Satin Midi Dress (Was $90)

This chocolate brown dress looks so much more expensive than its $60 price tag.

Nellie Satin Midi Skirt
Petal & Pup
Nellie Satin Midi Skirt (Was $69)

Everyone needs a classic slip skirt in their closet.

Best Shoe Deals on Nordstrom

Sam Edelman, Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

Sam Edelman
Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

These slim sneakers are effortlessly cool.

Audra Slingback Sandal
27 EDIT Naturalizer
Audra Slingback Sandals (Were $130)

No one will know these toe-ring sandals aren't designer.

Gender Inclusive 530 Sneaker
New Balance
Gender Inclusive 530 Sneakers (Were $100)

Not only are these white sneakers stylish, but they're as comfortable as can be.

Fauna Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Fauna Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps (Were $140)

Say hello to your new go-to work shoes.

Pipa Ballet Flat
Steve Madden
Pipa Ballet Flats (Were $90)

You'll turn to these ballet flats time and time again throughout the year.

Saydie Bootie
Franco Sarto
Saydie Booties (Were $175)

Boot season will be here before you know it.

Best Loungewear and Athleisure Deals on Nordstrom

Elevation Track Jacket
Vuori
Elevation Track Jacket (Was $148)

This elevated black jacket will take you from pilates class to your errands with ease.

Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Zella
Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings (Were $79)

These leggings with pockets are buttery soft, yet supportive enough for all of your workouts.

Barefoot Dreams<sup>®</sup>, Cozychic® Ultra Lite® Boat Neck Pajamas
Barefoot Dreams
Cozychic® Ultra Lite® Boat Neck Pajamas (Were $228)

If you want to feel like you're wrapped up in the coziest blanket possible, then you need these cult-favorite pajamas.

Open Edit, Lace Trim Satin Short Pajamas (Were $59)

Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Short Pajamas (Were $59)

I'm obsessed with every single colorway these satin pajamas come in.

Comfy Jersey Pajamas
Open Edit
Comfy Jersey Pajamas (Were $89)

No one would know that you're wearing pajamas if you wore this loungewear set out of the house.

Nordstrom, Moonlight Eco Easy Rib Short Pajamas
Nordstrom
Moonlight Eco Easy Rib Short Pajamas (Were $59)

For those who prefer a short set, these come top-rated.

When Is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

This year's Anniversary Sale event opened to the public on July 12 and runs through August 3. However, Nordy Club members were able to access early deals starting July 8, depending on their status.

What Brands Will Be On Sale?

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is a major event featuring over 100 brands, including some of Team Marie Claire's favorites like Madewell, Open Edit, AllSaints, Free People, Levi's, New Balance, and many more. This year's event also sees the addition of over 65 brands new to the sale, such as Sperry, Rothy's, G.H. Bass, Alice + Olivia, and more.

What Is The Difference Between The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and the Anniversary Sale?

While Nordstrom typically has a rotating stock of sale items year-round, the retailer throws two main sales throughout the year: the Half-Yearly Sale and the Anniversary Sale.

The Half-Yearly Sale is a smaller biannual event typically occurring in late May (usually around Memorial Day) and late December after the holidays. The Anniversary Sale, in contrast, only happens once a year during the summer. Both sale events offer hundreds of deals, but the Anniversary Sale is Nordstrom's biggest event of the year, when you can get more bang for your buck with steeper discounts offered than the Half-Yearly Sale.

