Meet the 36 Deals Chic It-Girls Will Be Shopping at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
These discounts are epic.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially underway, and I, along with every fashion person I know, am pumped. With thousands of discounts spanning every category, it takes the cake as my favorite sale of the year—few other events have everything on my shopping list, including sneakers, summery linen pieces, and fall trends. So, I dropped everything to find the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale fashion deals worth getting excited about.
Ahead, I've rounded up the can't-miss deals at Nordstrom to refresh your capsule wardrobe. Whether you're looking to re-up your collection of affordable basics, get a jump on fall fashion with sweaters and denim, or add a trendy new pair of shoes to your rotation, Nordstrom is sure to have it. Essentially, consider this list as your one-stop shop to getting the most out of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop 36 incredibly chic (and heavily discounted!) finds from Nordstrom. The sale runs through August 3, but I suggest grabbing your picks now, as these stylish items are poised to sell out fast. And if you're curious about Nordstrom's beauty deals, we've got you covered there, too.
The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)
- Best Linen Pants on Sale: Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70, Now $49)
- Best T-Shirt on Sale: AllSaints Stevie Cotton T-Shirt (Was $55, Now $49)
- Best Sweater on Sale: Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater (Was $149, Now $99)
- Best Jeans on Sale: Levi's Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $98, Now $65)
- Best Sneakers on Sale: Sam Edelman Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100, Now $40)
- Best Sandals on Sale: 27 EDIT Naturalizer Audra Slingback Sandals (Were $130, Now $80)
- Best Leggings on Sale: Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings (Were $79, Now $50)
- Best Pajamas on Sale: Barefoot Dreams Cozychic® Ultra Lite® Boat Neck Pajamas (Were $228, Now $153)
Best Basics Deals on Nordstrom
MC's fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, dubbed these the softest linen pants on the market, adding, "They’re casual enough to be worn with a T-shirt, but I also wore them to a formal dinner with my family, and no one batted an eye."
Consider this the perfect white T-shirt to wear with everything.
You can never have too many crisp button-down shirts.
Best Sweater Deals on Nordstrom
A cashmere sweater for under $100 is a steal of deal in my book.
Best Denim Deals on Nordstrom
Leave it to Levi's to create the most perfect pair of baggy jeans.
Best Dresses and Skirts Deals on Nordstrom
Imagine all of the different ways you could style this little black dress.
In case you're in need of a new easy outfit for the office, this dress will do the trick.
This chocolate brown dress looks so much more expensive than its $60 price tag.
Best Shoe Deals on Nordstrom
No one will know these toe-ring sandals aren't designer.
Not only are these white sneakers stylish, but they're as comfortable as can be.
You'll turn to these ballet flats time and time again throughout the year.
Best Loungewear and Athleisure Deals on Nordstrom
These leggings with pockets are buttery soft, yet supportive enough for all of your workouts.
I'm obsessed with every single colorway these satin pajamas come in.
No one would know that you're wearing pajamas if you wore this loungewear set out of the house.
When Is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
This year's Anniversary Sale event opened to the public on July 12 and runs through August 3. However, Nordy Club members were able to access early deals starting July 8, depending on their status.
What Brands Will Be On Sale?
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is a major event featuring over 100 brands, including some of Team Marie Claire's favorites like Madewell, Open Edit, AllSaints, Free People, Levi's, New Balance, and many more. This year's event also sees the addition of over 65 brands new to the sale, such as Sperry, Rothy's, G.H. Bass, Alice + Olivia, and more.
What Is The Difference Between The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and the Anniversary Sale?
While Nordstrom typically has a rotating stock of sale items year-round, the retailer throws two main sales throughout the year: the Half-Yearly Sale and the Anniversary Sale.
The Half-Yearly Sale is a smaller biannual event typically occurring in late May (usually around Memorial Day) and late December after the holidays. The Anniversary Sale, in contrast, only happens once a year during the summer. Both sale events offer hundreds of deals, but the Anniversary Sale is Nordstrom's biggest event of the year, when you can get more bang for your buck with steeper discounts offered than the Half-Yearly Sale.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.