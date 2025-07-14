The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially underway, and I, along with every fashion person I know, am pumped. With thousands of discounts spanning every category, it takes the cake as my favorite sale of the year—few other events have everything on my shopping list, including sneakers, summery linen pieces, and fall trends. So, I dropped everything to find the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale fashion deals worth getting excited about.

Ahead, I've rounded up the can't-miss deals at Nordstrom to refresh your capsule wardrobe. Whether you're looking to re-up your collection of affordable basics, get a jump on fall fashion with sweaters and denim, or add a trendy new pair of shoes to your rotation, Nordstrom is sure to have it. Essentially, consider this list as your one-stop shop to getting the most out of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop 36 incredibly chic (and heavily discounted!) finds from Nordstrom. The sale runs through August 3, but I suggest grabbing your picks now, as these stylish items are poised to sell out fast. And if you're curious about Nordstrom's beauty deals, we've got you covered there, too.

The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)

Best Basics Deals on Nordstrom

Best Sweater Deals on Nordstrom

Best Denim Deals on Nordstrom

Best Dresses and Skirts Deals on Nordstrom

Best Shoe Deals on Nordstrom

Best Loungewear and Athleisure Deals on Nordstrom

When Is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

This year's Anniversary Sale event opened to the public on July 12 and runs through August 3. However, Nordy Club members were able to access early deals starting July 8, depending on their status.

What Brands Will Be On Sale?

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is a major event featuring over 100 brands, including some of Team Marie Claire's favorites like Madewell, Open Edit, AllSaints, Free People, Levi's, New Balance, and many more. This year's event also sees the addition of over 65 brands new to the sale, such as Sperry, Rothy's, G.H. Bass, Alice + Olivia, and more.

What Is The Difference Between The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and the Anniversary Sale?

While Nordstrom typically has a rotating stock of sale items year-round, the retailer throws two main sales throughout the year: the Half-Yearly Sale and the Anniversary Sale.

The Half-Yearly Sale is a smaller biannual event typically occurring in late May (usually around Memorial Day ) and late December after the holidays. The Anniversary Sale, in contrast, only happens once a year during the summer. Both sale events offer hundreds of deals, but the Anniversary Sale is Nordstrom's biggest event of the year, when you can get more bang for your buck with steeper discounts offered than the Half-Yearly Sale.