At tonight's 81st annual Golden Globes, a number of stars showed out with stunning beauty looks, including stylish hair bows, subdued peach-colored makeup, and bright red hair. While everyone else seemed to be focused on the new and trendy, though, Jennifer Aniston brought back an old, tried-and-true look close to the hearts of many Friends fans worldwide: The popular Rachel haircut.

The Rachel was a layered lob (AKA long bob) that Jennifer Aniston wore during her time playing Rachel Green on Friends—particularly during the show's early seasons. Although Aniston has referred to the haircut as "not my best look" and even called her hairstylist at the time "the bane of [her] existence" for creating it, the style quickly became a global phenomenon, with women everywhere asking their hair stylists to cut and blow out their hair to look exactly like Aniston's choppy, feathery style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And now, in perhaps the most unexpected beauty news of the night, considering Aniston's open resentment of the look, the notorious Rachel seems to be back. Aniston walked the red carpet with an updated version of the famously layered look at the Golden Globes, eschewing the longer, straighter look she's adopted in her post-Friends years. Even the color is similar to that which she wore at the time, down to the golden highlights and light brown lowlights.

Considering the hold that this style had on the public during the 1990s, it's tempting to predict (or even hope) that this hairstyle will be taking over the mid 2020s. The prediction isn't too far off considering other hair trends that have dominated the early years of the decade, from the mullet to the lob to the bob, all of which may culminate in a choppy cut like the Rachel, which seems to bring these styles together.