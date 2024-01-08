Every year, awards season kicks off with the Golden Globe Awards, a show dedicated to celebrating the cinematic achievements of the year before. In 2024, the Globes are recognizing several films that are destined to be classics, such as Past Lives, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie, The Holdovers, Oppenheimer, and more. The Globes also celebrate the creatives behind these films, including actors like Cillian Murphy and Lily Gladstone along with directors like Celine Song and Greta Gerwig.

But while we wait with bated breath to see who will go home with honors like Best Motion Picture and Best Screenplay, we can't help but take notice of the showstopping looks these creatives are wearing on the red carpet—especially in terms of beauty. From bold makeup to daring hairdos, these are some of our favorite looks on one of Hollywood's biggest nights out.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph channels Old Hollywood glamour with a red lip and dramatic lashes. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Julia Garner with short, sideswept curls and subtle, peachy makeup. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Heidi Klum looks fresh-faced on the red carpet and shows off a dramatic, layered balayage. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Aminah Nieves dons pink lip gloss and rosy blush. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Kristen Wiig wears her dark hair slicked back and side parted in a low ponytail. (Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez wears purple eyeshadow and a nude lip that complements her dramatic red dress. (Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Hari Nef struts in bright red hair and nude makeup. (Image credit: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Issae Rae's natural, peachy look offsets her shining gold dress. (Image credit: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Natalie Portman sports a slicked back ponytail and rosy makeup reminiscent of her Black Swan era, ballet-inspired days. (Image credit: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Florence Pugh's pink makeup contributes to her overall rosy look tonight. (Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Andra Day wears her hair hair in regal braid pulled back to show off the dramatic shoulder detailing of her dress. (Image credit: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan dramatic red lipstick matches with her floor-length gown and her on-trend hair bow. (Image credit: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Greta Lee wears her hair in a shiny, 1950s-esque wavy bob. (Image credit: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift wears her hair in shiny, retro waves with straight-cut bangs. (Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)