Jenna Bush Hager Is the Newest Member of the Cunty Little Bob Club

No haircut is having a bigger moment right now than the blunt bob—just ask the handful of celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, and Jenna Lyons, who have all become card-carrying members of the unofficial Celebrity Blunt Bob Club after debuting their versions of the short cut at separate outings and events this spring. Of course, there are plenty more people stepping out with the haircut of the season, the latest just happens to be Jenna Bush Hager, who recently cut her hair into a bob on live television.

During a March episode of Today, Hager revealed to then-guest Leslie Bibb (aka, queen of the "cunty little bob") that her hairstyle on season three of HBO's The White Lotus inspired her to jump on the short hair trend. Bibb returned to the show this week as Hager's guest co-host, and she made sure that Hager made good on her promise to switch things up, which lead to Hager getting her cut during a live taping of the show on June 16, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan (who also happens to be the mastermind behind Bibb's cut).

They revealed the final look during the next day's broadcast on June 17.

Bob haircuts—in all of their forms, from Italian to curly—have been trending for what seems like forever, and nearly every celebrity has given a bob their seal of approval at least once. On top of being classic, it's a go-to for a lot of people in the spring and summer months because they're easy to manage and make styling your hair in the heat less of a hassle.

In case you're thinking of jumping on the blunt bob train yourself, keep reading for some must-have products for keeping your bob in tact.

GHD Chronos Flat Iron 1 Inch $246 at Ghd The key to keeping your bob as sleek as possible lies in a reliable flat iron—like this one! It features ceramic plates, which can be a little easier on the hair than titanium, and it heats up to 365 degrees in order to not damage the hair. Chi 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray $19 at Ulta Beauty Generally, if you're adding any sort of heat to your hair, you should be applying a heat protectant first. This one is a light formula that provides a barrier around each hair strand to protect against damage. ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $12 at Amazon US $28 at Revolve $28 at Ulta Beauty It's one thing to straighten your hair to sleek results—it's another to make sure it stays that way. This spray blocks humidity to ensure that your fresh press stays silky and glassy for as long as possible.